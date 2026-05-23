Did You Know? India and Italy Have Upgraded Their Relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership”

The recent meeting between Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni in Rome marked a major diplomatic development, as both countries officially elevated their ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership” — one of the highest forms of bilateral relations between nations.

This upgrade means India and Italy will now cooperate more deeply in areas such as defence, security, artificial intelligence, space technology, maritime security, trade, clean energy and critical industries like semiconductors and infrastructure.

The two countries also signed multiple agreements covering defence manufacturing, scientific research, maritime transport, agriculture and critical minerals, while agreeing to strengthen coordination on global and geopolitical issues.

India and Italy's diplomatic relationship upgrades to Level 5

Italy, a key member of the European Union and NATO, is considered strategically important for India’s growing engagement with Europe. For Italy, stronger ties with India provide access to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and an emerging global power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting also gained attention online after Prime Minister Modi gifted Prime Minister Meloni a box of Melody chocolates — a simple but symbolic gesture reflecting the growing warmth in India–Italy relations.