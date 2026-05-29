Beyond Silicon Valley: National champions, India’s developmental reality, and search for Indian modernity

The modern Indian economic debate increasingly oscillates between two emotionally charged poles. On one side stands the seductive mythology of Silicon Valley — brilliant young founders changing the world from garages, venture capital rewarding genius, and free markets organically producing companies such as Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, and Amazon. On the other side lies India’s visibly emerging reality: giant conglomerates building ports, airports, telecom ecosystems, logistics corridors, renewable energy grids, and digital infrastructure with overt or implicit state backing.

This tension increasingly shapes how Indians interpret their own economic future.

Critics argue that India is drifting toward crony capitalism, where a few large corporate houses receive disproportionate state support. Supporters counter that a developing civilisation-scale nation cannot industrialise through fragmented small enterprises alone and therefore requires “national champions” capable of executing projects at extraordinary scale.

The debate often becomes moralised too quickly. Yet the deeper question may not be whether India is “right” or “wrong” to promote large firms. The deeper question may be whether different societies necessarily produce economic champions through different historical pathways.

That question becomes clearer once the mythology surrounding Silicon Valley itself is carefully demystified.

Silicon Valley is often portrayed as the ultimate triumph of decentralised capitalism: brilliant individuals operating in free markets largely independent of the state. This narrative is incomplete.

The ecosystem that eventually produced Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple and Amazon was not merely the product of spontaneous entrepreneurship. It emerged from an extraordinary historical convergence. Post-war America possessed immense economic surplus, world-leading research universities, military-funded scientific ecosystems, deep capital markets, and a legal environment that protected intellectual property while encouraging risk-taking. Cold War strategic anxieties drove enormous federal investment into science and technology. Elite immigration continuously replenished talent pools. Venture capital systems evolved alongside universities such as Stanford, creating dense networks between academia, finance, and industry.

Even the internet itself emerged substantially from state-backed defence research. Semiconductor industries were shaped heavily by military procurement. DARPA, NASA, Bell Labs, and federal research programmes all contributed to the environment from which later private innovation emerged.

Silicon Valley was therefore never merely “free markets”. It was a historically specific fusion of state investment, geopolitical urgency, university ecosystems, capital abundance, and entrepreneurial culture.

This matters because many countries today attempt to imitate Silicon Valley while lacking the institutional and civilisational substrate that made it possible.

Countries do not industrialise from equal starting points. The United States industrialised after becoming a continental-scale economy with immense natural resources, high capital accumulation, and broad educational development. Germany built engineering depth and vocational systems. Japan cultivated tightly coordinated industrial ecosystems. South Korea relied upon export-driven conglomerates disciplined by global competition. China initially focused less on frontier innovation and more on manufacturing scale, ports, logistics, industrial parks, and state-backed ecosystem building before eventually producing globally significant technology firms.

India inherited a profoundly different historical condition.

At independence, the country faced mass poverty, low industrialisation, weak infrastructure, low literacy, severe capital scarcity, food insecurity, and immense social fragmentation. Even today India simultaneously confronts uneven schooling quality, infrastructure deficits, healthcare burdens, employment pressures, agricultural dependency, and developmental obligations affecting hundreds of millions.

A society managing such foundational challenges cannot allocate resources exactly as post-war America did. Nor can it reproduce overnight the institutional density of Silicon Valley.

This does not imply inferiority. It implies different developmental realities.

India’s present economic trajectory reflects this reality.

The country increasingly appears to favour large firms capable of executing projects at extraordinary scale. Airports, ports, renewable energy grids, telecom infrastructure, logistics systems, semiconductor ambitions, and digital ecosystems require organisational capacity and financing ability far beyond what fragmented small enterprises can normally provide.

Groups such as Reliance and Adani have therefore become symbols of a broader national strategy, whether formally articulated or not.

Critics interpret this as crony capitalism or selective favouritism. There are legitimate concerns here. Excessive concentration of economic power can weaken competition, reduce institutional independence, and create unhealthy proximity between business and state.

Yet there is another side to the story.

India’s policymakers likely confront a difficult practical question: who else possesses the balance sheet, execution capability, financing access, and organisational scale required to build national infrastructure rapidly? A fragmented ecosystem of small firms may generate entrepreneurship, but cannot easily construct integrated logistics systems, airports, renewable energy corridors, semiconductor ecosystems, or nationwide telecom networks within compressed timelines.

Thus the state naturally gravitates toward scale.

This phenomenon is not uniquely Indian. Every major power historically cultivated strategic firms in some form. The United States nurtured aerospace, defence, and later technology giants. South Korea cultivated chaebols. Japan coordinated industrial ecosystems. China openly promotes state-linked strategic champions. Even contemporary American industrial policy increasingly revolves around semiconductor subsidies, AI competition, and strategic technology restrictions.

