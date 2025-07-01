Emergency Landing Strips in Assam: A Strategic Security Enhancement

The development of emergency aircraft landing facilities on India's highway network represents a significant evolution in the country's defense infrastructure strategy. The upcoming emergency landing strip on the Moran highway in Assam exemplifies this approach, marking a crucial milestone for Northeast India's security preparedness.





The Moran Highway Project: A Strategic Asset





The emergency landing facility being constructed along the Dibrugarh-Moran section of the national highway is scheduled to become operational by October 2025, representing the first such facility in Northeast India (Economic Times, 2024). This 4-kilometer stretch has been specifically designed to accommodate military aircraft, including advanced fighter jets such as the Rafale and Su-30MKI, providing the Indian Air Force with enhanced operational flexibility in this strategically important region.





Security Implications for Northeast India



Enhanced Border Security



The Northeast region of India shares approximately 4,500 kilometers of international borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The strategic placement of the Moran emergency landing strip significantly enhances India's ability to project air power rapidly in response to potential security threats along these sensitive border areas. This facility essentially extends the reach of India's air defense network into a region that has historically faced logistical challenges due to its geographical isolation.



Rapid Military Response Capabilities



The new facility addresses a critical gap in India's defense infrastructure by providing forward deployment options for military aircraft. During potential conflict scenarios or border tensions, this capability allows for immediate air support without relying solely on distant airbases. The ability to land, refuel, and redeploy aircraft from highway strips reduces response times significantly and provides tactical advantages in fluid operational environments.

Disaster Management and Humanitarian Operations

Beyond military applications, the facility serves dual purposes in civilian emergency response. The Northeast region experiences regular flooding during monsoon seasons, often cutting off remote areas from traditional transportation networks (Indian Express, 2024). The emergency landing strip enables helicopter operations during such natural disasters, facilitating evacuation and relief operations when conventional airports may be inaccessible.





National Emergency Landing Strip Network



Current Infrastructure Status



India's ambitious Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) program encompasses 28 designated highway stretches across the country, demonstrating the strategic importance placed on distributed air operations capability (The Hindu, 2024). Barmer Rajasthan had the first emergency aircraft landing strip on NH 925. The geographical distribution includes:

- Assam: 5 facilities

- West Bengal: 4 facilities

- Andhra Pradesh: 3 facilities

- Gujarat: 3 facilities

- Rajasthan: 3 facilities

- Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu: 2 facilities each

- Punjab and Uttar Pradesh: 1 facility each



Operational Validation



The concept has undergone successful testing phases, with notable demonstrations including aircraft landings on the Yamuna Expressway in 2015 and the historic landing of a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in October 2017 (Business Standard, 2024). These successful trials validated the technical feasibility and operational potential of highway-based aircraft operations.

Strategic Advantages of Highway Landing Strips

Force Multiplication and Operational Flexibility

Emergency landing strips effectively multiply air force operational capacity without the substantial financial investment required for constructing dedicated military airbases. This approach allows military planners to distribute air assets across multiple locations, reducing vulnerability to concentrated attacks while maintaining operational readiness across diverse geographical areas.



Economic Efficiency



Converting existing highway infrastructure for dual-use purposes presents significant cost advantages compared to building separate military airfields. The infrastructure investment primarily involves reinforcing road surfaces and installing basic aviation support equipment, rather than developing entirely new facilities from the ground up.



Strategic Deception and Survivability



Multiple landing options across the highway network create operational uncertainty for potential adversaries, making it difficult to predict aircraft deployment patterns or target critical air assets effectively. This distributed approach enhances the survivability of India's air force capabilities during potential conflict scenarios.



Civilian Applications



The dual-use nature of these facilities extends their value beyond military operations. During peacetime, they can serve emergency civilian aircraft requirements, support disaster relief operations, and provide backup options for commercial aviation during airport closures or adverse weather conditions (Times of India, 2024).

International Precedents and Best Practices





Historical Development



The concept of highway-based aircraft operations originated during World War II in Germany, where military necessity drove innovations in dispersed air operations (Aviation Week, 2023). This historical precedent demonstrated the tactical advantages of operating aircraft from unconventional locations during wartime conditions.





Contemporary Global Applications



Sweden's Bas 90 System:



Sweden developed one of the most comprehensive highway airstrip networks during the Cold War era. Their road runway system enables the Swedish Air Force to operate from dispersed locations across the country, reducing vulnerability to concentrated attacks while maintaining operational capability.



Finnish Defense Strategy:



Finland maintains multiple highway landing strips integrated into their national defense strategy. These facilities support both regular training operations and provide contingency options during potential security threats.



Swiss Alpine Operations



Switzerland utilizes highway strips for both military training exercises and emergency civilian aircraft operations, particularly valuable given the country's mountainous terrain and limited conventional airport options.



East Asian Applications



Taiwan and South Korea have developed highway airstrip capabilities as components of their defense strategies, with Taiwan's system designed to provide operational continuity during potential invasion scenarios, while South Korea's facilities enhance rapid response capabilities near the Demilitarized Zone.





Strategic Assessment and Future Implications



Regional Security Enhancement



The Moran highway emergency landing strip represents a significant upgrade to Northeast India's security infrastructure. By providing forward air deployment capabilities in a region historically characterized by limited military infrastructure, this facility enhances India's deterrent capacity and crisis response options along sensitive international borders.



Infrastructure Resilience



The distributed nature of highway landing strips contributes to overall defense infrastructure resilience. In scenarios where traditional airbases might become unavailable due to enemy action, natural disasters, or other contingencies, these alternative facilities ensure continuity of air operations and maintain strategic flexibility.



Technological Integration



Modern emergency landing strips incorporate advanced technologies including specialized runway lighting systems, communication equipment, and rapid-deployment support infrastructure. These technological components enable efficient aircraft operations while maintaining compatibility with existing highway transportation functions.





The development of emergency landing strips, exemplified by the Moran highway facility, represents a strategic evolution in India's defense infrastructure approach. By leveraging existing highway networks for dual-use applications, India enhances its military capabilities while maintaining cost efficiency and operational flexibility. The Northeast region, in particular, benefits significantly from this development given its strategic importance and geographical challenges.

The integration of 28 such facilities across India's highway network demonstrates a comprehensive approach to distributed air operations, drawing from successful international models while addressing India's specific strategic requirements. As the Moran facility becomes operational, it will serve as a crucial component of India's broader security architecture, enhancing both military readiness and civilian emergency response capabilities in the strategically vital Northeast region.

