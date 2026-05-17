Evacuating Coexistence: The Hidden Cost of Population Transfer in Manipur

The forced transfer or evacuation of populations during periods of ethnic unrest is not merely an administrative response; it is a political act with enormous long-term consequences for the body politics of that society. In a conflict situation, moving affected community members out from the multicultural space in a sensitive area may appear to be a practical measure to prevent immediate harm. But in reality, such decisions often deepen and normalise the very crisis they claim to manage. They can harden ethnic divisions, normalise segregation, and convert fear and anxiety into a permanent territorial and psychological separation. In Manipur, the above issue created an existential question since the state is historically, socially, and geographically interwoven between diverse groups. The valley and hill regions of this place are not isolated worlds; they have evolved through centuries of shared movement, trade, labour, cultural exchange, and coexistence. Any policy that encourages force transfer of population on any parochial lines risks disrupting that delicate balance. Once people are relocated in the name of immediate safety without any plans for rehabilitation, the message sent is not only that communities cannot live together during crisis, but that they may no longer be expected to do so at all. That is a dangerous political precedent.



The events that followed the political violence of May 3rd, 2023, exposed the limitations of a response which is heavily centred on evacuation rather than equal protection of the vulnerable. Communities displaced from multicultural living spaces places of Imphal and surrounding areas were moved to hill districts like Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, etc. Likewise, people from border and conflict-affected towns such as Moreh, Churachandpur and other localities were moved toward the valley. While the immediate intention was to provide a mechanism to stay alive, yet, the long-term consequences was to furthered the separation of communities. This have finally produced a discourse in which coexistence remains a distant dream while reinforcing the logic of segregation and partition within and amongst the various community.

When people are physically moved away from each other, fear is not reduced but is reorganised which have created a new subjectivity. Boundaries become sharper and suspicion becomes politically institutionalised. This has finally created an existential threat of being a multicultural Manipur. Conflict is rarely resolved by separating populations; separation often becomes a substitute for resolution. Instead of restoring trust, it legitimises the idea that communities must live apart to survive. Once that idea takes root, it becomes easy for ethnic political entrepreneurs, armed actors, and identity-based movements to claim that coexistence is impossible. In such an atmosphere, the language of protection can quietly turn into the language of permanent division.



The citizens must therefore rethink and evaluate a fundamental critical question: is the responsibility of the state just to relocate people, or to secure them where they are? A democratic state cannot abdicate its duty to provide protection across communities simply because the situation is difficult. The first obligation of government is the prevention of harm through impartial security, firm law enforcement, and confidence-building. If people are forced to leave their home whenever tension rises, then the state is conceding that it cannot guarantee equal protection of their citizen. That concession is politically costly and morally troubling.

There is also a deeper strategic consequence. In any movement demanding separation, autonomy, or greater political reorganisation, two elements matter most: land and people. Territorial claims are strengthened when populations are rearranged along ethnic lines. Once communities are concentrated in homogeneous zones, it becomes easier to argue that each area has a distinct political destiny. In this sense, population transfer is not a neutral humanitarian step. It can become part of a larger political mapping process, whether intended or not. It redraws the social geography of the conflict and created a new subjectivity for the transfer populations.

When different communities continue to live together across districts, towns, and localities, the possibility of uncontrolled full-scale confrontation is often restrained by a critical psychological and social factor: the fear of reciprocal harm to one’s own people. In deeply interconnected societies like Manipur, conflict in one area inevitably carries consequences for communities living elsewhere. This interdependence acts as an informal but powerful deterrent against absolute escalation. Armed groups, political actors, and even agitated populations remain conscious that aggressive actions in one locality may trigger retaliatory consequences affecting their own ethnic kin. It is precisely this fragile web of coexistence that prevents ethnic confrontation from transforming into complete territorial warfare.

However, once the State facilitates or legitimises the evacuation and consolidation of populations along ethnic lines for instance, the relocation of Kukis from Naga-dominated areas or Nagas from Kuki-dominated regions that restraining mechanism begins to collapse. The conflict gradually shifts from a socially interconnected crisis into a territorially segregated confrontation. The logic of coexistence is replaced by the logic of ethnic blocs: two separate lands, two separate populations, and increasingly, two separate political imaginations.

