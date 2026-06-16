Ambedkar's warning revisited: Supreme Court reviews Bihar's reappointment of unelected minister

On June 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of India issued notice in a writ petition that cuts to the heart of a question Indian constitutional law has grappled with repeatedly: Can a non-legislator be appointed as a State Minister, have his six-month constitutional grace period expire without securing election, and then be reappointed by a fresh government resetting the clock as if the Constitution had never spoken? A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana, taking cognisance of the petition filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh, issued notice to the State of Bihar, the respondent minister Deepak Prakash, and the Election Commission of India. The case, registered as Writ Petition (Civil) No. 746 of 2026, may well compel the Court to re-examine what the framers of our Constitution truly intended when they crafted Article 164(4) and the answer, as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar made plain in the Constituent Assembly, leaves little room for creative evasion.



The Facts: A Clock that was Reset



The facts, as disclosed by the petitioner, form a textbook illustration of constitutional circumvention. On November 20, 2025, Deepak Prakash was inducted as the Panchayati Raj Minister in the Bihar Cabinet by the then Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, despite not being a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Article 164(4) of the Constitution provides a limited window six consecutive months within which a non-legislator appointed as minister must secure membership of the state legislature. Fail to do so, and the provision mandates that the person "shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister."



The six-month window opened on November 20, 2025. By that reckoning, Prakash was required to get elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly no later than May 20, 2026. He did not. However, before that deadline arrived, political fortunes shifted dramatically. On April 15, 2026, the Nitish Kumar government fell, causing the dissolution of the entire Council of Ministers.



Then, on May 7, 2026 a full 22 days after that dissolution, and just 13 days before the constitutional deadline Deepak Prakash was reappointed as minister in the new cabinet formed under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The six-month deadline from the original appointment came and went on May 20, 2026, without Prakash having won a seat in the legislature.



The petitioner's argument is stark: the reappointment on May 7 was nothing but a colourable exercise of constitutional power a device to engineer a second lease of ministerial life for an unelected individual by exploiting a change of government. Seeking a writ of quo warranto, Rakesh Kumar Singh calls upon the Court to require Prakash to show the constitutional authority under which he continues to hold office, and to declare his reappointment void and unconstitutional. The plea also alleges violations of Articles 14, 164(2), 164(4), and 141 of the Constitution, and invokes the doctrines of constitutional morality and the rule of law. Advocates Sudeep Chandra and Sanya Kaushal (AoR) appeared for the petitioner.



Article 164(4): The Text and the Purpose



Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India reads: "A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister."

On its face, this provision seems to be a straightforward disqualification triggered by the passage of time. But considered alongside Article 164(1), which gives the Governor the power to appoint Ministers on the advice of the Chief Minister, a question arises: can a new government, or a reshuffled government, reappoint someone who has already exhausted this six-month grace period effectively gifting them a fresh six-month window? Or is the provision intended as a one-time exception, available only once during the tenure of a given Legislative Assembly?

The answer requires us to travel back to 1949 and the Constituent Assembly debates.



Dr. Ambedkar's Note: A Provision for Extraordinary Situations, Not a Bypass



Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who piloted the draft Constitution through the Constituent Assembly as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, addressed the scope and purpose of this provision (then Draft Article 144) with characteristic precision. When amendments were moved to restrict ministerial appointments strictly to sitting members of the legislature on the ground that allowing non-members undermined the democratic principle Ambedkar defended the provision, but in terms that simultaneously revealed its strict limits.



Ambedkar explained that the provision was conceived to address extraordinary situations specifically, the possibility that an otherwise qualified and competent person, who may have suffered a narrow electoral defeat or who may not have stood for election at all due to circumstances, could still be inducted into the cabinet for a transitional period. The underlying assumption, as Ambedkar made plain, was that such a person would, within six months, contest and win a seat in the legislature. The six-month period was not a privilege in itself; it was a corridor and a strictly temporary one through which a non-legislator must pass quickly into the hall of electoral legitimacy.



Ambedkar's rationale was entirely tied to democratic accountability: if a man is wise and capable enough to serve in the cabinet, the Constitution gives him a brief chance to establish that the people of the state agree with that assessment by electing him. The provision was never designed to allow an unelected person to enjoy an indefinite, renewable ministerial existence by exploiting changes in government. The six months begins with the first appointment during the life of a Legislative Assembly and cannot be reset merely because a new Chief Minister is sworn in or a cabinet is reshuffled.



This is not a strained or creative reading of the Constitution it is precisely the interpretation the Supreme Court has endorsed, most authoritatively in the landmark decision of S.R. Chaudhuri v. State of Punjab (2001).



