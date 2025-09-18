Bamboo Driven Agroforestry: Unlocking Assam’s Bioeconomy and Livelihoods

Bamboo has been an essential element of Assam's culture, existence and way of life for ages. It's versatility and abundance have made it a valuable resource in several sectors, including housing and handicrafts, food and medicine, energy and employment. Bamboo, often called green gold, is more than just a plant which can be defined as a support for rural development, sustainable livelihoods, and ecological resilience. With the recent launch of the Assam Bio Ethanal Pvt Limited (ABEPL), India’s first bamboo-based bioethanol plant by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the demand for bamboo has reached new heights as it will process 5 Lakh Tons of Bamboo of annually to produces 50,000 tonnes of ethanol. This moment calls for renewed focus on building an organised market infrastructure, strengthening sustainable supply chains, and integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations. As the state that can rightfully be called the Bamboo Capital of India, Assam now stands at a turning point to transform its vast bamboo resources into engines of inclusive growth and green enterprise.



India boasts the second-largest bamboo reserves in the world, with an estimated 136 species spread across diverse Agro-climatic zones where Assam stands as India’s second-largest bamboo producing state, home to a rich diversity of species that play a vital role in both its economy and cultural heritage. Among them are Bambusa tulda (Jati bans), Bambusa balcooa (Bhaluka bans), Dendrocalamus hamiltonii (Kako bans), Melocanna baccifera (Muli), Bambusa vulgaris (Yellow bamboo), and Schizostachyum dullooa (Dolu bans), each valued for its unique qualities and applications and boasts a rich diversity of species. These bamboo varieties support a range of industries, from construction and handicrafts to food production, paper manufacturing, bioenergy, and exports.



Bamboo has long been an important part of traditional life in our state, widely used for construction, furniture, tools, baskets, mats, and various household items. Beyond its practical applications, it holds deep cultural significance in many parts of the region, often playing a vital role in festivals, rituals, and artistic expressions. Additionally, bamboo supports the livelihoods of millions in rural areas, particularly artisans, farmers, and forest-dependent communities, making it a crucial resource for both economic and cultural sustainability. Furthermore, because every component of the bamboo plant may be used to make a wide range of items, there is almost no waste potential.





Bamboo, a fast-growing grass and cash crop, thrives well under suitable agro-climatic conditions and once planted, continues to grow for generations with minimal maintenance. Its cultivation requires very little investment in terms of management and inputs, making it a sustainable and cost-effective resource. Moreover, bamboo has the unique ability to flourish even on marginal lands, turning otherwise underutilized areas into productive green assets.



Traditional Bamboo based agroforestry systems in Assam are Home Gardens (Bari) which is Small-scale, multi-layered farming systems found near households, combining trees, shrubs, crops, and sometimes livestock. They provide a diverse range of products such as fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, fuelwood, and fodder. Current Bamboo driven agroforestry systems practiced in Assam are tailored to the states’ diverse ecological conditions and socio-economic needs. Agroforestry models that are suited to Assam’s varied agro-climatic conditions, do enhance agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability with improving livelihoods of rural communities. The integration of bamboos with trees and crops and livestock in different configurations helps in optimizing land use, enhancing biodiversity, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.





Hence, Bamboo is deeply ingrained in the culture and traditions of the region, and it plays a vital role in the local economy. Assam is naturally equipped to become a leader in bamboo-driven bioeconomy. Bamboo integrates seamlessly into the bioeconomy model by providing renewable raw materials for energy, construction, packaging, textiles, and food products while also reducing carbon emissions and restoring degraded land. For Assam, this means not just preserving cultural heritage but transforming it into an engine of innovation, green industry, and rural employment. With these advantages, the state is positioned as a potential hub for sustainable development, investment, and technological innovation. Recent advancements in engineered bamboo products such as boards, panels, and structural composites, which are redefining the role of bamboo, transitioning it from a predominantly traditional material into a scientifically validated, eco-friendly alternative within the global building materials industry. By strategically linking bamboo agroforestry with industrial clusters, research and development, and global value chains, Assam can reposition itself from being a resource-rich state to a bioeconomy powerhouse in South Asia.





Despite their immense potential, most bamboo growers and producers operate within informal networks, facing challenges such as limited access to verified buyers, fluctuating market prices, and the absence of standardized quality benchmarks. Without a structured marketplace or reliable information systems, they often struggle to maximize their earnings and expand their businesses. Though there is a long history of bamboo-based agroforestry practices in the State, the sector has still not reached its full potential. To reach its full potential, it needs focused execution of policies, enable supportive mechanism, enhance technical capacities, and promote necessary investments aimed at generating demand for bamboo products.





Limited infrastructure and transportation challenges often hinder the efficient movement of bamboo products, restricting their reach to broader markets. Many bamboo enterprises in the region struggle with market access, limiting their opportunities for growth and expansion. Additionally, there is a pressing need for skill development among artisans and entrepreneurs to enhance their ability to produce high-quality, innovative bamboo products that can compete in larger markets. In this context, Bamboo cultivation needed focus on robust research and development, strengthen value chain, extensive training and capacity building, linkage of credit and insurance products and improve the marketing infrastructure. A more organized and accessible market infrastructure could empower Assam’s bamboo farmers and entrepreneurs, foster sustainable growth while preserve the deep-rooted traditions associated with this invaluable resource.



Understanding the gaps between demand and supply we need to have a robust and sustainable vision and mechanism in the region to promote bamboo farming and strengthen bamboo supply chain. Assam Government has adopted the Assam State Agroforestry policy six months back is a milestone in this sector, proper execution of this policy will pave the way for rolling out of various initiatives focused on development of a robust agroforestry and bamboos outside forests in the region.



In recent years, new developments have emerged in bamboo cultivation across the state, with small tea growers, tea estate companies, agricultural cooperatives, entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, rubber planters, and FPOs showing keen interest in the bamboo sector. To harness this momentum, it is essential to systematically mobilize and motivate these stakeholders through an enabling and proactive support system, thereby transforming bamboo farming and production into a popular and sustainable practice. Now is the moment to unlock the true economic and ecological power of bamboo farming, paving the way for prosperity that lasts for generations.







Note: Dr. Arup Jyoti Kalita is currently serving as a Consultant with CIFOR-ICRAF (World Agroforestry), India Program.