Beyond the spectacle: Vijay’s cabinet, Tamil Nadu’s political culture, and the democracy we actually practise

In my earlier essay examining the rise of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay and the moral language surrounding his entry into politics, I explored a question many observers were quietly asking: why would a wealthy superstar repeatedly emphasise that he had not entered politics for money or corruption when few seriously believed he needed either? The answer, I argued, lay not in personal financial suspicion alone, but in the systemic nature of Indian politics itself. The statement was less about individual morality and more about reassuring society that he intended to resist a political culture many citizens already assume to be structurally compromised.



Now, with the formation of the new Tamil Nadu government under Vijay, another layer of that same question has emerged.



Why does the cabinet and political ecosystem around him already look familiar?

Why the immediate welfare announcements? Why the emotionally charged public-benefit schemes? Why the trusted loyalists? Why individuals elevated because of deep personal proximity? Why a movement that initially appeared disruptive already resembles patterns India has seen before?



Many educated observers, particularly those outside Tamil Nadu, seem mildly disappointed by this familiarity. Somewhere in the modern educated imagination exists a recurring democratic fantasy: that a new leader, especially one entering politics with immense personal wealth and public goodwill, might suddenly create a politics free from patronage, proximity, symbolism, emotional mobilisation, and personality.

But politics rarely emerges from theory alone.

It emerges from civilisation, memory, culture, and inherited democratic behaviour.



The Cabinet as a Political Map



To understand the present moment, one must first understand who exactly surrounds Vijay.

The cabinet is not random. Nor is it entirely accidental.

It represents a carefully assembled coalition of trust, symbolism, experience, and modern optics.



Vijay Himself: The Emotional Centre



At the centre remains Vijay himself — actor, cultural icon, emotional symbol, and now Chief Minister.

Unlike traditional politicians who rise through decades of organisational apprenticeship, Vijay entered power carrying something arguably even stronger in modern democracy: pre-existing emotional legitimacy.

His political authority does not primarily arise from ideology. It arises from recognition. From familiarity. From emotional trust accumulated through years of cinema-mediated public intimacy.

That matters enormously in Tamil Nadu.



N. Anand: The Trusted Organiser



N. Anand represents perhaps the clearest example of the trust-based core surrounding Vijay.

He is widely seen not as an independently towering mass leader but as one of the earliest organisational loyalists who helped transform the fan-club ecosystem into an actual political machine.

Every charismatic movement initially depends on such individuals.

Where institutions are absent, trust becomes the institution.



Aadhav Arjuna: The Strategic Moderniser



If Anand represents emotional trust, Aadhav Arjuna represents strategic modernisation.

Articulate, politically networked, media-aware, and intellectually agile, he embodies the emerging class of Indian political technocrats who combine campaign strategy with ideological packaging.

His presence signals that Vijay does not wish to appear merely cinematic. He wants the government to project competence, modernity, and administrative seriousness.



K. A. Sengottaiyan: Institutional Memory



Then comes K. A. Sengottaiyan, the veteran former AIADMK heavyweight.

His inclusion is deeply revealing.

No outsider movement can govern a complex state entirely through enthusiasm. It requires institutional memory. Administrative familiarity. Understanding of bureaucracy. Knowledge of how the machinery of state actually functions.

Sengottaiyan’s role is therefore not merely political. It is stabilising.



Nirmal Kumar and the Digital Loyalists



Modern politics increasingly relies not only on cadre and ideology but also on digital narrative warfare.

Figures such as Nirmal Kumar represent the new-age political ecosystem: individuals who shape online perception, protect leader image, coordinate mobilisation, and manage emotional momentum in the algorithmic age.

Such people often become extraordinarily important inside emerging political movements.



Keerthana and the Symbolism of Youth



Keerthana’s rapid rise reflects another modern political necessity: symbolic generational renewal.

Young, articulate, professionally presentable, and media-friendly, her inclusion communicates that TVK is not merely a nostalgic star vehicle. It wishes to appear as a future-facing political formation.



The Driver’s Son and the Politics of Proximity



Perhaps the most publicly discussed story was the rise of Vijay’s long-time driver’s son into electoral prominence.

Critics instantly interpreted this as evidence of patronage. Supporters framed it as anti-elitist social mobility.

Both readings contain partial truth.

But the deeper issue is not the individual case itself. The deeper issue is why proximity repeatedly becomes politically valuable in new movements.

The answer is simple.

New political systems lack mature institutions.

Where institutional trust does not yet exist, personal trust fills the vacuum.



The Politics We Wish For



Many educated citizens secretly long for a very different democratic model.

