Census for Change: Promoting Human Dignity and Sustainable Development

Effective resource planning and mobilization are crucial for ensuring that development benefits reach every part of the country. The census plays a vital role in maximising resource use to help every household, including those in remote areas, while considering diverse age groups, genders, education levels, and skills. As one of the greatest administrative efforts globally, the Indian population census collects and analyses demographic, social, and economic data of all genuine citizens within a specific period.

The census, conducted under the provisions of The Census Act, 1948, and carried out by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, plays a crucial role in shaping political representation, as it determines the distribution of power in the country's governance system. Regions receive representation in the state and national legislatures based on population size.

Census data is essential for pinpointing families affected by displacement, ensuring that disadvantaged groups such as the poor, elderly, ill, and marginalized communities are not excluded. Household data—covering income, livelihood sources, family size, and housing—helps officials verify and accurately prepare beneficiary lists before distributing compensation and welfare schemes, thus reducing fraud. Remote villages gain inclusion in the census database, allowing the government to better plan and oversee the development of schools, roads, healthcare, and other infrastructure, while also safeguarding welfare benefits from abuse.

By supporting livelihood mapping, the census helps the government, development agencies, and planning bodies quantify the youth population, their educational levels, and skills. This information is vital for developing appropriate future employment strategies. Census data further assists in evaluating educational proficiency, literacy rates, and the number of dropouts in specific areas, enabling targeted interventions in regions with low educational achievement. It also reveals opportunities for vocational training, offering dropouts and underqualified youth skills such as carpentry, tailoring, or plumbing. Additionally, census insights guide decisions on establishing technical institutes like ITIs, polytechnics, and nursing colleges. It also facilitates assessing the potential for incubation parks, where support services, business education, and programs on financial literacy and digital marketing can empower educated youths to become self-employed rather than seek jobs elsewhere.

Large projects such as the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) often require long-term rehabilitation efforts to support the affected communities, in addition to financial compensation for land and livelihood losses. In this regard, socio-economic and village census data enable policymakers to better assess household economic conditions and access to education, markets, and transportation—especially critical in Arunachal Pradesh's remote mountainous areas. Mapping villages and their population distribution helps government agencies plan infrastructure development, such as roads and connectivity projects, promoting overall growth by improving mobility and access to education, healthcare, and jobs. Health data guide the establishment of healthcare facilities such as PHCs, maternity services, and emergency services. Information on household size, income, and other factors helps develop housing solutions suited to local environmental conditions.

In a culturally rich state like Arunachal Pradesh, major projects such as the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) should aim to safeguard indigenous and tribal identities while fostering modernization. It is well known that all indigenous communities share a profound emotional and spiritual bond with their ancestral lands, and this must be taken into account to prevent cultural alienation. Careful planning based on census data allows authorities to implement heritage preservation initiatives that promote inclusive development.

Since women and youth make up a significant portion of the population in any state, accurate census demographic data help the government implement welfare and employment programs more effectively. It assists policymakers to-

● Design region-specific employment schemes to target areas with high unemployment.

● Formulate women- and youth-centric welfare and financial measures

● Regularly track the progress of different schemes and implement updates to enhance their effectiveness.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is of strategic importance, as it will help minimise the impact of floods caused by China's sudden release of water, thereby preventing loss of human life and other assets. It will also help maintain water levels during the dry season, mitigating the drinking water crisis. In addition to helping counter the Chinese ploy to weaponize water resources against India, the project will also help generate power to the extent of 11200 MW, depending on the availability of water.

The genuine success of the SUMP will depend not just on building infrastructure or generating power but equally on how well the displaced people are rehabilitated and compensated. This includes not only monetary support but also access to housing, education, healthcare, employment, and other social services. Ultimately, the project's success will be measured by how seamlessly the displaced individuals can restore their lives and live with dignity.