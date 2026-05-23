Assam’s Fight Against Radicalisation Cannot Be Won Through Fear Alone

When the Assam government recently proposed the setting up of an anti-radicalisation centre during the Assembly session, the announcement immediately entered the predictable terrain of political reactions. Some hailed it as a decisive security measure, while others viewed it with suspicion, fearing surveillance and state overreach. Yet both responses, in different ways, miss the deeper significance of the moment. Assam is no longer confronting only the older spectres of militancy or insurgency. It is confronting something far more invisible, adaptive and psychologically complex — the gradual radicalisation of minds in an age shaped by digital echo chambers, identity anxieties and algorithm-driven outrage.

The challenge before Assam today is not merely one of law and order. It is social, psychological and civilisational. Across the world, radicalisation has transformed dramatically over the past decade. It no longer depends entirely on physical networks, geographical strongholds or secret gatherings. Ideology now travels through smartphones, short-form videos, encrypted messaging platforms and carefully curated digital ecosystems that reward anger and amplify polarisation. A vulnerable young person sitting in a small Assamese town can now be exposed to extremist narratives originating thousands of miles away within minutes. The process is gradual and often invisible. It begins not with violence, but with emotional isolation, resentment, alienation and the seductive promise of belonging.

This is precisely why the Assam government’s proposal deserves serious engagement rather than reflexive outrage. However, recognising the threat is only the beginning. The far more important question is how the state chooses to respond to it. Radicalisation cannot be fought through fear alone. Any government can expand surveillance or increase monitoring mechanisms, but societies are not secured merely through suspicion. Durable peace emerges when citizens trust institutions more than they trust extremist narratives. The real battle, therefore, is not only against violent ideology. It is against alienation itself.

Assam’s own history offers an important lesson in this regard. For decades, the state experienced insurgency, ethnic unrest and identity-driven conflict that shaped generations psychologically as much as politically. Entire regions grew up under uncertainty, violence and mistrust. Security responses became necessary during many phases of that history, yet Assam eventually realised that peace cannot be sustained indefinitely through coercion alone. Dialogue, reconciliation, rehabilitation and development became equally important components of long-term stability. The proposed anti-radicalisation centre must remember that lesson if it is to command public credibility.

If the initiative becomes merely another instrument of profiling, ideological suspicion or political signalling, it will fail both morally and strategically. Young people do not abandon extremist thinking because they are constantly watched. They move away from extremism when they feel heard, valued and connected to a meaningful democratic future. This is where Assam has an opportunity to create a genuinely modern and humane model of prevention.

The state must recognise that radicalisation often grows in emotional emptiness and social fragmentation. Unemployment, online misinformation, identity insecurity and social isolation create fertile ground for absolutist ideologies. Extremist ecosystems thrive by offering certainty to confused minds and belonging to alienated individuals. The response, therefore, cannot remain confined to policing or intelligence operations alone. It must involve educators, psychologists, parents, community leaders and civil society institutions working collectively to strengthen social resilience.

Classrooms are as important as intelligence networks in this battle. A student trained to question misinformation critically is far less vulnerable to manipulation than one raised solely on outrage and slogans. Media literacy, civic education and constitutional reasoning are no longer optional concerns in contemporary democracies. They are safeguards against ideological manipulation in a hyper-digital age. Assam’s educational institutions must therefore become active participants in preventing radicalisation rather than remaining passive observers of social change.

At the same time, the state must exercise great caution in defining radicalisation itself. In democratic societies, disagreement cannot be conflated with extremism. Political dissent, ideological criticism and independent thinking remain essential to constitutional life. The danger begins when governments start confusing uncomfortable opinions with anti-national intent. History repeatedly demonstrates that societies weaken when states attempt to police thought instead of preventing violence. Any anti-radicalisation framework that lacks clarity, transparency and accountability risks undermining the very democratic values it claims to defend.

This distinction becomes even more important in a politically polarised environment where ideological labels are increasingly weaponised and public discourse often rewards outrage over nuance. Assam cannot afford such intellectual simplification. The Northeast occupies a uniquely sensitive position within India’s political imagination — geographically strategic, culturally diverse and historically shaped by layered questions of identity, migration and belonging. Because of this complexity, any anti-radicalisation initiative in Assam must be rooted in trust rather than theatrical nationalism. It must reassure communities instead of deepening anxieties.

Transparency will therefore determine the credibility of the proposed centre. Citizens must clearly know what constitutes unlawful radicalisation, what safeguards exist against misuse and how rehabilitation will function alongside monitoring. Accountability is not an obstacle to security. In a democracy, it is the foundation of legitimacy. Institutions become effective not when they generate fear, but when they command public confidence.

More importantly, Assam must resist the temptation to view radicalisation through a narrow religious lens alone. Extremism has never belonged exclusively to one religion, ethnicity or ideology. Hatred constantly mutates. It can emerge through sectarianism, ethnic chauvinism, political absolutism or digitally amplified conspiracy cultures. A society that selectively identifies extremism eventually becomes blind to its most dangerous forms. Genuine democratic vigilance requires moral consistency rather than selective outrage.

The true strength of Assam has always been its ability to negotiate differences despite periods of turbulence. Beneath the anxieties of politics lies a deeper civilisational instinct of coexistence visible in its languages, cultures, literary traditions and shared social spaces. Any meaningful counter-radicalisation effort must strengthen that instinct rather than replace it with perpetual suspicion and social fragmentation.

Ultimately, the success of Assam’s proposed anti-radicalisation centre will not be measured by the number of individuals monitored or interrogated. It will be measured by something far more difficult and far more important: whether the state succeeds in preventing vulnerable young minds from collapsing into hatred before violence begins. That requires wisdom, restraint, institutional integrity and democratic confidence. Fear may control a society temporarily. Only trust can protect it permanently.