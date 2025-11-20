"Everyone Who Loves Bharat Is a Hindu"- Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat concludes his two-day tour to Assam on Wednesday as a part of RSS's centenary celebrations. Last Tuesday, he addressed an eminent gathering of intellectuals, scholars, editors, writers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to Assam, as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations. In an interactive session, he elaborated on the Sangh’s civilizational vision, contemporary national concerns, and the ongoing programs across the Northeast.He emphasised that anyone who takes pride in Bharat and loves the nation is a Hindu, irrespective of personal modes of worship. He clarified that Hindu is not merely a religious term but a civilizational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity. “Bharat and Hindu are synonymous,” he said, adding that India does not need an official declaration to be a Hindu Rashtra. Its civilizational ethos already reflects it.



Explaining the foundational philosophy of the RSS, Dr Bhagwat said that the organisation was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on Vyakti Nirman (individual character-building) and contribute to making Bharat a Vishwaguru. He urged people to understand the Sangh by visiting a Shakha, rather than depending on preconceived narratives. “The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the significant role of RSS Swayamsevaks in the freedom struggle, recalling Dr Hedgewar’s imprisonment in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and the contributions of countless Swayamsevaks across the country during the Quit India Movement in 1942.



Calling the Northeast a shining example of Bharat’s unity in diversity, where our diversity is the reflection of inherent unity within, he affirmed that figures like Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold national relevance, not just regional importance. He also expressed his concerns about demographic changes and cultural protection in Assam. Dr Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one’s land and identity. He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions. He also advised responsible use of social media, especially among youth.



He detailed the five key social transformations - Panch Parivartan: social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awakening), civic discipline, self-reliance, and environmental protection. Among these, he placed special emphasis on strengthening the family institution, urging every family to retain stories of their ancestors and instil responsibility and cultural pride in the younger generation.

On 19th November, participating in a youth conclave, Dr Mohan Bhagwat has appealed to the youth of Assam and northeast India not to create any opinion about the RSS on the basis of pre-conceived notions or motivated propaganda.

He stated that the nation can rise only when society rises. Dr Bhagwat added that ‘only when a united and quality-driven society can be created to lead a progressive nation’.



Urging the youth to study the history of developed nations, he highlighted that the first hundred years of their growth were focused on building unity and qualitative strength within their societies. “Indian society also needs to evolve similarly,” Dr Bhagwat emphasised, noting that this idea is reflected in the five key principles of social transformation (Panch Parivartsn) of the RSS, adopted on the occasion of its centenary year.

He insisted that there is no alternative to strengthening Bharat under the principle of ‘India First’.Appeal to the Youth Calling upon the youth to engage with the RSS activities according to their time, interest, space and abilities, the Sarsanghchalak explained that the Sangh is an integral part of the society. Dr Bhagwat also mentioned that the foundation of the RSS in the far eastern region is gradually becoming stronger.