S.R. Chaudhuri (2001): The Precedent That Controls



The factual matrix in S.R. Chaudhuri bears an uncanny resemblance to the Bihar controversy. In Punjab, one Tej Parkash Singh was appointed as a minister in September 1995 without being a member of the state legislature. He failed to secure election within the constitutionally prescribed six months and resigned from the Council of Ministers in March 1996. Following a change of Chief Minister Smt. Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was elected as leader of the ruling party and appointed Chief Minister in November 1996 Tej Parkash Singh was once again appointed as minister, again without having contested or won any legislative seat. A writ of quo warranto was filed, the High Court dismissed it, and the matter reached the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court reversed the High Court and held that the reappointment was unconstitutional. The Court's reasoning is foundational. It held that Article 164(4) is not a mere time-limit provision it is a self-executing disqualification. Once the six-month period expires without the minister securing election, the constitutional exception is spent. The reappointment power under Article 164(1) cannot be used to revive or circumvent a constitutional condition that has already run its course. The Court declared that such a reappointment whether engineered through resignation, cabinet reshuffle, or change of Chief Minister during the term of the same Legislative Assembly was "improper, undemocratic, invalid and unconstitutional."



The implications of the ruling are clear and directly applicable to the Bihar facts: the six-month exception under Article 164(4) is non-renewable, non-revivable, and available only once per Legislative Assembly. Repeated appointments of the same unelected individual cannot be dressed up as new, independent tenures by pointing to a change in government. Doing so would reduce a constitutional safeguard to a dead letter and make it possible for an unelected person to serve as minister indefinitely, so long as governments keep changing which in Indian politics is hardly an unlikely scenario.



The Bihar Case: A Colourable Exercise of Power?



The petitioner's characterisation of Deepak Prakash's reappointment as a "colourable exercise of constitutional power" merits careful attention. The doctrine of colourable legislation or, in the context of executive action, colourable exercise of power holds that what cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly. If Article 164(4) bars a non-legislator who has exhausted the six-month grace period from continuing as minister, then engineering a fresh appointment through a change in government that has the effect of extending that disqualified tenure is constitutionally impermissible.



The timing in this case is particularly telling. Prakash's original six-month deadline from November 20, 2025 was May 20, 2026. The new government was formed and Prakash was reappointed on May 7, 2026 just 13 days before the deadline. If the reappointment is treated as legally valid, Prakash would enjoy a fresh six-month window running from May 7, 2026, giving him time well beyond May 20, 2026 to seek election effectively circumventing the constitutional bar entirely. Whether the Court accepts the petitioner's characterisation will depend on whether it holds that the clock under Article 164(4) is tied to the first appointment and cannot be restarted, as S.R. Chaudhuri strongly suggests.



Democratic Legitimacy, collective responsibility, and Electoral Accountability



Beyond the technical constitutional arguments, this case raises a broader question about the values that underlie Article 164. The principle of collective responsibility enshrined in Article 164(2) presupposes that ministers, as members of the legislative body, are collectively accountable to the legislature. A minister who is not a member of the legislature cannot, even conceptually, fully discharge this responsibility they have no seat to defend, no constituency to answer to, and no electoral mandate to validate their exercise of executive power.



The petitioner argues, and rightly so, that allowing the repeated or indefinite appointment of unelected individuals to ministerial office corrodes the very foundations of parliamentary democracy. In a system designed on the principle that executive power flows from legislative confidence, a minister who has never faced the electorate occupies an anomalous and constitutionally suspect position. The six-month provision was Ambedkar's concession to practical exigency a narrow exception that was always supposed to be self-liquidating. Using it as a revolving door contradicts the constitutional scheme at its roots.



What the Supreme Court must Decide



The Supreme Court, by issuing notice, has acknowledged that the constitutional questions raised are serious enough to warrant a full hearing. The Court must now decide whether the Chaudhuri precedent that the six-month exception is a one-time window tied to the life of a Legislative Assembly bars the reappointment in this case, particularly given the additional wrinkle that the reappointment occurred before, but the constitutional deadline fell after, the change of government.

The Court will also need to grapple with whether Ambedkar's articulation of the provision's purpose, as captured in the Constituent Assembly debates, reinforces a narrow and strict reading of Article 164(4). In S.R. Chaudhuri itself, the Court drew upon those debates and the historical context of the Government of India Act, 1935 to conclude that the provision was conceived as a narrow exception to meet extraordinary situations not a tool to be deployed whenever political convenience demands.



Conclusion



The case of Rakesh Kumar Singh v. State of Bihar & Ors. is not merely a challenge to one minister's appointment in one state. It is a test of whether the constitutional safeguards designed to protect democratic legitimacy can be outmanoeuvred by a clever reading of the appointment power and whether the Supreme Court will close that loophole firmly. Dr. Ambedkar designed Article 164(4) with a clear purpose: to give an exceptional chance to an able person who is not yet in the legislature, on the assumption that he would earn his place through the democratic process within six months. That purpose cannot coexist with the possibility of indefinite reappointment without election. If the Supreme Court follows the path charted by S.R. Chaudhuri and anchored in Ambedkar's vision, the answer must be that the Constitution means what it says, that exceptions are exceptions, and that no amount of constitutional engineering can transform a temporary concession into a permanent entitlement.



The matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court of India. This article is an academic and legal commentary on the constitutional questions involved.



