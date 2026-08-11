Assam’s Next Big Earthquake: Are We Ready?

The earth will not give us a warning. Assam must prepare before the next great shock.



There is a question Assam has been avoiding for too long: What happens when the next great earthquake strikes? Nobody can tell us the date. Nobody can reliably tell us the year. Modern science cannot yet predict earthquakes with that precision. But there is something we know with certainty: Assam is earthquake country. The entire state falls within Seismic Zone V, India’s highest seismic hazard category. Assam’s own disaster-management authority identifies earthquakes as one of the state’s major hazards, with vulnerability amplified by rapid urbanization, wanton destruction of the eco system, vulnerable building stock and population concentration.



The question is therefore not whether Assam can experience another major earthquake. The question is whether we will be prepared when it comes. Well prima facie from this year’s flood experience a BIG NO.



The World Is Shaking — But Is Assam Listening?



The urgency of earthquake preparedness has been reinforced by a series of powerful earthquakes around the world. On 10 August 2026, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia, with the epicentre in the Chocó region. The earthquake caused widespread destruction, collapsed buildings and triggered a major rescue operation. The tragedy demonstrates how quickly a powerful earthquake can turn a normal day into a humanitarian emergency. It also shows that the magnitude of an earthquake alone does not determine the scale of a disaster. Building quality, population density, terrain, accessibility and the preparedness of emergency services can determine whether an earthquake becomes a tragedy or a catastrophe.



Venezuela provided another reminder on 24 June 2026, when a sequence of powerful earthquakes, including events reported at approximately magnitude 7.1 and 7.5, struck the country. The Venezuelan experience highlights the importance of preparing not only for the main shock but also for aftershocks. A building weakened by the first earthquake can become dangerous during subsequent shaking. Hospitals already struggling with casualties can be overwhelmed again, while roads, bridges and communication systems may remain disrupted for days.



Japan offers a different lesson. On 28 July 2026, a powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu. Japan is among the world's most earthquake-prone countries, yet decades of investment in seismic engineering, public awareness, emergency response, early warning and regular drills have created a culture of preparedness. Japan demonstrates that although earthquakes cannot be prevented, their human consequences can be substantially reduced through preparation.



These earthquakes in Colombia, Venezuela and Japan, however, do not mean that a major earthquake is now imminent in Assam. There is no scientific basis for treating earthquakes in distant parts of the world as a countdown to an earthquake in Assam. Each earthquake is associated with geological systems and tectonic stresses. We should therefore reject sensational predictions that Assam's earthquake is “due”. But the events do provide a powerful global reminder: when the earth moves, societies that are unprepared pay the highest price.



A History Written in Shaking Ground



Assam's history is a history of earthquakes. The region has experienced repeated major seismic events, including some of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded on land. Historical records show destructive earthquakes in 1869, 1897, 1906, 1918, 1930, 1947, 1950 and subsequent decades. These events demonstrate that Assam's seismic risk is not theoretical or distant. It is embedded in the geology of the region.



The 1869 Cachar earthquake, estimated at around magnitude 7.8, produced severe ground effects in southern Assam, including fissures and other manifestations of intense shaking. It was one of the early reminders that the region's seismic vulnerability extended well beyond the Brahmaputra Valley.



The 1897 Great Assam Earthquake, on 12 June, was far more devastating. With an estimated magnitude of approximately 8.7, it ranks among the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded. Shillong, Assam and adjoining areas suffered enormous destruction, with historical accounts recording roughly 1,500 deaths. The earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure and demonstrated extraordinary energy that could be released by the geological systems beneath the region.



The 1918 Srimangal earthquake, approximately magnitude 7.6, affected a large area of Assam and neighbouring regions. The 1930 Dhubri earthquake, around magnitude 7.1, damaged railway infrastructure, bridges and culverts. The 1947 Assam earthquake, reported at approximately magnitude 7.7, was felt over a very large area and caused damage to buildings and infrastructure. Each event reinforced the same message: Assam's earthquake hazard is persistent.

Then came 15 August 1950.



1950 — The Earthquake That Changed Assam



While India was celebrating its third Independence Day, one of the most powerful earthquakes of the twentieth century struck the Assam-Tibet region. Modern United States Geological Survey (USGS) analysis assigns the event a magnitude of 8.6 Richter. The destruction was enormous. Massive landslides swept down mountain slopes, villages disappeared, rivers were choked with debris and the landscape itself was dramatically altered.



USGS records severe damage in the Sibsagar-Sadiya region and surrounding hills, with approximately 70 villages destroyed in the Adi Hills, largely by landslides. Flooding followed as rivers carried enormous quantities of sand, mud, trees and debris downstream. River Subansiri was blocked by a broken hill creating an artificial dam and after a few days the dam gave way washing about 15 villages downstream in present day Gogamukh. I met a survivor Dr Lakhi Chintey, who was in tears remembering his mother and baby sister who were carried away by the raging current.



