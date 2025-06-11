Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi decided to spend their honeymoon in Meghalaya earlier this year, expecting it to mark the start of a new life together. The newly married couple opted for the tranquil Northeast hills instead of Goa's beaches or Rajasthan's palaces. However, their journey led to Raja’s death, Sonam’s arrest, and Meghalaya once again being the focus of misplaced national suspicion.

The events that transpired following Raja’s murder illuminated a mystery that extends far beyond the borders of crime. It showcased how India, even in contemporary times, perceives the Northeast region as a place of danger, shrouded in fear, ignorance, and deep-rooted bias.

The Presumption of liability

Raja's body was discovered near a popular tourist destination in the East Khasi Hills. Speculation ran rampant on social media and the radio before any actual investigation could be reported. "Locals had suspicions." "In tribal territory, another outsider was killed." In the eyes of the public, Meghalaya had already committed the crime.

The fact that there was no proof yet was irrelevant. The fact that this was a tourist-friendly area that thrives on hospitality was irrelevant. In itself, the default assumption—that someone from the Northeast must have committed the crime—was telling.

But soon the truth came to light. According to reports, men hired by Raja's wife, Sonam, had killed him. Three Madhya Pradesh supari killers were taken into custody after she eventually turned herself in. As it happened, Meghalaya wasn't the danger. Raja's inner circle posed the true threat.

However, the harm had already been done.

The Northeast as a practical enemy

It wasn't a coincidence that Meghalaya was blamed so quickly. It's a part of a larger trend that views the Northeast as socially unstable, racially distinct, and culturally alien. In Delhi, a crime could be viewed as regrettable. In Shillong, a crime becomes a metaphor for "tribal aggression." This is not an accident; rather, it is a reflection of the racist perception that mainland India still has of the area. Such bias can take the form of more harmful manifestations, such as the online hate that erupted after this case, or more subtle ones, like calling a Manipuri person "Chinese" on the streets of Bengaluru or Delhi. Some posts referred to Meghalaya as a "dangerous tribal zone" and advised readers to stay away from it completely. Mislabeled as recent mob violence, old protest videos were circulated. Even if the information was inaccurate, it made no difference. It was sufficient because it matched the stereotype.

Misconceptions about Meghalaya

It is a glaring misinterpretation to view Meghalaya solely through the prism of instability and suspicion. Due to its matrilineal traditions, this state is renowned for its strong community networks, high literacy rates, and comparatively progressive gender roles. It is also one of the Northeast's most tranquil states. The locals quickly defended their house. "We are the ones who host your families, feed your friends, and guide your travels," a Shillong-based Khasi youth wrote on social media. But you suspect us first when something goes wrong.

Following the murder, Cherrapunjee tour operators reported cancellations. Small businesses that were already recuperating from pandemic losses suffered a serious economic setback. And all due to a fabricated story.

Not a cultural fault, but a crime

The fact that Raja was spared because he was an outsider is the most agonizing irony. Allegedly, a planned conspiracy based on personal betrayal led to his death. However, many found it impossible to resist the narrative of "outsiders killed by locals."Why do we so readily assume that the Northeast is a hostile place?

Maybe because the area has been viewed as India's exotic "other" for far too long. Though admired for its beauty, it is distrusted for being unique. People from the Northeast are rarely portrayed as common Indians in mainstream narratives. They are never just citizens; they are either rebels or warriors, threats or victims.

Rewriting everything

We must reject this framing. to treat each crime on its own merits as opposed to prosecuting entire communities. To start listening instead of "othering" people who speak or look different, and to learn the names of the seven sister states in the same way that we know the metros.

It is necessary to overcome the inclination to criminalize and exoticize a region that has already endured far too much of both.

The loss of Raja Raghuvanshi is heartbreaking. In a subtle, structural way, however, what transpired was even more tragic. Meghalaya lost trust that week in addition to tourists. And it lost it because people believed the worst so quickly, not because of what happened.

This should serve as a reminder that stereotypes are dangerous for reasons other than their inaccuracy. The suspicion persists long after the truth is revealed.

We have an obligation to Meghalaya and Raja to perform better.