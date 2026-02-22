Building Bridges: Manipur’s Journey from Division to Dialogue

In the face of recent violence that could have reignited unrest in Manipur, something remarkable occurred. Instead of retaliating, communities chose restraint. Instead of dividing, they unified. They marked a turning point in the state's troubled recent history.



As a case study, we applaud the leaders of the Meitei community and Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) for setting a strong example of how to care for our land, our people, and our future generations, as well as our own well-being. Through dialogue, this is the way to go forward as a civilised society in this 21st-century era!



Violence sought to undo shared community work, but the public response rejected division. The dialogue reaffirmed a strong rejection of violence, strengthened trust, and reduced the space for divisive forces. When communities reject provocation and choose dialogue, restraint, and collective care, we make way for peace, which is much needed in our torn state.

The Power of Choosing Words Over Weapons



When leaders from different communities sit with one another for a dialogue with good intentions and an open mind, something profound occurs. They see not enemies, but neighbours and friends. They hear not threats but shared concerns. The dialogue between Meitei and Thadou leadership demonstrates that even when faced with provocations designed to restart violence, human beings retain the capacity to choose understanding over animosity.



This choice matters deeply. Every conversation held prevents a confrontation. Every agreement reached saves lives. Every handshake offered across ethnic lines models behaviour for the next generation. Children watching their elders choose dialogue learn that conflict need not be permanent.



The recent meeting in Imphal required particular courage. It occurred against a backdrop of violence specifically designed to derail peace efforts. Those who planned this violence calculated that fear would override reason and that dialogue would become impossible within the communities. Their violent action backfired, as the dialogue between the leaders brought calmness and reassurance to the peace-loving people of Manipur, and the people of the state's confidence in peace efforts is worthwhile.



We should celebrate life, not glorify terror. As Mahatma Gandhi taught us, "There is no way to peace, peace is the way." Peace is not a destination; in fact, it is the path itself — the daily choice to dialogue rather than destroy, to build rather than break, to protect rather than provoke.

Honouring Every Victim - The Foundation of True Healing



The Conflict has caused loss across all communities. Every victim deserves recognition as a human life, not a symbol. Genuine empathy across ethnic lines matters. There are still many thoughtful people sharing the grief, irrespective of which ethnicity we belong to, as life is so precious, every grief is valid and equal for all.

Healing is a process where justice contributes to consolation and closure. Every victim deserves justice. Justice should rest on truth, accountability, and closure, supporting healing across communities and rejecting revenge - revenge offers no positive closure. No level of compensation restores lost loved ones. Many people think I do not feel the pain of those who died in terrible ways in this conflict – that's their opinion, which I cannot make them change. My family and I lost our home and everything inside. My resolution is that revenge brings no joy and restores nothing, reduced to ashes. I have forgiven those responsible and am praying for them. I can find closure and move forward. I hope they turn away from violence, seek repentance, and begin a new life. I see the tragedy as a misunderstanding we must prevent together.



Let us be honest with integrity with our assessment – lasting peace requires courage and honest accountability from all communities. Who will not agree - our shared commitment to truth, justice, and empathy will allow Manipur to heal naturally? Then we can move forward and secure peace for future generations.

Dreams Without Terror - The Right Path Forward



Of course, we respect every individual and communities that hold valid aspirations for dignity and progress. For sure, people will understand if these goals are strengthened through democratic means, dialogue and peaceful ways. When we choose violence path, we destroy the future we seek, and we will become an isolated community.

Sadly, terror brings nothing but suffering, as it kills innocent lives and traumatises people, especially children. It destroys livelihoods, turns neighbours into enemies, invites retaliation and creates cycles of violence that consume generations. Looking at a bigger picture, any community that embraces terror as a strategy ultimately betrays their own people, sacrificing its children's future for temporary tactical gains.