The lesson of 1950 is particularly important for modern Assam. A major earthquake does not simply mean earthquake followed by collapsed buildings. It can create a chain reaction: earthquake, landslide, blocked river, flooding, damaged roads, isolated communities, severed powerlines, disrupted mobile telephony and overwhelmed emergency services. With Assam's present urban population, high-rise infrastructure and urban concentration, such cascading effects could potentially be even more catastrophic today.



The Danger Has Grown While the Memory Has Faded



The earthquake hazard has not disappeared, but Assam's vulnerability has increased enormously. In 1950, Guwahati was a relatively small town. Today it is a rapidly expanding metropolitan centre with high-rise apartments, hospitals, schools, shopping complexes, flyovers, bridges, extensive road networks, power systems, telecommunications, water infrastructure, ruptured Piped Gas network and densely populated neighbourhoods.



A major earthquake does not have to destroy every building to create a catastrophe. Imagine a bridge becoming unsafe, a major road being blocked, a hospital losing power, water pipelines rupturing, telecommunications becoming overloaded and several apartment buildings being evacuated at the same time. Add landslides on the city's hills and heavy traffic preventing emergency vehicles from moving quickly. The result could be a crisis much larger than the initial physical damage.



The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has identified rapid and often unplanned urbanization, vulnerable buildings, poor-quality or inadequately maintained infrastructure and high population density as factors increasing the state's disaster vulnerability.



2021 — A Rehearsal Assam Should Not Forget



On 28 April 2021, the Dhekiajuli-Sonitpur earthquake shook Assam. It was far smaller than the great earthquakes of 1897 and 1950, yet the shaking was felt widely. Buildings developed cracks and other damage, and the event was followed by numerous aftershocks.



The 2021 earthquake should be remembered as a rehearsal. It exposed weaknesses without producing the scale of devastation that an M8-class earthquake could generate. It gave engineers, administrators and citizens an opportunity to learn. The next earthquake may be smaller, larger, closer to a major urban centre, or occur at a particularly vulnerable time such as night or during the monsoon. We do not know. That uncertainty is precisely why preparedness matters.



What Could Happen in the Next Major Assam Earthquake?



We should not pretend to know the exact magnitude, epicentre or date of the next major earthquake. Instead, Assam should plan for a credible worst-case scenario. Imagine a major earthquake striking Guwahati at three in the afternoon. Schools are full, offices are functioning, markets are crowded, hospitals are busy and traffic is heavy. Thousands of people are inside apartment buildings.



Within minutes, buildings may collapse or become unsafe. Roads could be blocked by debris. Electricity and water supply could fail in most areas. Mobile networks could become congested. Hospitals could receive hundreds or thousands of casualties. Fire could break out in damaged structures, Gas pipes. Landslides could affect hillside settlements. Bridges would require immediate inspection. Families could become separated and emergency vehicles could find themselves trapped in traffic.



The question is not whether such a scenario is certain. It is whether the state can respond if something like it happens.

That is the question we must answer now.



Preparedness Must Begin Now



The first priority should be a statewide Seismic Safety Audit Mission. Assam should identify and assess its most vulnerable buildings, beginning with schools, hospitals, government offices, police and fire stations, bridges, flyovers, apartment complexes, old masonry structures, hotels, public assembly buildings, industrial installations, water reservoirs and critical telecommunications and utility infrastructure.

Where weaknesses are identified, buildings should be strengthened or retrofitted. One structural engineer told me that stilted buildings are a recipe for disaster. They are to be retrofitted with shear walls. The objective cannot be to promise that buildings will suffer no damage. The realistic objective is to prevent collapse, save lives and preserve essential services. A building that remains standing and allows people to escape is a successful earthquake-resilient building, even if it requires repairs afterwards.



Guwahati Needs a Dedicated Earthquake Resilience Programme



Guwahati deserves special attention because of its population, rapid urbanisation, hilly terrain and growing concentration of critical infrastructure. A dedicated Guwahati Earthquake Resilience Mission could bring together the Assam Government, Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, IIT Guwahati, GMDA, structural engineers, architects, geologists, urban planners, hospitals, utility agencies, NGOs and civil society.



Every ward should know in advance where people will assemble, which roads will function as emergency corridors, which hospitals will receive casualties, where emergency water will be available and where search-and-rescue teams will operate. Communication arrangements should include alternatives in case mobile networks fail. HAM Radio is an useful tool during disasters. Emergency planning must move from government offices to the neighbourhood level.



Schools Must Become Earthquake-Ready



Every school in Assam should conduct regular earthquake drills. Children should learn the simple but potentially life-saving principle: Drop, Cover and Hold On. Teachers should know how to account for every student after an earthquake, while parents should understand where and how children will be reunited with their families.

Schools should maintain first-aid kits, emergency water, torches, whistles, fire extinguishers and emergency contact lists. Teachers and staff should receive basic training in evacuation and first aid. A disaster is not the time to design a response system. The system must already exist, and students must already know what to do.



Every Family Needs an Earthquake Plan



Earthquake preparedness must begin inside the home. Families should identify safer places within their homes, understand emergency exits and know how to shut off electricity and gas where appropriate. They should establish a family meeting point and maintain emergency contacts, drinking water, torches, batteries, basic first-aid supplies and essential documents.



