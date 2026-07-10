Beyond ESG: How the BSE Saatvik 100 is Redefining Ethical Investing in India

For decades, investors have judged companies by a familiar set of numbers like earnings growth, dividends, market capitalisation and return on equity. Increasingly, another question is finding its way into boardrooms and investment committees: What kind of business are we investing in?

The recent launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 Index suggests that this question is no longer confined to a niche group of socially conscious investors. It is steadily becoming part of mainstream investing.

At first glance, the BSE Saatvik 100 may appear to be another thematic stock market index. It is far more than that. Built from companies within the BSE 500 universe, the index seeks to identify businesses that meet a set of ethical and value-based principles rooted in the Indian concept of Saatvik—a philosophy associated with purity, responsibility, balance and long-term well-being.

The timing could hardly be more appropriate. Around the world, investors are becoming increasingly sceptical of traditional ESG ratings. Different rating agencies often assign vastly different scores to the same company, leaving investors confused about what sustainability actually means. Against this backdrop, BSE has chosen not to reinvent ESG but to complement it with a framework that draws upon India's own ethical traditions while maintaining rigorous investment standards.

Perhaps that is the real significance of the Saatvik 100. It shifts the conversation from simply investing responsibly to investing consciously.

From ESG to Value-Based Capitalism

Over the past decade, ESG investing has become one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance. Yet it has also attracted criticism. Companies with questionable practices have sometimes managed to secure favourable ESG ratings, while others have been accused of "greenwashing" by overstating their sustainability credentials.

The BSE Saatvik 100 approaches the issue from a different direction.

Instead of relying exclusively on environmental disclosures or governance metrics, the index applies a values-based screening process. Businesses associated with products or activities widely regarded as harmful to society, such as tobacco, alcohol, gambling and certain controversial sectors, are generally excluded. The focus is not merely on whether companies comply with regulations but on whether their core business activities contribute positively to society. This represents an important evolution in responsible investing.

Markets have traditionally rewarded efficiency and profitability. The Saatvik framework asks whether profitability can coexist with ethics. More importantly, it challenges the long-held assumption that investors must choose between doing well financially and doing good socially.

This approach broadens the discussion from "responsible investing" to what could be termed "conscious investing."

Connecting Capital Markets with the Sustainable Development Goals

One of the most significant yet underappreciated aspects of the BSE Saatvik 100 is its natural alignment with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

· SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being): excluding tobacco, alcohol and narcotics companies directly aligns capital away from products core to the non-communicable disease burden.

· SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production): the exclusion of gambling and "vulgar" entertainment nudges capital toward less exploitative consumption patterns.

· SDG 15 (Life on Land): screening out leather, meat, poultry, pesticides and insecticides connects investment choices to animal welfare and ecosystem health.

· SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions): the ahimsa principle underpinning the entire index is, at root, a non-violent mandate, arguably the most literal translation of an SDG into a stock-picking rule that Indian markets have produced.

· SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth): by retaining exposure to banking, industrials and energy, the index avoids the common thematic-fund trap of sacrificing growth for values.

More Than an Index: A Signal from BSE

Perhaps the most important message is not the creation of another benchmark, but what it signifies about the strategic direction of BSE itself. For decades, stock exchanges primarily served as trading platforms. Today, they are evolving into institutions that shape capital allocation, influence corporate behaviour and support national development priorities.

The launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 demonstrates BSE's commitment to expanding beyond traditional market indices into thematic and purpose-driven investment solutions. It reflects an understanding that future capital markets will increasingly integrate financial performance with societal impact.

This initiative also complements India's broader policy emphasis on sustainable finance, corporate responsibility and long-term value creation.

Performance Need Not Be Sacrificed

A common misconception surrounding ethical investing is that investors must compromise returns. Historical back-testing of the BSE Saatvik 100 presents a different narrative. As of May 29, 2026, the index generated annualised total returns of approximately 12.22% over three years, 11.11% over five years and 13.70% over ten years. While historical performance does not guarantee future returns, these figures indicate that value-based investing and competitive financial performance are not mutually exclusive.

Financial services currently account for the largest sectoral weight in the index, followed by diversified representation across technology, industrials, telecommunications and other sectors, illustrating that ethical screening does not necessarily reduce diversification.

A New Question for Investors

The launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 invites investors to rethink the very purpose of investing.

Traditionally, investing has been viewed as a mechanism for wealth maximisation. Increasingly, however, it is becoming a means of expressing beliefs, influencing corporate behaviour and directing capital towards businesses that create long-term societal value.

The real innovation of the BSE Saatvik 100, therefore, lies not in its methodology but in its philosophy. It challenges investors to consider whether their portfolios merely generate returns or also reflect the kind of economy and society they wish to build.

As India's financial markets mature, the success of this initiative may ultimately depend not on the number of funds tracking the index but on whether it changes investor consciousness. If capital begins to reward ethical conduct alongside profitability, the BSE Saatvik 100 could become more than a benchmark; it could become a blueprint for the future of responsible capitalism in India. In doing so, BSE is sending a powerful message: stock exchanges need not only measure markets; they can also shape the values that drive them.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)