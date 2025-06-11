Misinformation, propaganda and fake narratives in mainstream media, especially digi-platforms were flooded during the Indo-Pak selling/war to construct the supremacy of the state and nationalist favour or pride on either side. Unverified videos (e.g. old videos, or from the Russia-Ukraine war or Israel-Palestine) and AI-generated videos claiming missile strikes, port and camp destruction and army attacks were wildfires on several social media platforms. The national media across both sides have used amplified videos and fake/AI-generated images to create fake narratives and lure users to consume and react to the content. The uncertain situation has created hypernationalism among several users; at the same time, it has become a reason for trauma and tension among others. The irresponsible nature of media and premature reporting, especially national media (Hindi and Urdu), was severely criticised by global media and popular institutions or governments, questioning the credibility of media houses and the information verification capacity of media houses.



This situation leads info-consumers into a state where they are being saturated with competing, state-aligned, and often intentionally falsified narratives. Due to the prolonged exposure to those contents, the information environment/ecosystem becomes so degraded that no factual information is accepted universally, and in the subsequent period, it leads to paralysing civic discourse and escalations among the common masses in relation to the credibility of the contents.

According to the Reuters Institute Digital Report 2024, India leads the world in online news consumption, with nearly 71% of people preferring to get their news online. Of this group, 49% rely on social media platforms for their news. While television news still holds a significant portion of the audience, 44% of total users, including regional (Hindi) viewers, there is a noticeable shift towards social media for news consumption.

Over the years, the digital news presence and social media visibility of major news outlets, including both broadcasting and print organisations, have grown substantially. However, the rise of social media has also given rise to numerous unidentified and untrusted portals, which often circulate unchecked and unverified content to capture more attention and increase their visibility.

This shift has led to what some might call a “gate-open paradox,” where social media platforms, once the gatekeepers of news, now flood users with an overwhelming amount of content. This phenomenon has contributed to the spread of sensationalised and unfiltered news. The sheer volume of information, combined with the proliferation of cloned or misleading stories, creates confusion among users, especially during times of uncertainty, such as pandemics or wars. The result is an environment where it is increasingly difficult for individuals to distinguish credible news from unreliable sources.

Previous data indicated that due to the virality nature of digital media, fake news often spreads rapidly across social media platforms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission reported that 69% of Europeans encountered COVID-19-related misinformation online.

Similarly, during the Russia-Ukraine war, France24 observed and debunked 119 pieces of disinformation related to the war, with 91% originating from pro-Russian sources and 17% from pro-Ukraine sources. Further, the Israel-Palestine conflict as a concern, NewsGuard detected 119 myths related to the conflict, spread across 389 websites, including multiple languages (French, English and German).

In the recent Pahalgam, India civilians attacked by a Pakistani terrorist group (sponsored by TRF) turned into an army military selling and retaliation on both sides became a global tension, including the USA and European unions. India’s strikes on Pakistani terrorist camps across the border reflect the country’s determination to uphold sovereignty and protect its citizens. This action signifies a response to provocation and reaffirms the nation’s right to defend its territory and democratic values. Although the war has been fought with the latest cyber technology, such as drones, radars, DoS and other equipment on the ground, another cyber warfare through misinformation was escalated in social media platforms/newsrooms to shape public perception.

The rapid spread of information in digital media has created significant confusion among users about distinguishing between fact and false claims. In academia, this is termed an ‘info-clogged society’. As Indo-Pak airstrikes hit their peak, social media platforms and news media channels on both sides fueled sensationalism and hypernationalism by trickling down disinformation. Legacy media outlets were no exception. In India, channels such as Republic TV, News18, Zee News, India Today, and AajTak were prominent players in spreading misinformation, while in Pakistan, Samaa TV, PPI (Pakistan Press International), and ISPR (Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations) contributed to the spread of fake news, with AajTak later issuing an apology for broadcasting false information.

The theme of content in Indian media focuses on missile attacks on Pakistani nuclear sites, the downing of Pakistani fighter jets, and an attack on the military base. Meanwhile, Pakistani outlets promoted narratives about the bowing down of Rafael jets, capturing the Indian wing commander, the white flag at the line of control and the attack on an Indian school bus. During this heightened conflict, cybersecurity firm SafeNet reported more than 36,000 fake or contextless posts from both countries within 48 hours.

In counter to the rapid spread of fake news, Maharashtra Cyber, a state cyber agency, removed 500 false posts from various social media platforms. India’s Press and Information Bureau (PIB) debunked several baseless claims regarding social media, including those made by national media outlets. On its official website, PIB clarified more than 21 instances where misinformation and fabricated communications circulated on several digital platform outlets. Organisations such as Alt News, BOOM Live, and Pakistan Fact Check also worked diligently to identify and counter misleading content. However, the rapid spread of misinformation often outpaced their efforts.

The information overload and repeated exposure to fake news not only give rise to information fatigue or information apathy but also create ‘distrust syndrome’ among the users. In academic language, Sullivan and Alfano (2020) called it ‘epistemic insecurity’. A survey conducted by Ipsos for UNESCO found that 85% of people are worried about the influence of fake news on their fellow citizens. Since social media is a key source of information for 56% of people, 68% claim it carries the most disinformation in all outlets.

The recent digital conflicts demand a critical reflection in the digi-driven information ecosystem where communication-based platforms have become an integral part of narrative and psychological warfare. Primarily, in terms of public trust, there has been a significant erosion under the over-reliance on doctored images, AI-driven content, and state-aligned propaganda tools, without questioning and validating their credibility. This cycle has led to a phenomenon of civic polarisation and a narrower vision to debunk cluttered information spaces. In such an info-clogged environment, the role of journalism becomes more pivotal in scaffolding public trust by reinforcing digital literacy, AI-driven competency, platform accountability, and fact-checking across borders.