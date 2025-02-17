Bamboo sticks as stumps, coconut tree branch or a wooden plaque shaped like a bat, and a tennis ball bought by putting together saved pocket money – that is how a typical afternoon unfolds with the thuds and shrills in almost every corner of the country. The number one rule is that there are no concrete rules – anything and everything that suit the mood of the majority would be accepted as rules, and it very well varies from place to place. One might be in constant fear of not hitting the glass windows of the nearby house – not only the player would be declared out, they would probably not get the ball back and would also get an earful. As much as homes see childhood turn to youth, the alleys stand witness to countless screams and shrills associated with tennis ball cricket.

When a young Deepak Kumar Limboo was playing across Assam in league-level matches, he did not have an idea that someday he would play at a big national-level league. He had a passion for the game from his childhood, and would focus solely on bettering himself while also earning something. He heard about the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) one random day from his friends. “My friends came across ISPL on social media and showed it to me. First, we were apprehensive whether it was a genuine opportunity or not. We deliberated, but I, along with Devid da and some others, wanted to give it a try and take the risk,” said Deepak, who, along with Devid Gogoi, both from Dibrugarh, were the only from Assam to be selected for the league.

Started in 2024, ISPL was conceived as a unique T10 tennis ball league featuring budding and experienced players with no age bars from across the country. With six teams - Majhi Mumbai, Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Srinagar Ke Veer, KVN Bangalore Strikers, and Falcon Risers Hyderabad contending, the league has the backing of Sachin Tendulkar, who constitutes the core committee, along with Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat. For the players who usually revolve around their state’s corners playing the format, the league brought a grand opportunity as it promised them financial stability and recognition.

36-year-old Devid is a father to a 12-year-old son. Cricket has been a passion for him for years, and has also made him manage his financial requirements. With two younger brothers and parents, Devid’s family depends primarily on farming. “We’re farmers and I help my family tend to field work whenever I can. They have been very supportive of me from the start, letting me play league matches across Assam. ISPL broadened the scope for me and I’m thankful for that.”

Devid and Deepak started together, and were the only two from Assam to play in the inaugural season of ISPL. Their selection trials in Kolkata impressed the Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai team, who bought both of them at the auction. Season 1 proved very rewarding for Devid who pocketed 11 wickets in seven matches, including a match-turning four-wicket haul against Chennai Singams in the semifinals. Interestingly, he was bought by Chennai Singams in the recently-concluded second season for 4.20 lakhs, above his 3 lakh base price; while Deepak stayed with Majhi Mumbai for the second consecutive season at his base price of 3 lakh.

Performance-wise, Devid fell short to replicate his Season 1 magic for the Chennai franchise, and the Singams also could not proceed ahead for the qualifiers. On the other hand, it proved a fulfilling season for the young bowler Deepak. In his maiden appearance for Majhi Mumbai this season, Deepak gave an impressive spell of 1/13 in two overs in their 9th league match against Srinagar Ke Veer at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane. Majhi Mumbai also went onto clinch the Season 2 title beating Srinagar Ke Veer in the final on February 15.

“In Assam, tennis ball cricket is limited to the local and zonal tournaments – the pay is not that bad but to have a national-level platform like this was a dream opportunity. I’m glad to be playing at the ISPL,” said Deepak. “Until ISPL’s arrival, tennis ball cricketers were taken lightly. It wasn’t considered a serious sport, in fact, was seen as time-pass. But ISPL has changed all that, we are now regarded as professional sportspersons,” Devid added about his experience.

Although not a fulfilling season this year, Devid wants to bounce back and Deepak is also hopeful that many others from Assam and the Northeast may get a chance. “The road from trials to selection is tough, and to compete with so many talented players is also a challenge. I feel fortunate to play in this league, which can be called the IPL of tennis ball cricket. Registrations for Season 3 is already ongoing, I’m trying my best to learn and improve and I hope more players from the Northeast get a chance,” Deepak said.

In a country where cricket gets widespread acceptance, tennis ball cricket sets the foundation for all aspiring cricketers. Legends of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar, owe their initial years to tennis ball. Although Mumbai has a well-equipped ecosystem supported by maidans, gymkhana, and stadiums, tennis ball cricket flourishes from the narrow streets and courtyards, much like anywhere else in India. This unorganized yet high-octane category of the game plays a pivotal role in grooming cricketers – young and old, budding and experienced. What the cricketers needed was perhaps a well-structured national-level league that ensures recognition and financial stability. ISPL is filling that gap.

