Explained: How Extreme Rain and Saturated Hills in Nagaland Flooded Upper Assam

Intense rainfall and the resulting flash floods in Upper Assam and Nagaland last week were triggered primarily by extreme rainfall in Nagaland’s Mon, Wokha, Longleng and Mokokchung districts between July 18 and 20, 2026. The downpour generated massive downstream runoff that surged into Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo, causing widespread flooding even in areas not ordinarily considered flood-prone.

The situation was worsened by persistent rainfall across the affected districts. The upper-air cyclonic circulation which formed over central Assam and adjoining Nagaland at the lower tropospheric level, produced extreme moisture convergence over already saturated hill catchments along the Assam-Nagaland border and triggered exceptionally heavy rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Wokha received 239 mm of rain over July 18, 19 and 20, while Mokokchung recorded 167 mm, Mangkolemba 211 mm and Longleng 152.2 mm. During the week ending July 22, rainfall was also significantly above normal in several Upper Assam districts—147 per cent above normal in Golaghat, 46 per cent in Jorhat, 47 per cent in Sivasagar, 41 per cent in Dibrugarh and 84 per cent in Tinsukia. On the night of July 18 alone, Sonari in Charaideo district received around 190 mm of rain.

Such extreme rainfall events are not uncommon in Northeast India because of its distinctive physiography. Vigorous pre-monsoon rainfall during April and May had already saturated soils across the region, making the hills more vulnerable to landslides and rapid surface runoff.

The severity of the flooding was further increased by reduced water infiltration caused by deforestation. The destruction of forests, loss of natural wetlands, reduced carrying capacity of tributaries, and other developmental activities such as road construction have altered natural drainage systems and contributed, in varying degrees, to the scale of the disaster.