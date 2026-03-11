From a Record Haul to a Sporting Empire: Why the 2026 World Para Delhi Grand Prix is India’s Ultimate Test of Dominance

The world's top para-athletes will converge on the national capital this week as the second edition of the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix kicks off on Wednesday, March 11.

The three-day track-and-field event will see 257 athletes from eight nations compete for podium finishes and, crucially, international classification slots. The host nation is fielding a massive 219-athlete contingent to face off against competitors from Russia, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Serbia, Bosnia, and Egypt.

India’s roster is anchored by a formidable lineup of Paralympic stars. Expected to take the field are Paralympic champions and gold medallists Sumit Antil, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Praveen Kumar. They will be joined by 2025 World Championship T12 sprint gold medallist Simran, and Preeti Pal, who made history at the 2024 Paris Games as the first Indian woman to secure double track-and-field medals. Multiple Asian Para Games medallist Ankur Dhama, alongside international contenders Ajeet Singh and Devendra Singh Gurjar, round out the high-profile Indian squad.

While the competition promises high-level performances, the stakes extend far beyond the medal podium. Organizers confirmed that 74 international classification slots will be evaluated during the Grand Prix—39 for physical impairments, 29 for vision impairments, and six for intellectual impairments. For many emerging Indian athletes, securing these classifications is a mandatory hurdle for eligibility in future World Championships and Paralympic Games.

After a record-shattering 134-medal haul in 2025, India’s para-athletes are back on home soil with sky-high expectations and their sights set on global dominance

Excitement is building as the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix kicks off in New Delhi this week. Just a year ago, the inaugural 2025 edition revolutionized Indian para-sports. Our athletes didn't just show up to compete, they completely took over. They brought home a massive 134 medals, including 45 golds, easily claiming the top spot on the global leaderboard.

For athletes like sprint ace Preeti Pal and discus thrower Sagar, 2025 was a massive career launchpad. The domestic Grand Prix granted dozens of grassroots athletes critical international classifications, transforming them from local hopefuls to recognized global contenders. It clearly paid off, Preeti just opened her 2026 season with an electrifying 14.32-second 100m gold at the Dubai Grand Prix.

Addressing the immense expectations following India’s historic performance last season, Paul Fitzgerald, emphasized that the true value of the New Delhi Grand Prix extends far beyond the medal podium and into the country’s long-term sporting ecosystem.

When asked how the WPA views the trajectory of Indian para-sports and what is required to build a sustainable grassroots network, the WPA President pointed directly to the dividends of recent infrastructural investments.

“World Para Athletics are excited to return to New Delhi one year after the inaugural Grand Prix and five months after hosting the World Championships,” he stated. “The investment into JLN stadium has already proven to have benefits for the current team of Indian athletes with a record medal haul in 2026.”

Looking ahead, he underscored the critical role of the home tournament as a launchpad for future global events and community-level change.

“It is my hope that the continuation of the Grand Prix will provide a platform for both existing and new athletes to prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Los Angeles 2028,” he explained.

“Furthermore, having the support of the government, commercial sponsors, and media ensures para athletics is visible throughout India. It is my hope that this encourages investment at the grassroots level to support healthy communities and provide equitable access to sport for all people.”

From 150 to 219: The Crucial Rise in International Exposure for Indian Athletes

The numbers show clear progress. Just last year, in 2025, 150 Indian athletes got the valuable chance to compete against international players right here at home. Now, in 2026, that number has jumped to an impressive 219. This is more than just a bump in the stats; it proves our sports system is growing stronger. By giving over 200+ homegrown talents a solid stage to perform on home soil, we are finally delivering the crucial international exposure required to turn domestic participants into global contenders.

Now, entering the 2026 New Delhi edition, the stakes are exponentially higher. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), under Devendra Jhajharia, isn't just looking for a repeat medal rush; they are evaluating long-term readiness. With a massive 219-member Indian contingent fighting for 74 crucial international classification slots, the expectations have shifted.

Players are no longer just seeking exposure; they are fine-tuning their forms for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Para Games. Last year proved India has the raw talent. The 2026 Grand Prix must prove we have the relentless consistency to maintain a para-athletics empire.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) views the home event as a critical developmental platform

"India is honoured to host the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi," said PCI President Devendra Jhajharia. "With more than 250 athletes and participation from eight nations, the event highlights the growing global stature of para-athletics in India. The strong Indian contingent... will gain valuable international exposure while competing with some of the best."

India will look to replicate its dominant performance from the inaugural 2025 New Delhi Grand Prix. In that outing, a 150-member Indian team overwhelmed the competition, finishing atop the medal table with a staggering 134 medals, including 45 golds.

Events will run across multiple sport classifications through Friday, March 13.