The ruling class in Bangladesh are not true masters of their own fate; rather, they serve as employees and caretakers of the global capitalist order. It is reasonable to assume that they perform these duties with great diligence, striving to project an image of honesty and competence. This is because they have always been pragmatic. While the so-called troublemakers of society protested, faced imprisonment, and fought battles, these individuals remained behind closed doors, engrossed in their studies.

As a result, they excelled academically, secured respectable positions in bureaucratic and professional spheres, and gained reputations as efficient and loyal functionaries. Now, having established their credentials in these domains, they have moved on to a new enterprise—electioneering. They no longer seek to remain passive drivers; they now aspire to be among the owners. Yet, their fundamental role remains unchanged: to faithfully serve capitalism and its imperialist patrons with the same efficiency and integrity they have always exhibited.



Politicians, too, perform this duty, but not with the same level of honesty or competence. Their incompetence and lack of discipline often result in a crisis of legitimacy. This is where the so-called honest and capable technocrats step in. Today, more than ever, their presence is deemed indispensable.



The belief that these individuals will win the election is nothing more than an illusion—a nightmare if one considers the interests of the people. However, if elections are stalled or if an alternative power structure is required, then they will be summoned. Like the Boy Scouts of our childhood, who wore badges emblazoned with the word ‘Ready’ to signify their preparedness for action, these individuals, too, stand at the ready, poised to intervene when necessary.



Elections have become a five-yearly festival—one could even call them an elaborate farce. There is a whirlwind of activity: campaign rallies, processions, and an inundation of money flowing through the electoral machinery. The streets are adorned with colourful posters and advertisements. Governments change, but the fundamental conditions of the people remain stagnant. The state does not come under their control.



History has repeatedly demonstrated how elections serve to dissipate revolutionary energy and stabilize the existing power structure. In the years leading up to 1946, Bengal witnessed an almost revolutionary upheaval. But then came the elections, and the Congress and the Muslim League emerged victorious, ultimately leading to communal riots and the partition of the country. In 1952, the people of East Bengal rose in defiance; in 1954, elections were held, and the United Front triumphed. However, soon after, internal divisions within the Front led to its disintegration, paving the way for martial law.

Again, in 1969, a mass uprising took place, only to be followed by the 1970 elections. The people voted overwhelmingly, yet the subsequent crackdown resulted in genocide and war. Even after the anti-Ershad movement, elections arrived, the people were pacified, but no substantive change in governance occurred. Since then, elections have continued, governments have rotated, but the state remains firmly in the grip of the ruling elite. Instead of ushering in democratic control, elections have become a mechanism to perpetuate elite dominance.



The rhetoric of electing ‘honest and capable’ individuals was first championed by Jamaat-e-Islami. At that time, their influence was limited, given their association with war crimes. They carefully crafted a narrative that they, being religious, were inherently pure and competent. However, they conveniently ignored the bloodstains of history on their hands. Their ideological opposition to democracy and their reluctance to advocate for material well-being exposed the hollowness of their claims. Despite this, they found patrons within the ruling class and gradually integrated themselves into the corridors of power.



Today, a new class of so-called honest and capable individuals has emerged from civil society. They do not seek an Islamic state but a parliamentary system administered by technocratic elites. Their vision is clear: maintain the state in its current bureaucratic-capitalist form while ensuring that its functions are carried out with greater efficiency. In other words, they aspire to facilitate exploitation and subjugation with a polished veneer of professionalism.



But what options do the people have? They lack a political party that truly represents their interests. The mainstream political parties, aligned with bourgeois interests, are adversaries rather than allies. Now, civil society actors have joined forces with the ruling class, advocating for a sanitized, corruption-free administration that will continue the work of capitalist exploitation with greater refinement.



The so-called reformers of civil society understand the obstacles in forming a political party. Declaring their actual objectives, goals, and programs would alienate the people. Thus, they choose a different strategy—obscuring their true intentions and capitalizing on their personal credentials. They present themselves as individuals of exceptional moral and intellectual stature, hoping that their brilliance alone will captivate the masses.



Elections will come and go, but the fundamental question remains: will the state ever come under the control of the people? The elected representatives will collect votes from the populace, only to use the state apparatus against them for their own benefit.



What Bangladesh needs is not another electoral spectacle but a fundamental transformation of society—a revolution. Just as a polluted pond cannot sustain life without fresh water, a corrupt system cannot serve the people without radical change. The primary obstacle to this transformation is, without a doubt, the ruling class. Elections are merely a contest between different factions of this elite over power-sharing. The people participate in this game, lured by its spectacle, but true emancipation remains elusive.



Yes, we will take part in this electoral drama, but without illusions. We must recognize that genuine change will not come through ballots alone but through organized movements that are both patriotic and democratic. The games of power will continue—some lasting days, others years—but the real battle lies in strengthening the movement for systemic change. If we fail to ignite this movement, darkness will prevail, and we will remain trapped in an endless cycle of deception and exploitation.