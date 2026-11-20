Assam’s Health Minister, Shri Ashok Singhal, arrived in the United Kingdom on 10 November with a purpose: what can Assam learn from one of the world’s most established public healthcare systems, the UK's National Health Service (NHS), and how much of that learning can be brought home?

Accompanied by Dr Abhijit Sarma, Executive Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Singhal visited leading NHS hospitals in England. The visit, facilitated by Mondweep Chakravorty of UK-based DxSure Ltd, was an opportunity to explore artificial intelligence, digital healthcare and the systems that allow hospitals to function efficiently, even under enormous pressure.

At Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where Dr Sanjiv Manjure hosted the delegation, the Minister visited an emergency department managing nearly 400 patients daily. Stroke and hip-fracture patients follow clearly established treatment protocols, nurse practitioners handle minor injuries, and many patients undergoing hip and knee replacements return home the same day. Organisation plays a role in these clinical achievements. A digital command centre monitors beds, ambulance arrivals and discharges in real time, while a programme offering up to 72 hours of home-based care helps patients leave hospital sooner.

At Darent Valley Hospital, where the delegation was hosted by Professor Sri Prasad Seshadri, artificial intelligence was also being used to anticipate illness along with treatment. AI systems identify vulnerable patients at risk of emergency admission, while digital maternity services connect different stages of maternal care. Pharmacy stocks are also managed to minimise medicine wastage.

The delegation's visit to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery at Queen Square showed how AI technology assists surgeons during delicate brain operations, identifying critical structures, but leaving decisions in human hands. The system can function without internet connectivity, a valuable feature for healthcare facilities in regions where digital infrastructure is limited.

The Health Minister’s visit then moved from technology to people.

On 13 November, London's Taj Hotel became a meeting place for Assam and its diaspora, as members of the community gathered to extend a warm welcome to Shri Ashok Singhal. The evening, organised by the Assam BJP UK team and coordinated by Chinu Kishore, brought together political representatives, medical professionals and members of the wider Indian community under the theme of ‘a stronger Assam and a united community’.

Among the distinguished guests were Lord Rami Ranger, Kuldeep Shekhawat of BJP UK and Europe, Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director of the Nehru Centre UK, former British MP Virendra Sharma, NHS doctor Dr Nripen Barkataki and NHS consultant Sanjeev Sharma.

The gathering began with Vande Mataram, followed by O Mur Apunar Desh. The spirit of Assam was carried forward through a rendition of Oxom Amaar Rupohi by Rudrani Baruah.

It began with a sense of nostalgia but soon developed into a lively exchange of experiences, questions and possibilities, with the audience sharing their perspectives on improving healthcare.

The Health Minister spoke about the work being undertaken across Assam's healthcare sector, the importance of preventive medicine and the growing role of data in measuring healthcare outcomes.

One idea he emphasised was that healthcare education should begin in schools. He spoke about his responsibility to keep society healthy and the importance of teaching children about health, prevention and healthy habits from an early age.

When asked what he would take away from his NHS visits, it was not the AI-assisted brain surgery or the impressive digital dashboards that he spoke about, but the protocols followed by the NHS.

As someone present at the London gathering, what stood out to me was the willingness of people from different backgrounds to contribute ideas about a place they continue to care deeply about. Doctors who had spent decades working within the NHS, community representatives and the Minister himself were all part of the same conversation.

The Government of Assam and the participating NHS hospitals are expected to continue exploring partnerships in clinical training, workforce exchange, digital health and AI, with DxSure Ltd coordinating further discussions.



(The writer is a UK-based columnist)