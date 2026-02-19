Congress in Assam at a Crossroads: Can the Party Reclaim Relevance Before 2026?

The recent exit of Bhupen Borah, the former president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has once again thrown a spotlight on the fragile state of the Congress party in Assam. For many political observers, this departure is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a deeper structural malaise within the party. At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to consolidate its position in the state, Congress appears uncertain, reactive and organisationally adrift. As the 2026 Assembly elections approach, the central question remains: what exactly is going wrong with the party?

Over the past decade, the political landscape of Assam has undergone a dramatic transformation. The BJP has entrenched itself as the dominant political force, crafting a narrative rooted in governance and identity politics. In contrast, Congress now finds itself struggling to present a coherent alternative. The departure of senior leaders only amplifies public perception that the party lacks unity and direction.

One of the most significant challenges facing Congress is its performance in constituencies dominated by majority communities. The BJP’s narrative of identity protection, cultural assertion and development has resonated strongly among large sections of the electorate. Congress, on the other hand, has failed to articulate a compelling counter-vision. Instead of presenting a forward-looking political agenda, the party often appears trapped in a defensive mode, reacting to the BJP’s moves rather than setting its own political terms.

Political opposition requires more than criticism; it demands imagination and strategy. In Assam, Congress has struggled to craft a proactive electoral roadmap. There is little evidence of a coordinated, long-term plan to challenge the BJP’s ideological and organisational machinery. Campaigns often seem episodic rather than sustained, and messaging lacks clarity. Voters are left wondering what Congress stands for beyond opposing the ruling party.

Equally significant is the party’s waning hold over the so-called “minority belt,” a region that had, for years, served as its dependable support base. The weakening of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) after the electoral setback of Badruddin Ajmal in the Lok Sabha polls was widely viewed as an opportunity for Congress to consolidate minority votes under its banner. However, that consolidation has not materialised in the manner many expected. Instead, political space has begun to fragment further, with emerging forces such as Raijor Dal attempting to position themselves as alternative voices.

This fragmentation has complicated the electoral arithmetic. AIUDF, though weakened, continues to remain a factor. Raijor Dal, meanwhile, seeks to channel regional aspirations and discontent into political capital. Congress finds itself squeezed between these formations without a decisive strategy to absorb them.

Another dimension of Congress’s difficulties lies in narrative politics. The BJP has demonstrated remarkable agility in shaping public discourse around issues of identity and security. By foregrounding perceived threats to cultural and demographic stability, the ruling party has managed to consolidate majority votes with relative consistency. Whether through legislative initiatives or political messaging, it has sustained a climate in which identity concerns remain central to electoral debates.

Congress, in contrast, has often struggled to respond effectively to these narratives. Critics argue that while the BJP leaves itself open to criticism on issues such as polarising rhetoric and governance lapses, Congress has failed to convert those vulnerabilities into sustained political advantage. Instead of steering the conversation toward economic distress, unemployment, inflation or administrative shortcomings, the party’s interventions frequently appear fragmented and reactive.

The question, therefore, is not merely about leadership exits, it is about structural weakness. Assam Congress has faced repeated internal rifts over the years, with senior leaders departing or being sidelined. Each exit reinforces a perception of instability. Grassroots workers, the backbone of any political party, are often left demoralised when factional disputes overshadow ideological clarity.

Equally important is ideological clarity. Assam’s politics is shaped by complex layers of ethnicity, language, religion and regional identity. A successful opposition must navigate these sensitivities with nuance. Congress’s historical legacy in Assam was built on coalition-building across diverse communities. Reclaiming that legacy demands more than rhetorical appeals; it requires sustained engagement with civil society, student organisations, farmers’ groups and youth collectives.

As 2026 approaches, time is not on Congress’s side. Electoral cycles move quickly, and rebuilding credibility is a gradual process. If current trends persist, the contest may tilt heavily in favour of the BJP. However, politics is rarely static. Electoral landscapes can shift rapidly when parties recalibrate strategy and reconnect with voters’ lived experiences.

For Congress, the path forward may involve three crucial steps. First, articulate a clear developmental alternative that addresses economic anxieties and employment challenges. Second, rebuild organisational structures from the ground up, prioritising internal unity over factional manoeuvring. Third, craft a narrative that transcends reactive opposition and presents a positive vision for Assam’s future.

The departure of senior leaders may serve as a wake-up call rather than a final blow. Political parties, like institutions, undergo cycles of decline and renewal. Whether Congress in Assam chooses renewal remains to be seen. What is certain is that without strategic clarity, organisational cohesion and narrative strength, the road to 2026 will grow increasingly difficult.

In the end, the health of Assam’s democracy depends on the presence of a credible opposition capable of scrutinising power and offering alternatives. If Congress fails to reinvent itself, the electoral contest in 2026 may indeed prove less competitive than many would hope. But if it confronts its weaknesses honestly and undertakes meaningful reform, the story of Assam politics could yet take an unexpected turn.