They imagine a politics where cabinet ministers emerge entirely through transparent merit, where parties conduct genuine internal democratic elections, where welfare remains tightly evidence-based, where emotional symbolism is consciously minimised, and where governance resembles rational institutional engineering rather than personality-driven mobilisation.

In such a system, Vijay could theoretically have announced strict anti-nepotism rules, bans on proximity appointments, independent selection committees, and an explicitly institution-first political doctrine.

That would indeed have been revolutionary in India.

He could also have avoided highly visible welfare announcements and instead emphasised fiscal discipline, long-term productivity, bureaucratic reform, educational quality, and state-capacity enhancement.

Many intellectuals would have applauded instantly.

But politics does not occur inside seminar rooms.



Tamil Nadu’s Emotional Democratic Culture



Tamil Nadu possesses one of the most emotionally sophisticated democratic cultures in India.

This is a state where politics long ago transcended mere ideology.

After MGR, leadership increasingly came to be experienced emotionally.

Citizens did not merely vote for policies. They increasingly voted for perceived care, emotional accessibility, symbolic protection, visible welfare, and personal reassurance.

MGR transformed cinema-mediated intimacy into democratic legitimacy. Jayalalithaa refined it. Karunanidhi adapted to it. DMK and AIADMK both internalised it.

By the time Vijay entered politics, this emotional grammar was already deeply embedded.

Thus, expecting him to suddenly practise cold technocratic politics may itself misunderstand the political civilisation he has entered.



Is This Kejriwal 2.0?



The comparison with Arvind Kejriwal inevitably arises because both movements emerged through outsider energy, anti-establishment signalling, and personality-centric mobilisation.

Both also depended heavily on trusted inner circles during their formative phases.

Yet the similarities should not be exaggerated.

Kejriwal’s politics emerged from activism, anti-corruption movements, RTI culture, and bureaucratic reform language.

Vijay’s politics emerges from cinema, emotional symbolism, youth aspiration, welfare legitimacy, and Tamil Nadu’s long tradition of charismatic democratic culture.

If Kejriwal initially represented the bureaucratic outsider, Vijay represents the emotional outsider.

But there is a cautionary lesson here.

Many outsider movements begin by promising democratic renewal yet gradually become centralised around trust networks and leader-centric structures.

This happens partly because rapid political scaling leaves little time for institutional maturation.

The real challenge is never winning power. The real challenge is institutionalising power.



Welfare and the Anxiety of Populism



The immediate announcement of multiple welfare and public-benefit schemes has also triggered scepticism.

Some interpret this as classic populism. Others see it as politically inevitable.

Again, the truth is more complex.

Modern welfare politics is no longer politically marginal. Even global institutions increasingly accept targeted welfare mechanisms as legitimate tools of social stability and developmental continuity.

The question is not whether welfare exists. The question is whether welfare eventually enhances human capability, health, education, productivity, and social resilience.

Tamil Nadu historically performs relatively well on many human-development indicators precisely because welfare there became institutionalised rather than episodic.

Thus, Vijay’s welfare politics is not an imported disruption. It is participation in an already established democratic tradition.



Could It Have Been Different?



Yes. Absolutely.

Vijay could theoretically have attempted a radically institution-first political movement.

But would Tamil Nadu’s electorate emotionally connect with a politics built primarily around austerity, managerialism, procedural governance, and emotionally neutral administration?

Perhaps partially. But mass democracies rarely function through abstraction alone.

Citizens encounter the state through everyday vulnerability.

They seek not merely competent administration but visible reassurance. Recognition. Dignity. Protection.

That is why charismatic democratic cultures repeatedly reproduce emotionally resonant politics.



The Real Historical Test



The true historical judgement of Vijay will not depend on whether he began with: welfare symbolism, trusted loyalists, or proximity-based politics.

Almost every charismatic democratic movement begins that way.

The real question is whether he can eventually evolve beyond those beginnings.

Can he build institutions stronger than himself, professionalise governance, tolerate dissent, create internal democracy, restrain patronage, and allow systems to outlive charisma?

That is the difficult transition.

Some leaders achieve it. Many never do.

For now, Vijay appears less like a radical rupture from Tamil Nadu’s political culture and more like its newest adaptation: digitally modern, emotionally fluent, welfare-oriented, anti-establishment in tone, while remaining deeply rooted in the inherited grammar of Tamil democratic life.

And perhaps that is the uncomfortable democratic truth many observers slowly encounter:

societies rarely produce politics designed from pure theory.

More often, they produce politics emerging from their own historical memory, emotional expectations, cultural rhythms, and collective insecurities.

The politics we wish for and the politics we actually create are often not the same thing.

(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)