Assam Decides 2026: Development’s Lights vs the Dark Arts of Propaganda

The people of Bihar always spring surprises. During the Bihar elections, the opposition used this very sentence to dismiss the exit polls that were favoring the BJP. Yes, the people of Bihar did create a surprise!

But it was in favor of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all), in favor of Sanatan culture, in favor of development! After Bihar, speculation and conjecture have now started about Assam!

Yet, with just four months left for the 2026 Assembly elections, anyone who follows politics even a little knows very well what the result in Assam is going to be. The recent Bihar election results have at least proven one thing – the narrative that the opposition and a section of the media try desperately to establish about an “anti-incumbency wave” during election season is simply not true.

Despite endless propaganda, Nitish Kumar and the BJP emerged even stronger than before after ruling for 20 years. The Bihar election shattered the traditional notion that a government that stays in power for too long will inevitably be thrown out.

Now, speaking as both a legislator and a party worker, drawing from political experience of the past few years – if I have to say it clearly – the BJP’s victory in Assam in 2026 will be even bigger than what happened in Bihar!

Immediately the question arises: on what basis are we making this claim?

By 2026, the Muslim population in Assam will touch 39–40%. Parties that claim to be “indigenous” (yet always stand with infiltrators), such as Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Assam Jatiya Parishad, Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal, and the Left parties, are frantically trying to unite to defeat the BJP. So how and why will the BJP achieve an even bigger victory?

The failure of Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has already answered most of these questions! Coming together alone does not topple a government – Bihar is the most recent example. The real USP of any government is the trust of the people.

If I have to describe the achievements of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government in one sentence as a ruling party MLA, I would say: This government has sincerely tried to fulfill every single promise made during the election, letter by letter.

There is no doubt that the most terrifying, burning, and existential threat for the new generation of Assam is the dangerous aggression of Bangladesh-origin Muslims. In the last five years, at every moment, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has sent a clear message through his actions: As long as we are here, Bangladeshis will not be allowed to become the arbiters of the fate of the indigenous people. That is why, despite countless obstacles and challenges, the Chief Minister has freed forest land and government land from encroachers.

But is this government, as the opposition mockingly claims, trying to return to power just by frightening people with the “Miya” bogeyman? If you look carefully, you will see that the firm stand the Chief Minister has taken against infiltration – despite threats from many quarters – has nothing to do with vote-bank politics. On the contrary, had he followed the Congress strategy of protecting Bangladeshis, the path to securing 39–40% votes would probably have been wide open. But Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has made no compromise with the interests of Assam and the Assamese people.

And if you look a little more carefully, you will realize that the greatest strength of our government is the trust that the indigenous people have in us – a trust we have earned by fulfilling promises.



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Whether people accept it or not, certain things used to be taken for granted in Assam: corruption in teacher recruitment, nepotism in APSC scams, the reign of brokers in DTO offices and police stations, the never-ending land problems! From the very first day Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government took charge, it sent a clear message: this government will challenge the old rotten system and make the lives of people easier, no matter what.

Today, if you prepare well and perform well in exams, a government job is guaranteed. You might not believe it until the boy or girl who gets the job is from your own family, your neighborhood, a friend’s child, or someone you know. Suddenly you see several bright students you know saying, “Sir, I appeared for the exam this time and got the job!”

If you come from a lower-middle-class or poor background and have ever struggled against poverty, you will understand the pride that fills a parent’s heart when their daughter receives a scooter from the government for scoring well in Class XII.

The Congress, whose scheme was limited to distributing blankets and mosquito nets, used to mock the Orunodoi scheme. But come, let me show you a scene: That elderly woman in the village who, in 70 years of independence, never had a bank account and had never stepped inside a bank – the Narendra Modi government opened an account for her, an aunt whom nobody cared about.

Then the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma government started depositing ₹1,250 directly into her account every month as a mark of respect. It may seem a small gift, but for that aunt who is well aware of how brokers and local leaders used to swallow everything during Congress rule, ₹1,250 coming directly from the government (without having to fight any middleman) is worth a lot. Because Orunodoi is not just money – it is respect shown to women by the government.

This is not the story of one woman; it is the story of lakhs of hardworking women in villages and towns. Thousands of women have started small businesses with the ₹10,000 seed capital provided by the government. They dream of using it properly and getting the second installment to expand their businesses. This is not just the success story of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s schemes – this is the story of a new awakening among Assamese women.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP-led alliance won 12 out of 14 seats. In the panchayat elections, more than 80% of seats went to the BJP alliance. Despite fierce opposition propaganda and relentless personal abuses against the Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government again by winning more than 100 seats. Because the justice and services rendered to the people in the last five years will return as blessings.

This is not just a political principle; it is a law of nature and life – when you serve with a true heart, people return it as blessings.

In Bihar, after 20 long years of rule, everyone said Nitish Kumar could924 not return. Tejashwi Yadav was projected as a strong alternative. The opposition drama was so intense that Nitish Kumar’s fall was portrayed as a mere formality. Yet “Sushasan Babu” Nitish Kumar returned to become Chief Minister for the 10th time. Contrary to all the hype, Lalu Prasad’s RJD was decimated in the results.

What I want to say is this: when the previous government has a very dark history, and the current government brings real positive change in comparison, voters hold on to the current government’s hand even more tightly than before.

The 2026 Assembly election will not just be a Congress vs BJP fight; it will be a battle between unchecked domination by illegal Bangladeshis versus the roar of those who refuse to let that happen. It will be a battle between the dark days when rhinos were poached almost daily versus the bright days when not a single rhino has been killed. It will be a battle between the youth who were deprived of jobs because they couldn’t pay bribes versus the youth who now get jobs without paying a single rupee.

Everyone in politics must understand one basic truth: it is a mistake to think the public is foolish. In this age of advanced technology, people can no longer be misled just by propaganda and emotional manipulation.

The indigenous people of Assam clearly know the difference between the Assam of 10 years ago and the Assam of today. That is why the battle of 2026 will also be a battle between darkness and light. And throughout history, in the war between darkness and light, light has always emerged victorious.