Electric Mobility Can Power a New Economic Future for Assam and the Northeast

India’s electric vehicle transition is often discussed through sales figures, subsidies and climate targets. For people deciding whether to switch, however, the questions are far more immediate: Can I afford the vehicle? Where will I charge it? Who will repair it? Will spare parts be available? Can it withstand local road and weather conditions?

These questions carry particular weight in Assam and the rest of Northeast India. The region’s cities are growing, fuel costs affect household and business budgets, and dependable mobility remains essential for education, healthcare, trade and employment. Electric vehicles can address several of these concerns, but vehicles alone will not produce a successful transition. The Northeast needs an EV ecosystem built close to the people it intends to serve.

Delhi offers useful lessons. Its EV push combined purchase incentives, road-tax and registration-fee waivers, charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, public awareness, and support for commercial vehicles. The larger lesson is not that the Northeast should copy Delhi. It is that adoption rises when governments treat electric mobility as a connected system rather than a vehicle category.

Assam already recognised this in its Electric Vehicle Policy of 2021. The policy aimed for battery electric vehicles to account for 25% of new registrations by 2026. It also proposed model electric-mobility cities, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar, alongside charging facilities, manufacturing, research, skills and employment. The intent was evident. The next task is to convert those ambitions into visible infrastructure and economic activity.

Build hubs where people live and work

In the Northeast, an EV hub should serve several purposes. It can provide charging or battery swapping, maintenance, spare parts, roadside support, vehicle demonstrations and guidance on finance. For delivery workers and other commercial users, it can reduce the time a vehicle remains off the road.

This is crucial because downtime means lost income. A delivery rider cannot wait several hours for charging or days for a replacement component. A small business cannot adopt an electric cargo vehicle if dependable servicing is located hundreds of kilometres away.

The hub model can also take EV access beyond state capitals. Guwahati may serve as an important starting point, but the transition must reach district headquarters, commercial centres and smaller towns. A distributed network will give buyers the confidence that support will remain available after a vehicle is sold.

Public land at transport terminals, markets, parking areas and government facilities can be considered for charging or swapping infrastructure through transparent partnerships. State governments should also identify routes where commercial demand is already strong. Infrastructure placed according to daily usage will deliver greater value than installations selected primarily to meet numerical targets.

Turn EV adoption into a local employment programme

The strongest case for electric mobility in the Northeast may be economic. A wider EV network can create jobs in retail, fleet operations, charging-station management, battery handling, diagnostics, software support, financing, insurance, maintenance and recycling.

Many of these roles require new technical capabilities. Industrial training institutes, polytechnics and universities should work with EV manufacturers and operators to develop short, practical courses. Young people need hands-on instruction in battery safety, electrical systems, vehicle diagnostics, charging equipment and emergency response.

Training should also cover existing mechanics. The region already has a large network of technicians who understand two-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. Helping them acquire EV skills would be faster and more inclusive than building a completely separate service workforce.

Paid apprenticeships can connect classroom instruction with actual jobs. Women should be actively included in technical, sales and operational roles, while entrepreneurship programmes can support local operators who want to establish service centres, charging points or small fleets.

If the transition is designed properly, the Northeast will not remain a market where finished vehicles are sold. It can become a source of trained workers, service businesses and technical capability.

Move from vehicle sales to local value creation

Local manufacturing does not have to begin with a complete vehicle assembly plant. It can start with components, chargers, wiring systems, body parts, accessories, software services and battery-pack support. Over time, a cluster of suppliers and service providers can reduce logistics costs, improve the availability of parts and adapt products to regional conditions.

This local presence matters in an area where long supply routes can increase costs and delay repairs. Vehicles used in the Northeast must also account for heavy rainfall, hilly roads, humidity and varying power availability. Local testing and technical feedback can help manufacturers improve performance for these conditions.

Affordability must remain central. Electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers can lower daily running expenses, but the initial price still prevents many families and workers from purchasing them. Targeted incentives, affordable loans, battery-leasing options and transparent total-cost comparisons can make adoption possible without placing excessive financial pressure on buyers.

India’s national EV programmes have created an important base through demand incentives, public transport electrification and funding for charging infrastructure. Assam and neighbouring states now have an opportunity to build upon that support with plans suited to their communities.

The Northeast should not be treated as the final destination of India’s EV rollout. With the right hubs, skills, local production and financing, it can become one of its strongest centres, creating cleaner transport while keeping jobs, enterprise and economic value within the region.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)