In such a situation, the fear of collateral consequences diminishes significantly because communities are no longer physically intertwined. The psychological cost of escalation reduces. Territorial hardening replaces social interdependence. What once acted as a deterrent against wider violence disappears, making direct confrontation easier, extreme, and becomes protracted. Population separation therefore does not necessarily reduce conflict; it can structurally prepare the ground for more organised and uncompromising confrontation.

A mixed society of a multicultural living space creates an organic pressure for moderation because violence carries mutual risks. Segregated societies remove those pressures and make ethnic polarisation easier to institutionalise. Once communities are geographically consolidated into exclusive zones, political narratives of permanent division gain sharper legitimacy. Armed mobilisation becomes easier. Territorial claims become clearer. Retaliatory violence becomes more calculable. In effect, evacuation can unintentionally convert a volatile social conflict into a hardened geopolitical contest over land, identity, and sovereignty/autonomy.

This is why the politics of population transfer must be viewed with utmost caution in Manipur. The issue is not merely humanitarian relocation during crisis; it concerns the long-term restructuring of social geography and political psychology. A society that once restrained itself because of coexistence may gradually lose those restraints when coexistence itself is dismantled.

Manipur’s strength has never been developed in ethnic isolation. Its strength lies in the fact that diverse communities have lived together despite its differences, tensions, and periodic conflict. The reality of the state is one of interdependence. The hills and the valley are politically connected, economically linked, and historically inseparable. The notion that one can exist meaningfully without the other ignores the actual structure of Manipur’s social life. Any policy that encourages ethnic enclave risks damaging that interdependence and making future reconciliation more difficult.

The recent pattern of population transfers during tensions involving Naga and Kuki communities, including reports linked to attacks, killings, hostage-taking, and evacuation from places such as Senapati, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, should be seen through this larger lens. Whether justified as precaution or crisis management, such actions can produce a wider political effect than their immediate security rationale. They may unintentionally validate the claim that communities cannot safely share space.

There is also a serious question about trust. When the state moves quickly to transfer populations instead of guaranteeing secure return and normal life, people begin to wonder whether protection is being replaced by political management. Is the goal merely to reduce visible friction, or is there a deeper agenda of reshaping the conflict into a more manageable ethnic separation? Even if there is no hidden motive, the perception of one can be equally damaging. In conflict zones, perception often matters as much as policy. Once trust in the neutrality of the state is weakened, every administrative act becomes politically charged.

Half-hearted decisions are especially dangerous in such a context. They appear responsive in the short term but leave behind a long-term structural damage. They create the impression that the state is reacting to pressure rather than leading with principle. They also fuel the war mongers who benefit from polarization. War-mongering voices, ethnic political entrepreneurs, and separatist ideologues thrive when communities are made to believe that coexistence has failed. In that sense, evacuation policies can become instruments in a larger politics of fragmentation.

What Manipur needs is not the quiet institutionalisation of separation, but the courageous defence of coexistence. Security forces exist to protect lives and property, not to normalise population engineering. The state’s duty is to ensure that every community, regardless of location, feels equally protected under the Constitution. Protection must be uniform, justice must be visible, and political messaging must consistently affirm that no community is expendable, and no region is destined for ethnic exclusivity.

The path forward requires more than crisis response. It requires a political commitment to a mixed society, safe return, impartial policing, and inclusive dialogue. It requires the state to rebuild confidence across communities rather than accept segregation as the new normal. It also requires leaders to reject rhetoric that turns fear into geography. A stable future cannot be built by moving people apart; it can only be built by making shared life safer, fairer, and more credible.

Manipur stands at a crossroads. One path leads toward hardened enclaves, territorial suspicion, and the slow institutionalisation of division. The other path leads toward a difficult negotiation of building a democratic future: one where the state protects all, favours none, and refuses to let violence redraw the moral and political map of society. That second path needs a harder political praxis. But it is the only path that can preserve the possibility of a common future.