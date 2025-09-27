On that fateful evening in Singapore, when news broke that Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of Assam had died under mysterious circumstances, shockwaves rippled far beyond the Brahmaputra. It was not just the passing of a singer, composer, and actor. It was the silencing of an icon whose music stitched together generations, languages, and geographies. For millions, Zubeen was not merely a performer but a part of their personal and cultural DNA.

Yet amid the grief, there is anger. And amid the mourning, there is suspicion.





The circumstances of Zubeen’s death remain riddled with unanswered questions. Was there negligence on the part of event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta? Did betrayal by Siddharth Sharma, long seen as a close associate, play a darker role? And what responsibility must be borne by Assamese community members present on that yacht, accused by admirers of callousness and indifference?





Today, as the official investigation crawls forward at an uninspiring pace, lakhs of admirers across Assam and the diaspora wait anxiously, not only for justice but for closure.





A Legacy That Demands Truth





To understand why emotions run so deep, one must first grasp what Zubeen Garg meant to Assam.

For three decades, his songs were not just melodies but lifelines. Ya Ali gave him national fame, but in Assam, tracks like Mayabini, Pakhi, and Mission China’s soundtrack became anthems of identity. His music played in tea gardens, on long drives through the hills, at weddings, protests, and political rallies.

Zubeen was not confined by genre. He was as comfortable with Bihu folk rhythms as with Bollywood ballads, as outspoken in his politics, as in his art. His funeral in Guwahati, where lakhs poured in, choking streets and riversides, was testimony to his reach, where now is recognised as the fourth largest gathering, only after only Michael Johnson, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as per Limca Book of Records. This wasn’t fandom; this was faith. Which is why his admirers refuse to accept silence, half-truths, or bureaucratic evasions about his final hours.





The Singapore Incident: A Night of Questions





Details of the fateful day remain hazy, but what has emerged so far is troubling.

Zubeen was reportedly on a yacht in Singapore, accompanied by event organizers, community members, and associates. What was meant to be a celebratory evening turned tragic. Within hours, Zubeen was gone, his death officially described in vague terms, with no clear account of what transpired.





Who invited him onto that yacht? Why was medical attention not immediately available? What role did alcohol, stress, or pre-existing health conditions play? And why were the accounts of those present so inconsistent?

The questions pile up faster than answers.





Negligence, Betrayal, and Carelessness: The Three Accusations





In the court of public opinion, three names and three charges dominate conversations.

1. Negligence by Shyamkanu Mahanta

As an influential event organizer, Mahanta has long positioned himself as a patron of Assamese culture. Admirers now accuse him of failing in his duty of care. Was the yacht party properly managed? Were safety protocols followed? If Zubeen was unwell, why was he not protected? The absence of clarity fuels suspicion. Did he take his medicine? Did he get enough sleep?

2. Betrayal by Siddharth Sharma

Once considered close to Zubeen, Siddharth’s role has been cast under a dark shadow. Whispers of betrayal, whether financial, personal, or professional have left admirers wondering if trust was misplaced. The lack of transparency in his statements since the incident has only deepened the unease.

3. Carelessness of Community Members

Perhaps the most stinging accusation is against members of the Assamese community in Singapore who were present. Admirers back home cannot fathom why no one intervened in time, why no one ensured Zubeen’s safety, why the carelessness of that evening cost Assam its voice.



A Slow-Moving Investigation





If suspicion thrives, it is because the investigation has been frustratingly slow and opaque. Singapore’s authorities have released only minimal information. Local police statements have been bland and procedural. Indian diplomatic channels have not issued clear timelines.





For admirers, this silence is unbearable. Every passing day without answers feels like an insult to the man they revered. Rumors, conspiracy theories, and unverified claims fill the vacuum left by official silence.

The demand is simple: transparency. Admirers do not expect miracles. But they expect honesty. They expect speed. They expect dignity for Zubeen in death equal to the dignity he gave his people in life.





Grief and Suspicion in Assam





Walk through Guwahati today and you will see murals of Zubeen on walls, hear his songs in marketplaces, and notice candles still burning in makeshift shrines. Yet alongside grief, there is anger.

On social media, hashtags demanding justice trend almost daily. In villages, discussions in tea stalls veer into theories of negligence and betrayal. Among students, there is a growing sense that Assam has been robbed not only of an artist but of an opportunity to hold accountable those who failed him.

This is more than a celebrity death. It is a test of whether a society values its cultural torchbearers enough to demand justice for them.





What Is at Stake





At its heart, this controversy is not only about how Zubeen died. It is about how he lived and what he symbolized.

For years, he warned against the exploitation of artists, against commercial greed dressed up as cultural promotion. For years, he pushed for dignity, for honesty, for independence in art. His mysterious death under questionable circumstances feels like the very betrayal he sang against.

If those responsible whether through negligence, betrayal, or carelessness are not held accountable, then what does that say about how Assam treats its icons?





The Call for Closure





The voice of the Brahmaputra has been silenced, but the echoes remain. Admirers do not seek vengeance. They seek clarity. They seek dignity. They seek closure.

The truth about what happened on that yacht in Singapore is not merely a matter of police files and official statements. It is a matter of justice owed to a man who gave his entire life to his people.

Until that truth is told, every note of Mayabini will feel unfinished, every chorus of Ya Ali incomplete, every silence heavy with suspicion.

Zubeen Garg gave Assam his voice. Now Assam must give him justice.

