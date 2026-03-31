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Corrupt Leadership: Losing Ground Support

Corrupt Leadership: Losing Ground Support

When those sworn to fight for the people begin to resemble the powers they once resisted, who really holds the moral ground—and for how long? As trust erodes and patience thins, a silent question gathers force: will the people continue to be the “water,” or will they finally choose to reshape the tide themselves?

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Mao Tse-Tung famously compared guerrilla fighters to fish and the people to water, signifying that a revolutionary army can only survive and thrive with the support of the local population. This analogy, often phrased as “the guerrilla must move amongst the people as a fish swims in the sea,” emphasises that the population provides the “water” for sustenance and protection. Mao noted that only disciplined troops can exist in this environment; if troops make the people their enemy, they become like fish out of water. This philosophy highlights the strategic focus on winning the hearts and minds of the people rather than merely winning battles.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Mar 31, 2026
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