Amid delimitation and new faces, who gets Congress nod in Lahorighat?

As the Assembly elections in Assam draw closer, political parties and leaders have entered a race to demonstrate their public support. A similar atmosphere is visible in the No. 53 Laharighat Assembly Constituency. Some businessmen and self-proclaimed social workers, who were never seen in Congress meetings or committees before, are now campaigning for a party ticket. Interestingly, the sitting Congress MLA, Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar, has not yet officially hit the campaign trail.





Historically, since Independence, the Congress party has won this seat in almost every election, except once when it went to Congress (S). A 47-Year Legacy ,The late former Minister Dr. Nazrul Islam, father of the current MLA, was elected five times from this constituency starting in 1996. For 25 long years, Dr. Islam represented the region through his skill and popularity. Following his illness, the party fielded his son, Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar, in 2021. Even during a period of significant growth for the AIUDF, the people of Laharighat ensured a victory for Dr. Asif. The political dynasty’s influence is notable: Abul Kashem (Dr. Nazrul Islam’s elder brother): 17 years. Dr. Nazrul Islam: 25 years. Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar: 5 years.





Combined, this family has kept the constituency under Congress control for 47 years. Impact of Delimitation Following the recent delimitation, the demographic map of the constituency has changed. Previously consisting of 24 Gaon Panchayats, the number has now increased to 30. From Dhing: 9 Panchayats (Moirabari, Lengribori, Luchanabori, Goriyabori,doloigaon, Ulubari, Dantiyalbari, Borbori, and Borchapori). From Morigaon: 2 Panchayats (Kolmoubari and Rangadariya). From Jagiroad: Gagalmari, Lehpati, and half of Ashighar. From Batadrava: Silpukhuri.





According to the final electoral roll, the constituency now has 309,141 voters (159,335 males, 149,797 females, and 9 third-gender voters). Historical Lessons and Corruption, The report recalls that in 1985, Congress replaced the popular Abul Kashem with Nurul Huda, a move that backfired as the public rejected Huda, leading to a loss for the party. Later, in 1991, Advocate Shamsul Huda won the seat and became a minister, but his tenure was marred by corruption in job recruitment and stagnant development, leading to internal dissension. The party eventually "rescued" the seat by fielding Dr. Nazrul Islam, who went on to serve as a high-profile minister (Food & Civil Supplies, Health, Minority Affairs) under the Tarun Gogoi cabinet.





Current Contenders and Challenges, This time, several names have emerged alongside Dr. Asif Nazar seeking the Congress ticket, including: Dr. Faridul Hussain (Prominent physician and businessman), Emdad Hussain, Nekibur Rahman Hazarika, While Dr. Faridul Hussain has made a splash by submitting his application at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati with hundreds of supporters, social media is abuzz with claims that he had no prior link to the Laharighat Congress. Critics point out that he previously campaigned for AIUDF candidates and share photos alleging his closeness to a state BJP leader.



The verdict on the ground, despite the influx of aspirants, Dr. Asif Nazar remains the sole Congress MLA from the Morigaon district and has consistently led party programs. As the youngest Congress MLA in the state, he stood by the party during its toughest times. On the development front, although an opposition MLA, Nazar’s forceful representation in the Assembly led Minister Pijush Hazarika to take strong measures against Brahmaputra erosion. Consequently, floods have decreased by 80% and erosion by 60% over the last few years, allowing displaced people to return from other states and resume farming. While the party has not yet released the official list, the prevailing sentiment in the constituency suggests that Dr. Asif Mohammad Nazar is the frontrunner to secure the ticket for a second term.