Empowerment at the edges: How Assam’s welfare schemes shape women’s lives

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the global community pauses to reflect on the strides made toward gender equality while acknowledging the persistent systemic barriers that continue to marginalise women. In Assam, this day is not just a symbolic celebration but a vital opportunity to scrutinise the state's progress. With over 90% of working women in Assam, including nearly 1 million in the tea sector alone, employed in the informal sector, the need for robust governmental support is a moral and economic imperative. This article examines the Government of Assam's flagship schemes, the underlying philosophies of empowerment they represent, and the ongoing debate over whether these initiatives are truly transformative or merely instruments of votebank politics.



The landscape of vulnerability in Assam

Empowerment is fundamentally the process of gaining the freedom and authority to make decisions and take control over one's life. It is a multi-dimensional concept that can be personal, social, economic, or political, and is crucial for marginalised groups to gain agency. In Assam, the challenges are significant. The Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) remains below 25%, trailing the national average. This is exacerbated by a rural economy where over 85% of the population resides, leading to limited formal job availability and a massive education gap—only 29.6% of women have completed 10 or more years of schooling. Women in the informal sector face low wages, job insecurity, and a complete lack of social protection, such as maternity leave or health insurance.



Flagship schemes: A lifeline or a strategy?

The Government of Assam has responded with a series of high-profile schemes aimed at various stages of a woman’s life:

Nijut Moina Scheme: This initiative focuses on girl child education to reduce dropout rates and prevent early marriage. It has seen rapid expansion, supporting over 3.5 lakh students in the 2025–26 academic year. The scheme provides monthly stipends: Rs 1,000 for Class XI and XII, Rs 1,250 for undergraduates, and Rs 2,500 for postgraduates.

Orunodoi 3.0: A massive social safety net benefiting 37.2 lakh women, providing Rs 1,250 per month for essential household expenses. It includes special provisions like additional pensions for widows and aid for tea garden workers.

Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA): Targeting 30 lakh women, particularly from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), this Rs 3,200 crore program provides seed capital and tiered financial support to foster micro-enterprises in sectors like agriculture and handlooms.

Lakhpati Baideo Scheme: Aims to create 1 lakh rural women entrepreneurs through interest-free loans and mentorship.

Swanirbhar Naari: Empowers women through SHGs by facilitating microcredit access and government procurement of handmade products, benefiting over 4 lakh rural women.

Arundhati Gold Scheme: Provides 10 grams of gold to brides from economically weaker sections to support them at the time of marriage.



Theoretical evolution: From integration to transformation

The philosophy behind these schemes can be understood through evolving development frameworks. Early approaches, known as Women in Development (WID), focused on simply integrating women into existing systems by improving access to education and health. While helpful, WID often overlooked deeper structural inequalities.

The more modern Gender and Development (GAD) approach, which influenced global frameworks like the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), shifts the focus to transforming gender relations and addressing power dynamics. Assam’s current focus on SHGs and entrepreneurship aligns more with GAD by fostering "power with" (collective action) and "power to" (challenging existing hierarchies). Gendered empowerment is now recognized as central to achieving sustainable development and resilience.



The debate: Votebank politics vs. genuine empowerment

The scale and timing of these schemes frequently lead to accusations of votebank politics. Critics argue that large-scale cash transfers like Orunodoi may prioritize short-term political loyalty over long-term structural change. They contend that while these programs provide immediate relief, they do not necessarily dismantle the deep-seated patriarchal and economic structures that keep women in the informal sector.

However, a compelling counter-argument exists. Empowerment, as defined by Jo Rowlands, includes "power within"—a sense of self-worth and individual consciousness. By providing women with direct financial resources and educational incentives, the government is fostering this internal agency. For many women in rural Assam, these schemes are the first time they have had financial control, which is a necessary precursor to social and political empowerment. While the political benefits for the government are undeniable, they do not automatically negate the tangible social gains experienced by millions of women.



The state’s responsibility to the marginalised

The Government of Assam has a fundamental duty to look after its marginalized populations. In a state where gendered roles often mean women are relegated to unpaid or underpaid domestic and agricultural labor, the government must act as a guarantor of equity. To move beyond the "votebank" narrative, the state must commit to deeper structural reforms. Policy recommendations suggest formalising informal work through cooperatives, expanding digital and technical skill development, and improving access to childcare to enable women's mobility.



Conclusion

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is clear that the Government of Assam’s schemes represent a significant investment in the state’s female population. While the debate between political strategy and genuine empowerment will continue, the impact on girl child education, maternal health, and rural entrepreneurship is undeniable. For these schemes to be truly transformative, they must be viewed not as ends in themselves, but as the foundation for a society where women no longer need such assistance because they have achieved full social and economic self-reliance. True empowerment is a "non-zero-sum game" where the progress of women translates into the progress of the entire state.



(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.)