The global era of completely ideology-free free markets is largely over.

The real issue therefore is not whether national champions exist. Almost every successful modern economy possesses them. The real issue is whether those champions remain disciplined by competition, innovation, and institutional credibility.

South Korea’s chaebols survived because they faced brutal export competition. Samsung could not merely dominate the Korean market; it had to compete against Japanese, American, Taiwanese, and later Chinese firms in global electronics. Taiwan’s TSMC became indispensable not because it enjoyed permanent domestic protection, but because it achieved manufacturing precision at a level the world could not easily replicate. The Dutch firm ASML became globally dominant in advanced lithography through extraordinary technological capability accumulated over decades, not simply through state favour.

These examples matter because they illustrate an essential distinction: productive champions ultimately survive through excellence, not merely through protection.

The danger emerges when large firms become insulated from competition and increasingly dependent upon political access, regulatory advantage, or protected domestic markets.

At that point developmental capitalism can decay into oligarchic capitalism.

History offers many warnings. Large parts of Latin America during the twentieth century pursued heavily protected industrialisation strategies where politically connected firms survived behind tariff walls without ever becoming globally competitive. In several countries this eventually produced stagnant industries, weak productivity, inefficient capital allocation, and deeply entrenched oligarchic structures. Even India’s own pre-1991 Licence Raj era demonstrated how excessive state discretion combined with protected incumbency can gradually suffocate innovation and entrepreneurship.

This distinction is therefore crucial for India.

If concentration merely creates monopolistic rents, debt-fuelled expansion, political dependency, and suppressed entrepreneurship, then the model becomes corrosive. But if large firms genuinely create infrastructure, manufacturing ecosystems, technological capability, logistics efficiency, energy transition capacity, and globally competitive industries, then concentrated scale may produce national developmental gains despite imperfections.

India likely contains elements of both realities simultaneously.

Public discourse in India frequently swings between two extremes. One side romanticises giant conglomerates as patriotic nation-builders. The other side condemns all state-supported concentration as cronyism.

Reality is usually more complex.

India is attempting something historically difficult: to industrialise at continental scale inside a noisy democracy while competing against China, managing geopolitical uncertainty, and simultaneously addressing foundational developmental deficits.

No historical template precisely exists for this combination.

The country is therefore improvising.

Some policies may indeed favour large firms disproportionately. Some regulatory frameworks may unintentionally harm smaller enterprises. Some sectors may display unhealthy concentration. These criticisms are not entirely imaginary.

But it is also unrealistic to expect India’s developmental path to replicate Silicon Valley’s mythology of decentralised innovation emerging from pure market spontaneity.

National champions emerge differently depending on societal realities.

That may be the central insight often missed in ideological debates.

India’s future need not depend on producing direct copies of Google or Nvidia.

In fact, the country has already demonstrated forms of innovation that are distinctly Indian in character.

India’s strengths increasingly lie in scalable digital public infrastructure, software ecosystems, frugal engineering, cost-efficient systems design, pharmaceutical manufacturing, democratic-scale digital identity systems, and low-cost technological deployment.

Initiatives such as UPI, Aadhaar, India Stack, low-cost vaccine production, and ISRO’s cost-efficient space missions represent globally significant innovations rooted not in Silicon Valley imitation but in Indian developmental realities.

These systems were designed not for affluent niche markets but for governance and service delivery at civilisation scale.

That itself may become India’s distinctive contribution to modernity.

The most important question for India is therefore not: “Why are we not producing another Google?”

The more important question may be: “What kind of modernity can India uniquely build given its own history, scale, constraints, and social realities?”

A country of India’s size cannot simply import institutional models wholesale from America, China, or Europe. It must evolve a hybrid path.

History suggests that nations succeed not by copying another civilisation’s model mechanically, but by adapting modernity to their own conditions. Japan did not become a replica of Britain. South Korea did not become a replica of America. China did not industrialise through Western laissez-faire capitalism. Each evolved hybrid institutional forms shaped by its own history, social structure, geopolitical anxieties, and developmental stage.

India may ultimately do the same.

If India can maintain openness to new entrants, institutional credibility, export competitiveness, educational depth, and technological ambition, then its current phase may eventually resemble not crony decline but the early, messy stages of a distinctive developmental rise.

Silicon Valley itself was not born fully formed. It emerged from decades of cumulative institutional investment, geopolitical urgency, and societal transformation.

India’s own model, if it succeeds, may look very different.

And perhaps it should.

(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)