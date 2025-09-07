An Emotional Voyage: Remembering the Bard of Brahmaputra, Dr Bhupen Hazarika

The air in Assam—where the Brahmaputra whispers and tea leaves rustle—is steeped in reverence this year. A full-century since the birth of a voice that transcended time, politics, and geography, Assam embarks on a year-long celebration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Known as Sudha Kontho, the "Voice of Nectar," he was not just a musician, but a poet, filmmaker, humanist, and truth-teller whose legacy lives on in the soul of a region—and far beyond.

This tribute is personal. My mother, Srimati Alaka Baishya, was also born on the same day—8th September, three decades later after Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. That shared date always felt meaningful; now, it feels momentous.

The Man Behind the Voice





Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was a child prodigy who matured into one of India’s most multifaceted cultural icons. His musical genius intertwined with his academic brilliance—earning degrees from Banaras Hindu University and a PhD in Mass Communication from Columbia University. At Columbia, he studied under Dr. Melville DeFleur and rubbed shoulders with global intellectuals, including a brief acquaintance with Paul Robeson, whose influence is said to echo in Hazarika’s social justice anthems.

More than just a performer, Hazarika was a philosopher of the masses. His songs, largely in Assamese but later translated into Bengali, Hindi, and other languages, touched on themes of humanity, justice, and unity—often giving voice to the voiceless.





Why Assam is Celebrating His Birth Centenary



The Government of Assam has declared September 8, 2025 to September 8, 2026 as a year-long public celebration of Dr. Hazarika’s centenary. But it is not merely a commemoration—it is a reaffirmation of identity and purpose.



He wasn’t just a cultural icon; he was a conscience-keeper of the people. Through his art, Hazarika chronicled the struggles, joys, and dreams of ordinary Assamese lives, and in doing so, he gave the region a voice on the national stage. Centenary events are being planned not just in Assam but also in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Arunachal Pradesh, testifying to his pan-Indian and cross-border influence.

The Enduring Legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika





The Voice That Moved Mountains





Perhaps the most iconic example of Hazarika’s power came in the 1960s. During a time of intense unrest in Kohima, Nagaland, the then Chief Minister of Assam, B.P. Chaliha, invited Hazarika to help restore calm. With political efforts faltering, Hazarika arrived not with speeches but with his guitar—and a message. He sang “Ganga Amar Maa” in Nagamese, the local language. The crowd—agitated and tense—fell silent. The emotional weight of that song, with its message of unity and shared heritage, struck a chord. The curfew was lifted. Peace returned.

This episode isn't widely documented in mainstream archives but remains a defining part of Assamese oral history—a testament to the real, almost mythic power of his music.





The Filmmaker and Pioneer





Dr. Hazarika was instrumental in building the film culture of Northeast India. He directed pathbreaking Assamese films like “Shakuntala Sur” and “Pratidhwani,” while also composing for critically acclaimed Hindi films such as “Rudaali” and “Daman.” He even played a pivotal role in establishing the first state-owned film studio in Guwahati.

The Writer and Philosopher

A prolific writer, Hazarika’s essays, poems, and short stories were extensions of his worldview—rooted in justice, equality, and compassion. He used every medium available to advocate for a classless society grounded in human dignity.





Honours and Recognition





Dr. Hazarika was awarded the Padma Shri (1977), Padma Bhushan (2001), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1992), and posthumously, the Padma Vibhushan (2012) and Bharat Ratna (2019). These were not merely awards; they were acknowledgements of a life lived in the service of art and people.

Centenary Celebration Initiatives

The Assam government, in partnership with national institutions, is leading a suite of initiatives:

● Year-Long Celebrations: Cultural festivals, concerts, debates, school competitions, and musical tributes.

● Biography & Translation Project: A biography by Anuradha Sharma Pujari will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed to over 10 lakh people in Assam and 4 lakh students nationwide.

● Memorials & Museums: Ongoing expansion of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari and the Sudhakantha Museum in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

● Documentary Production: In Assamese, Hindi, and English, to be showcased globally.

● Commemorative Coin: The Government of India has issued a ₹100 silver commemorative coin to mark Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary. Struck in 99.9% silver, the 40g coin features the Ashoka Lion Capital on one side and Hazarika’s portrait with centenary inscriptions on the other—a timeless tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra.

● Dibrugarh Airport Renaming: The Assam Cabinet approved on May 10, 2025, and the Assembly on June 9, 2025 passed an unanimous resolution to rename Dibrugarh Airport as Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Airport. The proposal has now been forwarded to the Union Government for final approval.





How People Can Remember Him



Dr. Hazarika’s legacy is not confined to ceremonies or museums. It lives in action and in spirit.

Keep His Songs Alive

His songs were moral compasses. Learn them, share them, and reflect on their meaning.

Promote Unity

Live his message of inclusion—fight discrimination, celebrate diversity, and listen to others with compassion.

Teach the Young

Bring his life and lessons into homes and schools. Organize storytelling sessions, music workshops, and cultural clubs.

Celebrate Culture

Support Assamese folk traditions, language, and art—everything he stood for.

Speak for the Marginalized

Be a voice for those who don’t have one, as he was for so many.

A River That Still Flows

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika once asked, "Manuhe manuhor babe, jodihe okonu naboje—kiya manuh?"

(If humans don’t live for each other, what is the point of being human?)

As the Brahmaputra continues its eternal journey, so does his message—of brotherhood, justice, and hope. The centenary is not an end—it is an invitation. To sing, to remember, to rise.