Heavy cupboards, shelves, televisions and other objects should be properly secured so they do not become falling hazards. During violent shaking, people should not rush towards stairs or attempt to run outside while objects are falling. The immediate priority is to Drop, Cover and Hold On. Once the shaking stops, an unsafe building should be evacuated carefully.



At least a strong table with solid legs for cover should be in every household. There should be one room in every house without false ceiling, and it should house that strong table. Every house must have an Earthquake kit consisting of Long Rope, Axe, Torch, Whistle or some sounding device. A standalone locker is suggested for safekeeping documents, certificates, ornaments, and cash.

Build a Community Earthquake Volunteer Corps



In a major disaster, professional rescuers cannot reach everyone immediately. The first people capable of helping the injured will often be neighbours, colleagues, teachers and ordinary citizens.

Assam should therefore develop a large Community Earthquake Volunteer Corps. Rotary clubs, Lions, Rotaracts, NSS, NCC, students (AASU, ABSU etc), youth organizations, resident associations, civil society groups and community institutions could be trained in first aid, light search and rescue, fire safety, evacuation, emergency communication and relief distribution.



Thousands of trained citizens could make an enormous difference during the first few hours, when professional rescue resources are still being mobilized.



Protect the Lifelines



Assam must identify its critical lifeline infrastructure and prepare rapid inspection mechanisms for bridges, highways, railway lines, airports, hospitals, power stations, water systems, telecommunications facilities, oil & gas pipelins, fuel installations and emergency operation centres.

After a major earthquake, trained engineers should be able to inspect critical infrastructure rapidly and classify it as Safe, Restricted Use or Unsafe. Such a system would prevent people from unknowingly entering damaged buildings and would help authorities prioritise restoration of essential services.



Prepare for the Brahmaputra Factor



The 1950 earthquake demonstrated that Assam's earthquake problem is also a landslide and river problem. Massive landslides increased the sediment and debris entering rivers, while flooding followed the earthquake.

Also, it is said that the valley floor got lifted up by about 50-100 feet. That made the male river shallow and wide. Once ocean going ships cruised upto Sadiya transporting Oil, Coal, Tea, Timber, Rice, Vegetables, Spices and Forest Produces to far and wide. Now it is a braided river with no distinctive channel. In winter it’s a sandy river expanse and in summer it’s a muddy sea. The fever of shaking in 1950 still haunts the big river that discharges about 1 trillion CuM (MT) of fresh water at Pandu Ghat annually.



Today, millions depend upon roads, bridges, embankments and settlements connected to the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Earthquake preparedness therefore cannot be isolated from flood and landslide management. Assam needs an integrated approach that recognizes the interconnected chain of earthquakes, landslides, flood and infrastructure failure.



Learn from Japan



Japan's greatest lesson is not that it has earthquakes. Assam already knows that. Japan's lesson is that preparedness can become a culture.

Buildings are designed with seismic safety in mind. People practise what to do. Emergency services train regularly. Warning systems are taken seriously. Infrastructure is inspected. Communities understand their responsibilities.

Assam cannot become Japan overnight, but it can learn from Japan immediately. Earthquake resilience must become part of everyday governance, construction, education and community life rather than something remembered only after a disaster.



Launching an Assam Earthquake Resilience Mission – 2030



The time may have come for Assam to launch a comprehensive Assam Earthquake Resilience Mission – 2030. Such a mission should bring together structural safety, urban planning, disaster management, scientific research and community preparedness.



The mission should undertake seismic audits of critical public buildings, strengthen schools and hospitals, improve the seismic safety of bridges and flyovers, introduce stronger urban planning controls, develop village/ward-level emergency plans, train community volunteers, conduct annual earthquake drills, establish emergency communication systems and maintain district-level emergency stockpiles. Major cities should undergo seismic microzonation, while public awareness campaigns should be conducted in Assamese and other local/tribal languages.



Most importantly, earthquake preparedness should be independently audited. It is not enough to prepare a disaster-management plan and keep it in a file. The plan must be tested.



The Real Warning Is Not Beneath the Earth



The earth has already demonstrated what it can do: 1897.1950.2021.

And in 2026, the world has been reminded again through powerful earthquakes in Venezuela, Japan and Colombia of how quickly normal life can be disrupted.



We cannot stop tectonic plates from moving. We cannot predict the exact day when the next great earthquake will strike Assam. But we can decide whether our schools and community halls are safe. We can decide whether hospitals remain functional. We can decide whether bridges are inspected. We can decide whether buildings comply with seismic standards. We can decide whether children know what to do. We can decide whether every neighbourhood has trained volunteers.



We can decide whether Assam's urban development takes seismic risk seriously.

The earthquake is beyond our control. The disaster need not be.

Assam has survived great earthquakes before. Its people have rebuilt again and again. But resilience in the twenty-first century cannot mean merely rebuilding after destruction.

• Real resilience means preparing before destruction comes.

• The next earthquake may come tomorrow.

• It may come ten years from now.

• It may come much later.

• Science cannot tell us when.

• But Assam has no excuse for being unprepared.

• The time to prepare for Assam's next earthquake is not after the first tremor.



It is now!