From Amsterdam to Manipur: A Journey from Anne Frank's Legacy to Our Duty for Peace

“What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again”- Anne Frank. It was a lifetime opportunity for me to visit the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this past summer. When I told some of my friends that I would be visiting Amsterdam, the first thing they suggested was this museum. Here I am today, sharing my heartfelt thoughts from my personal journey with you all.



Waiting in Twilight: Lessons From Anne Frank’s Hidden Rooms



Getting a ticket can be very tricky, as tickets open 6 weeks before the visit. My husband was on guard to ensure we got the tickets so we wouldn't be disappointed. Standing outside the Anne Frank House, I watched the queue stretching far into the twilight, winding past 9 pm as visitors from across the globe waited patiently for our turn. I stood among people speaking different languages, from different cultures and countries, and I felt a profound unity as we set out to learn lessons from the depths of human cruelty and the heights of human courage.



Inside, I walked through rooms where a family once hid to survive, and it was hard to imagine what their lives would be like. It's not for the faint-hearted at all. Anne Frank's words spoke across time with sharp force. Although being a young girl, she refused to be silent while hatred destroyed her family, her community, and millions of lives. Her father was a deeply broken man who suffered a total loss as he was the only survivor in the family. We have a lesson today that intolerance in society destroys families, erases futures, and silences voices.

The Holocaust did not emerge overnight; it accumulated over time - from moments when good people chose silence over courage, comfort over conviction. The inaction of the witnesses could be as bad as the perpetrators' actions, and the memories of our decisions today will live on. Anne herself wrote, "What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it from happening again." Her words carry an urgent message for our time, and I am deeply touched.



The Contemporary Relevance of Historical Memory

These reflections from Amsterdam link directly to the crisis in Manipur as communities there endure long-term violence across ethnic lines. Families are victimised as they live with fear each day. Children grow up with trauma instead of safety. Violence feeds retaliation and grief. We need to be courageous enough to stand for peace and restoration.

Silence supports suffering, as there is no neutral ground in justice or human dignity, and speaking out opens space for peace and restoration. Violence in Manipur harms present lives and future generations, and the worst thing is that children inherit trauma and mistrust. We need to end these cycles, as everyone in the community has a part to play in sharing humanity's values



Faith as Foundation for Peace

I belong to the Thadou community, and I draw strength from my spiritual convictions. My faith guides me toward advocacy for peace, and I believe God provides the strength needed to stand firm in these convictions. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God “- Matthew 5:9 NIV is my guiding principle.



In Manipur’s history, people will remember those who stood firm despite personal cost. I feel great pride in Thadou community leaders who have stood for peace, non-violence, justice, and truth since the conflict began. I also hold strong respect for leaders and individuals from other communities who risk their lives to defend peace and reject violence. It reminds us of the great quote by Aristotle: "You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honor.”

In Manipur's multi-ethnic society, peaceful coexistence is both a moral duty and a practical necessity. For lasting peace, we must respect differences while honouring shared humanity. Every Manipuri must be given an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of the Manipuri community as a whole.



A Beacon of Hope: United Action Against Drugs

During conflict, communities across Manipur have shown unity by opposing opium cultivation, which is a positive thing. The drug trade links closely with ongoing violence and fuels instability. In 2018, Manipur launched the "War on Drugs" under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and it is still carried on under the current administration. It is one of India's most ambitious efforts to stop drug cultivation at its source and is going in the right direction. With cooperation from all stakeholders, rehabilitation programs and alternative pathways will lead to lasting change.

Some civil society groups have agreed to ban illicit poppy cultivation through dialogue. The issue affects society, the environment, the economy, and moral life. We look forward to hearing more voices on this front.

We appeal to the community leaders to initiate action on banning opium poppy cultivation and trade to support the campaign, as community initiative action builds trust and restores dignity to drive change on ground. No doubt, we can gift the youth hope for lives free from addiction and violence, as a joint effort, as the most precious gift of the New Year.

The Weight of One Voice: From Anne Frank's Diary to Our Collective Choice

Anne Frank’s diary calls for courage and compassion. It warns against accepting prejudice as normal. Her story shows how harm begins with small acts of avoidance. Personal choices build toward shared tragedy or shared good. Every small action matters, every voice counts, and every person plays a role.

One voice against injustice gives others the courage to act. Shared commitments to peace build momentum and end fear. As we welcome 2026, memory and renewal meet. Each person has a choice - violence or peace, inherited hatred or learned understanding and voices for peace or voices against it. Peace-loving voices must step forward now and stay firm.



The Choice Between Peace and Anti-Peace

Yes, we need genuine peace. My humble view is that Manipur faces two forces: peace and anti-peace. For almost three years, the anti-peace group held power, deepening and extending the conflict. No conflict lasts forever in human history. Even the two world wars had time to end, and so will the current conflict. The time has come for the peace group to lead. Continued conflict risks shared ruin for everyone.

Who benefits from this conflict? Who pays the price? Poor families suffer first and most, living on the front line and losing precious lives, homes, work, schooling, safety, and hope. Yes, India is the world's largest democracy, and its citizens have the right to protest through lawful and peaceful means. Yet, we should not force the poorest and weakest to carry the cost of nearly three years of unrest.

The path back to normal life calls for mutual respect and real effort to understand each other’s experiences. At the end of the day, a Manipuri society is like a family, and we need an honest reflection on our own views and choices. Mistakes should not cause fear when you stay open to learning and correction. An empathetic view is crucial to building stronger communities.



A New Year’s Message of Hope and Restoration

As 2026 begins, this message focuses on hope, courage, and peace for Manipur. Inner peace with God supports peace with others. Let us move on, as life is too short. Progress will depend on empathy, dialogue, and unity, sustained through patience and persistence. It will be helpful to go for a new heart and mind, as change begins with daily choices to speak out, act with compassion, and choose understanding over judgment, and I trust we can take part in the human ground. The new year offers a moment to reflect, to learn from history, and to commit to justice and reconciliation. Let us overcome our challenges by choosing courage over comfort, action over silence, and peace over ongoing conflict. Yes, Anne Frank’s Story, Our Lesson that lives on!

Wishing you all a peaceful and hopeful New Year 2026 with changing hearts and minds, committed to building a renewed Manipur defined by dignity, mutual flourishing, and chosen hope! God bless all.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!" - 2 Corinthians 5:17 NIV. May this truth of renewal guide us into a year of genuine peace and restoration for God’s glory!





Statement: I do not support illegal poppy cultivation. I support sustainable alternatives that strengthen society and help affected farmers in Manipur. I stand firmly behind the Manipur Government's "War on Drugs" campaign. As a strong, united community, we must work alongside government agencies that are helping farmers abandon illegal poppy farming. We, the people of Manipur, can eliminate unlawful poppy cultivation through collective effort. I call upon the entire Manipur community to unite as one team in this fight against illegal cultivation of poppy, working together to create sustainable livelihoods and a healthier future for all.



About the author: Chongboi Haokip, MCIHort, is an international development consultant specialising in agriculture, horticulture, trade facilitation, and sustainable development.