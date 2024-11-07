Donald Trump has staged a spectacular political comeback, winning the presidency for the second time after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. No president has achieved this accomplishment since Grover Cleveland, who was elected after the American Civil War. India stands to gain and lose from the return of the ‘strong man’ of the world’s oldest democracy to power.

The election of a US president has always been a major issue of concern for states worldwide, given that the United States continues to exercise decisive power in world affairs. However, since Trump became a contender for a second term, this matter has captured the interest not only of foreign policy establishments across various states but also of the general public around the globe.

Trump, with his unique, uncensored campaigning style and unedited rhetoric, has polarised voters not only within the United States but in other parts of the world as well. As the campaign progressed, it became clearer who supports Trump and who opposes him.

In India, the general perception is that the country will benefit from Trump’s second term, given the cordial relationship Narendra Modi shared with Trump during his first term.

Trump's hardline approach against China and his earlier criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are viewed as factors that could favour India. Trump's recent remarks on the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus also resonated with right-wing parties and groups in India, which see him as a trusted ally.

With Trump in the White House, India may expect less scrutiny of its human rights record and democratic practices — topics often emphasised by Western media, with the US historically taking a leading role in this global discourse.

Additionally, it is expected that Trump would better understand India’s balancing foreign policy approach and its strategic compulsions in both Europe and West Asia.

However, India faces some concerns.

One major issue is the H1B visa program, which impacts many Indians working in the US. There is also the potential risk of Trump imposing taxes on Indian exports, which could harm domestic businesses.

Furthermore, in areas where India’s stance does not align with US interests, Trump could exert stronger pressure on India to alter its policies.

For now, business may seem as usual, but Trump’s priority would be the national interests of the US and that India needs to fit in properly to reap the dividends of Trump 2.0.