Can Assam Turn Its Disability Welfare Push Into a National Model?

Assam's approach to Persons with Disabilities is visibly shifting from welfare to economic empowerment, from certificates to careers. In a relatively short span, the State Government has created a separate department for Social Justice and Empowerment, brought Persons with Disabilities within the fold of the flagship Arunodaya Scheme, rolled out dedicated schemes for Divyangjan, and facilitated the establishment of a University for National Disability Studies to serve individuals with disabilities and focus on disability-related research, education, and healthcare services. Taken together, these are not routine administrative steps, they represent a level of institutional commitment that places Assam ahead of many states in the country.

The opportunity before Assam now is to convert this early institutional advantage into national leadership. That does not require reinventing the wheel; it requires consolidating what has been built, closing a few remaining gaps with the same ambition, and adding targeted innovations that turn good intent into measurable outcomes on the ground. Assam has the building blocks to become the state other states look to for how disability welfare is done, provided the momentum of the last few years is deliberately sustained and deepened.

The new Directorate is best placed to lead this next phase. A standing monitoring and implementation council, with meaningful representation of persons with disabilities themselves, would give the Directorate a more structured mechanism to track compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act across departments rather than relying on periodic reviews. Equally, publishing transparent, department-wise utilisation reports on the 5% of funds reserved for disability welfare would let Assam demonstrate, visibly and credibly that resources committed on paper are reaching Divyangjan citizens on the ground. Few states currently do this well; Assam could be the first to do it as a matter of routine practice.



Certification could be a useful area to explore. Since most benefits for Divyangjan depend on a disability certificate or UDID Card, and somegenuinepersons with disabilities have reportedly found the process difficult, owing to stringent norms and limited facilitation at the point of application, it may be worth strengthening the people and processes involved. This could include training for assessment officers, standardised protocols, and assisted application support, along with safeguards against misuse that do not hinder genuine beneficiaries. A review of the monthly disability pension, possibly linked to a dedicated welfare fund, may also help strengthen the safety net at the base.



Assam could also lead on prevention, an area where few states have moved decisively. Establishing genetic testing facilities in every government medical colleges and making neonatal disability screening standard practice in hospitals would let the State get ahead of disability-related challenges early, complementing its welfare architecture with a public-health dimension that is currently underdeveloped nationally.



The proposed university for PwD education, research and welfare gives Assam a rare platform to also strengthen the human infrastructure around disability services. Its research and training capacity could be extended to Assam's grassroots rehabilitation workforce, the Village, Urban and Multipurpose Rehabilitation Workers who sustain outreach at the last mile through better training pathways, fair honorarium aligned with minimum wage standards, and basic social security cover. Similarly, children with disabilities currently placed in schools without adequate facilities or trained staff would benefit from clearer pathways into well-equipped special residential schools, with the new university potentially playing a role in preparing the specialised teaching workforce this requires.



On livelihoods, the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Arunodaya Scheme is a strong template that could be extended further: more systematic job mapping, regular and transparent employment fairs, and dedicated efforts to secure reservation-based opportunities for PwDs even in daily-wage, part-time and contract roles, where reservation is often overlooked in practice. A humane, clearly defined transfer policy for employees with disabilities and their dependent family members, decided through a designated committee rather than case-by-case discretion, would further strengthen Assam's credentials as an employer of choice for Divyangjan. Exempting Persons with Disabilities from rigid APL/BPL classifications in matters of ration and essential entitlements would be a similarly low-cost, high-impact step.



Physical and social accessibility remains the connective tissue that determines whether all these schemes are actually usable. Mandating ramps, railings, Braille signage and sign-language support as a standard requirement, not an afterthought - in schools, colleges, government offices, public spaces and new construction approvals would give Assam's accessibility norms real teeth. Sensitisation programmes for transport personnel and police officers, so that Divyangjan are met with courtesy rather than casual indifference or worse, would complete the picture, reinforced by regular, transparent grievance redressal meetings under District Commissioners, with outcomes made public.



Finally, leadership in this sector is measured not only in schemes but in visibility and dignity. Accessible sports infrastructure and structured support for para-athletes, Disability Empowerment Cells across universities beyond the new dedicated institution, cultural recognition and platforms for disabled artists, strengthened District Disability Rehabilitation Centres, and youth wellness support addressing the mental health dimension of disability would all reinforce the message that Assam sees its Divyangjan citizens fully not only as beneficiaries of schemes, but as participants in every sphere of public life.



Assam has already shown, through the Directorate, the Arunodaya inclusion, dedicated schemes and the upcoming university, that it is willing to lead with institutional imagination on disability welfare. With a few more deliberate, well-sequenced steps on enforcement, certification, prevention, employment and accessibility, Assam would not merely be catching up with national standards; it would be setting them. That is the fuller promise of moving from welfare to empowerment, and Assam is closer to realising it than most states in the country today.









The writer is a Social Development Analyst based at Guwahati