Let us celebrate life and reject terror.Each moment matters, even as the future stays uncertain. As we experience conflict, the value of peace becomeseven more paramount. We have a moral duty to offer peace for our children so that they are not traumatised, honest work for families for sustainable livelihood, and dialogue for communities. Violence, no matter whether it is justified or rationalised, deserves only condemnation.



As a reminder of Gandhi’s quote, "Non-violence is a weapon of the strong" – it takes no courage to attack, bomb or attack the defenceless. True strength lies in choosing restraint when anger burns hot, in extending dialogue when provocation tempts retaliation, and in protecting neighbours when violence would be easier.

A Practical Pathway Forward



Understanding between the Meitei and Thadou communities deserves appreciation from all peace-loving citizens, as it is an honourable thing on humane grounds. In order to achieve a lasting peace, action is needed – priorities include regular dialogue between leaders, joint committees to investigate incidents, and truth and reconciliation forums where victims share experiences and seek justice.



Let us continue to face violence with shared action focused on calm, verification, and unified messages; empathy for victims; and denying space to manipulation. Mutual trust should be strengthened, and cultural exchanges, community forums, and public spaces should be encouraged, where people share traditions, concerns, and aspirations through peaceful dialogue.



Supporting victims through counselling, economic aid, and public recognition with empathy and rejecting ethnic bias is important. We need to strengthen responsible media, build community early warning systems, and deliver fair justice. Let us invest in shared neighbourhoods and permanent interethnic institutions for the benefit of Manipuri society as a whole, and promote inclusive economic growth so every community advances through peace.

The Role of Every Citizen



Peace is not built by leaders alone. The public's restrained response to recent provocative violence demonstrates this truth. Every Manipuri plays a role.



Parents shape peace by teaching children to see humanity before ethnicity, to empathise with suffering regardless of its source. Business owners shape peace by hiring across community lines. Religious leaders shape peace by emphasising shared values and honouring all victims equally. Journalists shape peace by reporting honestly about violence from all sides.



Thadou community leaders and their counterparts in the Meitei community show citizen-level peacebuilding, and this is the way to go on humane grounds.

Reflection - Hope Grounded in Action



Manipur carries deep wounds that demand acknowledgement. Every victim deserves to be remembered and deserves justice. Every community deserves the truth about events and causes, and freedom to pursue dreams through peace. Honest reckoning builds lasting peace. We seek healing for present well-being and for future generations, so children inherit closure and hope instead of revenge. We affirm that Manipur deserves an end to conflict. The meeting between Meitei and Thadou leaders, held despite violence, shows peaceful alternatives. The calm public response reflects a collective choice for wisdom over rage.



Children in Manipur deserve schools focused on learning, not just survival. Families deserve economic opportunity beyond ethnic limits. Recent events show wise choices. People stayed calm under provocation. These actions affirm strength through non-violence.



This is how peace is built—through countless daily decisions to reject violence, honour all victims equally, pursue justice impartially, and protect one another. Manipur has begun walking this path. Choose peace, justice, empathy, and togetherness – for all. Our shared future depends on these choices!



As Scripture reminds us: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God" (Matthew 5:9, NIV). I sincerely believe God works in mysterious ways. God’s timing is always perfect for His glory. Let us continue to pray for peace and harmony in Manipur, and let us act in ways that answer those prayers.







Statement: I do not support illicit poppy cultivation. I support sustainable alternatives that strengthen society and help affected farmers in Manipur. I stand firmly behind the Manipur Government's "War on Drugs" campaign. As a strong, united community, we must work alongside government agencies that are helping farmers abandon illegal poppy farming. We, the people of Manipur, can eliminate unlawful poppy cultivation through collective effort. I call upon the entire Manipur community to unite as one team in this fight against illegal cultivation of poppy, working together to create sustainable livelihoods and a healthier future for all.





About the author: Chongboi Haokip, MCIHort, is an international development consultant specialising in agriculture, horticulture, trade facilitation and sustainable development. Join me on X @ChongboiUK and on Instagram @chongboiuk.

