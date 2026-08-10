Count the Northeast, Understand India

A census is often understood as an exercise in counting people. For the Northeast, that definition is far too narrow. Here, demography intersects with geography, identity, migration, development, urbanisation, border management and national security in ways that make accurate population data an instrument of governance rather than merely a statistical record. When India undertakes Census 2027, it will not simply update numbers last comprehensively recorded in 2011. It will provide the country with its first detailed demographic picture in fifteen years of a region that has changed considerably in that period. Roads and bridges have altered patterns of mobility, towns have expanded, connectivity has improved, new industries are emerging and aspirations among a young population are changing. The Census must capture these transformations because a modern India cannot govern a changing Northeast with old demographic assumptions.

The scale of Census 2027 itself reflects its importance. The first phase, covering house-listing and housing conditions, is scheduled between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in the second phase. For the first time, the exercise will be conducted digitally and will include caste enumeration. The Union government has approved an outlay of ₹11,718.24 crore for the exercise, making it one of the world's largest exercises in demographic data collection. More than 35 lakh enumerators and supervisors are expected to participate. These are impressive numbers, but the real measure of success will not be the speed with which the country completes the enumeration. It will be the quality of the information produced and the extent to which that information improves public policy.

The Northeast presents an especially compelling case for getting that information right. The eight states had a combined population of about 45.77 million in the 2011 Census, approximately 3.8% of India's population despite accounting for close to 8% of its geographical area. But even these regional figures conceal enormous variations. Arunachal Pradesh had a population density of about 17 persons per square kilometre, while Assam's was around 398 and Tripura's around 350. Assam alone had more than 31 million people in 2011, making it by far the region's most populous state. Such contrasts explain why national averages can be misleading when applied to the Northeast. The developmental needs of a sparsely populated hill state with difficult terrain are fundamentally different from those of a densely settled riverine state, just as the requirements of a rapidly expanding urban centre cannot be equated with those of a remote border district.

For Assam, Census 2027 arrives at a particularly important moment. Since 2011, the state has witnessed major changes in connectivity, urbanisation and economic activity. Guwahati has expanded beyond its traditional boundaries and now carries enormous pressure on housing, transport, water, sanitation and public services. At the same time, emerging towns and economic corridors are beginning to alter the state's traditionally Guwahati-centric development pattern. Improved highways, bridges, rail connectivity, airports and digital networks are changing how people travel, work and access markets. Floods and riverbank erosion, meanwhile, continue to disrupt livelihoods and settlement patterns in vulnerable areas. The new Census should help establish where these forces are producing population growth, displacement, urban expansion or demographic decline. The crucial question is not

merely how many people Assam has gained since 2011, but where they are living, why they are moving and what their changing circumstances mean for the state's development priorities.

Migration will naturally be among the most closely examined aspects of the new demographic exercise, particularly in Assam and the states along India's international borders. Yet this is precisely an area where statistical discipline must prevail over political speculation. Migration occurs for many reasons—employment, education, marriage, economic opportunity, displacement and changes in livelihood. Census data on place of birth, previous residence, duration of residence and reasons for migration can help policymakers distinguish among these different movements. For the Northeast, such information has importance beyond population planning. The region borders Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar, and its growing connectivity with the rest of India is simultaneously reshaping patterns of mobility. Reliable demographic data can therefore strengthen development planning, public-service delivery, border-area administration and infrastructure decisions. Sound policy begins with knowing the demographic reality, not with assuming it.

The inclusion of caste enumeration gives Census 2027 another important dimension. The Union government decided in 2025 to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming Census, creating an opportunity for a more comprehensive evidence base for future public policy. But the Northeast requires particular sensitivity in interpreting such data. Its social structure cannot be adequately understood through categories that dominate political discourse elsewhere in India. Tribal identities, customary institutions, indigenous practices, linguistic communities and constitutional classifications coexist in complex ways across the region. The purpose of demographic data should not be to flatten this diversity into simplistic categories. Nor should identity become detached from questions of educational opportunity, employment, healthcare, housing and social mobility. Properly collected and responsibly interpreted, Census data can help governments identify where disparities exist and where public interventions are required. Its credibility will depend upon consistent definitions, accurate enumeration and institutional transparency.

Technology offers an opportunity to make Census 2027 more efficient, but the digital transformation must be matched by administrative preparedness. Mobile-based enumeration and online self-enumeration can accelerate data collection and processing, improve monitoring and reduce some of the limitations associated with traditional paper-based systems. Yet technology cannot itself solve the challenges of the Northeast. Remote settlements, difficult terrain, linguistic diversity and mobile populations require well-trained enumerators and supervisors who understand local realities. Digital tools must therefore be accompanied by multilingual support, careful verification and mechanisms to ensure that vulnerable, remote and mobile populations are not inadvertently missed. The most sophisticated Census platform will remain only as reliable as the information entered into it.

There is also a larger economic reason why Census 2027 matters to the Northeast. India is increasingly seeking to position the region not as a peripheral frontier but as a gateway to Southeast Asia under the broader framework of Act East. Connectivity is improving, but infrastructure alone cannot create an economic transformation. Policymakers need to know where the workforce is concentrated, where young people are moving, which towns are expanding, what skills are available and where education and healthcare infrastructure are falling behind. They need demographic intelligence to decide where industrial clusters, logistics hubs, universities, hospitals, skill centres and urban infrastructure should be

developed. In that sense, Census data is not simply a record of the population India has today. It is one of the instruments through which India can plan the population and economy it wants tomorrow.

The security dimension is equally significant, but it should be understood through the broader idea of national resilience. The Northeast's international borders make several of its districts strategically important, yet security cannot be separated from development. Roads, schools, healthcare, communications, employment and functioning administrative institutions strengthen the resilience of border communities. Accurate population data can help governments identify demographic pressures, allocate resources more effectively and ensure that development reaches geographically remote areas. A secure border is not defined only by physical infrastructure. It is also strengthened by the confidence of the people who live there and by the quality of the state's presence in their everyday lives.

The Census must therefore be approached with statistical integrity and institutional responsibility. Demographic information has consequences that extend far beyond the publication of tables. It can influence the allocation of resources, the design of welfare programmes, infrastructure priorities and the understanding of social change for years to come. The Northeast deserves neither romanticisation nor alarmism. It deserves accurate knowledge. Too often, the region has been described either as a distant frontier or as a collection of unresolved problems. Both descriptions fail to capture a region experiencing rapid change, where improved connectivity, urbanisation, economic opportunity, migration and evolving aspirations are interacting with deeply rooted social and cultural identities.

The most important questions that Census 2027 should help answer are therefore straightforward but consequential. Which districts are growing fastest? Which are losing young people? Where is urbanisation accelerating? Where are climate pressures altering settlement patterns? Which communities remain underserved by schools and healthcare? Where will future employment demand be greatest? Which towns are becoming economic centres? Where should infrastructure investment be concentrated? The answers can determine whether public policy merely responds to demographic change or anticipates it.

For the Northeast, Census 2027 should mark a transition from being described to being understood. The region does not need to be counted separately from India; it needs to be understood more accurately within India. Its diversity should inform development, its geography should shape infrastructure, its demographic realities should guide public policy and its strategic location should strengthen India's economic and national interests. As India moves towards the larger ambition of Viksit Bharat, demographic knowledge will become an increasingly important form of national capacity. The Census will count people. But its greater purpose should be to help India understand where those people live, how their lives are changing and what the country must do next. To count the Northeast properly is, ultimately, to understand India's future more clearly.