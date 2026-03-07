Congress’s Assam gamble: New faces, old discontent, and the risk of 'parachute politics'

The release of the first list of candidates by the Indian National Congress for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections was meant to signal preparedness and political momentum. Instead, it has triggered an uncomfortable debate within the party: is the Congress attempting a bold political reinvention in Assam, or quietly abandoning its own organisational ethos?

On March 3, the All India Congress Committee announced its first list of 42 candidates through a press statement signed by General Secretary K. C. Venugopal. The list includes several familiar political figures, such as Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, who has been fielded from Jorhat, alongside senior leaders like Ripun Bora from Barchalla and Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

At first glance, the list attempts to project social diversity and regional balance. Candidates have been fielded across multiple Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste constituencies such as Majuli, Bokajan, Rongkhang, Boko-Chaygaon, Jonai, Barpeta, Jagiroad, Raha and Ramkrishna Nagar. On paper, this appears to be a strategic outreach to historically underrepresented communities.

Yet beneath this carefully crafted optics lies a more complex and troubling political reality - The rise of “parachute candidates”

One of the most striking features of the list is the presence of nearly 13 new entrants into the Congress fold. Several of them are recent defectors from rival political formations — including the BJP, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and even the Trinamool Congress.

Former AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita has been fielded from Kamalpur. Former BJP MLA Kartik Sena Sinha will contest from Patharkandi. Binanda Kumar Saikia, another former BJP leader, has received the ticket from Sipajhar. Ashok Kumar Sarma, who had earlier left the BJP, will contest from Nalbari. Even leaders with relatively recent or shifting political loyalties, such as Santi Kumar Singha from Lakhipur, have found a place in the list.

Perhaps the most curious instance is the candidature of Indraneel Pegu from the Majuli (ST) seat — a name that reportedly appeared in the list, with party insiders suggesting that the candidate has reportedly been allotted a ticket even before formally joining the Congress.

This phenomenon of “pre-entry candidature” has raised eyebrows not only among observers but also among Congress workers themselves.

In political circles, such moves are often described as “parachute candidatures” — where individuals with limited organisational engagement suddenly land electoral nominations. For a party that historically prided itself on cadre loyalty and long years of grassroots work, this represents a dramatic shift in philosophy.

History echoes: Congress's 2021 debacle stemmed partly from internal rifts, losing 20 per cent vote share to AGP-BJP alliances.

While political defections are hardly new in Indian democracy, the scale and timing of these inductions raise questions about the Congress’s internal decision-making process.

Is the party expanding its social base or merely outsourcing its political credibility?

Defections are often seen as indicators of political momentum. When leaders switch sides, it signals shifting electoral winds. In that sense, Congress could argue that attracting leaders from rival parties reflects a renewed confidence in its electoral prospects in Assam.

However, the opposite interpretation is gaining ground within the party ranks.

Grassroots workers across multiple constituencies have expressed frustration over what they perceive as the marginalisation of long-time loyalists. For many Congress workers who have spent decades building the party organisation at the village and block level, the sudden elevation of political newcomers feels less like strategic expansion and more like institutional betrayal.

The candidate list also reflects an organisational experiment closely associated with Rahul Gandhi’s recent political strategy — empowering district Congress committee presidents.

Several district presidents have been nominated, including Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Utpal Gogoi from Sonari, and Raton Engti from Bokajan. The intention appears clear: reward grassroots organisational leadership and strengthen district-level structures.

However, the implementation appears uneven.

While some district leaders have been rewarded, many long-time party workers claim they have been overlooked in favour of newcomers who joined the party only months ago.

This contradiction between organisational empowerment and opportunistic recruitment has become the central grievance among Congress loyalists.

Social media posts by disgruntled party workers describe themselves as “aggrieved” and “humiliated”. In some constituencies, resentment has reportedly escalated into quiet protests and even resignations.

For a party that historically prided itself on cadre loyalty and organisational continuity, such sentiments point to a deeper structural problem.

Barpeta: Symbolism and political risk

The decision to field Mahananda Sarkar from the Barpeta (SC) constituency illustrates the delicate balancing act the Congress is attempting. A Bengali newcomer in a culturally sensitive Assamese-Hindu bastion (72% Hindu, 23% Muslim per 2011 Census, with satra influence pivotal).

Barpeta is not merely another electoral constituency. Often referred to as the “Satra Nagari” — the city of Vaishnavite monasteries — the town is deeply intertwined with Assam’s religious and cultural history, particularly the legacy of the 16th-century reformer Madhabdev.

Introducing a relatively new political face in such a culturally sensitive and historically symbolic constituency could either signal bold political outreach or invite electoral backlash.

A calculated risk ahead of a tough election

All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the formidable political dominance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Since coming to power in 2016, the BJP has steadily consolidated its political base across caste, tribal and regional constituencies, areas that once served as the Congress’s traditional strongholds.

Faced with this reality, the Congress may have felt compelled to experiment with unconventional strategies, including welcoming defectors who already possess local political networks.

But such strategies carry inherent risks.

Political parties are not merely electoral machines; they are ecosystems sustained by worker morale, ideological coherence and grassroots trust. When loyalists feel sidelined, the party’s organisational backbone begins to weaken, often silently, but decisively.

The real question before Congress

The Congress leadership may argue that bold decisions are necessary to challenge an entrenched ruling party. Electoral politics, after all, often rewards pragmatism over sentiment.

Yet the central dilemma remains unresolved: can a party rebuild its political credibility by sidelining those who sustained it during its weakest years?

As the battle for the 2026 Assam Assembly election intensifies, the Congress faces a paradox. In attempting to reinvent itself through new faces and strategic defections, it risks alienating the very cadre base that once defined its political identity.

Whether this gamble represents political foresight or organisational miscalculation will ultimately be decided not in press conferences, but in the ballot boxes of Assam.

For now, one question continues to echo within the party’s ranks: is Congress rebuilding its future, or quietly dismantling its own foundation? Winnability trumps legacy, but at what cost? If protests snowball, 2026 could see Congress implode before BJP strikes.