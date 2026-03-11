Evangelion Returns: A New Chapter for Anime’s Most Influential Franchise

Thirty years after it first reshaped the landscape of Japanese animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion is set to return with a brand-new anime series. The announcement was made on February 23, 2026, during the final day of the “Evangelion:30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion” festival in Yokohama, marking a major new chapter for one of the most influential anime franchises ever created.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion TV anime directed by Hideaki Anno aired 26 episodes from October 1995 to March 1996 on TV Tokyo. It’s a blended mecha genre with intensive character studies and philosophical exploration, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon in Japan and spreading rapidly overseas, gaining a massive international cult following through VHS releases and streaming. It was followed by the 1997 film The End of Evangelion, which offered an alternate finale that complemented and contrasted the TV series’s ambiguous ending, offering a bolder and more cinematic perspective.

In 2007, Anno revived the franchise through his newly founded Studio Khara, producing the Rebuild of Evangelion quartet, which reimagined the core narrative that introduced new visuals, themes, and additional lore while staying true to the original spirit. The final instalment, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, released in 2021, was hailed as a triumphant and visually spectacular capstone with its new twists and a conclusive ending.

On the surface, Evangelion looked like another stylish 90s robot anime with gigantic machines, apocalyptic stakes, and teenage pilots thrust into combat against mysterious beings. Yet beneath the genre trappings, the series quietly stripped away the (genre) armour. The central struggle relocated to the characters’ psychological depths, examining emotional fragility, isolation, and the human cost of duty in ways that felt raw.

This experimental approach stemmed from director Hideaki Anno's own experiences with depression during production, which deeply influenced the series' direction. Combined with significant time constraints and production pressures at Studio Gainax rather than a simple lack of budget, these factors led Anno to prioritise introspective, psychological resolution.

Instead of a clean, triumphant ending, viewers were left with an emotionally charged, experimental conclusion. This refusal to offer easy answers alienated some and enthralled others, but it cemented the show’s cult status and opened the door to decades of analysis, reinterpretation, and spin-offs.

The shadow of Neon Genesis Evangelion stretches across contemporary anime, where emotional and psychological stakes often eclipse mecha tropes. Modern hits such as Violet Evergarden, Steins; Gate, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan echo this approach, foregrounding emotional turmoil and complex motivations. These series demonstrate how Evangelion reshaped the anime medium.

This edition's value emerges in supporting those paralysed by indecision—caught in cycles of regret, thwarted aspirations, disconnection in the new decade.

Evangelion's return reframes these struggles as universal, not individual failures, providing a rare mainstream anime that normalises admitting vulnerability. By continuing the saga, the series bridges eras, proving its unflinching relevance now and then.

Returning director Kazuya Tsurumaki brings proven Evangelion credentials to the new Neon Genesis Evangelion series, having co-helmed in the Rebuild films alongside Hideaki Anno while imprinting his distinct style from earlier works in the franchise.

Writer Yoko Taro, renowned for directing and writing (the video game) NieR: Automata, blends melancholy with mechanical warfare, fits Evangelion's relational undercurrents. Taro has openly cited Evangelion as direct inspiration, noting in interviews that Automata's story is a retelling of Evangelion, equipping him to expand the series' emotional and tactical layers with practised precision.