From critique to certainty: How Hiren Gohain's public reasoning narrows its own argument

In an earlier column—Hiren Gohain and the Diminishing Returns of Public Intellectual Life, I had suggested that the arc of a public intellectual can, at times, bend inward. Not through loss of conviction, but through a gradual narrowing of method, where critique becomes more certain but less expansive.



A recent Facebook post (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CMFLzFk8J) by Hiren Gohain offers a useful case study of that shift.



The post begins with a reflection on the declining influence of student organisations in Assam. It recalls a time when such organisations exercised near-institutional authority, even occupying physical space within university campuses, and contrasts it with the present, where they struggle to secure leadership positions in student elections. This is then attributed to “ambiguous and undefined positions” that have eroded trust among students.



The concern is legitimate. But the explanation is asserted rather than demonstrated. No evidence is offered to establish that ideological ambiguity is the primary cause of electoral decline. Nor is there engagement with alternative explanations—generational shifts in political behaviour, fragmentation of student bodies, or the broader depoliticisation of campuses. A complex sociopolitical transition is reduced to a single moral diagnosis. This is not analysis so much as causal compression.



The argument sharpens into a normative claim that “even extreme but clear positions are preferable to ambiguity.” This formulation has rhetorical appeal, especially in moments framed as existential. Yet it rests on a false binary. Democratic life does not operate between clarity and confusion; it operates within negotiated, layered positions where ambiguity often reflects competing mandates rather than weakness. To collapse this into a preference for “extreme clarity” is to substitute moral absolutism for political realism.



It is in this context that the post invokes the example of AGP and its position on the Citizenship Amendment Act, suggesting that it could have exerted pressure to prevent implementation within Assam despite being in alliance with the BJP. Even if one grants the normative force of that argument, it is presented without reconstructing the structural constraints of coalition politics or the limits of state-level resistance within India’s federal framework. The example functions as a retrospective moral judgement rather than an analysis grounded in political feasibility.



The post then shifts, rapidly and without analytical linkage, into criticism of government policy. The dismissal of contractual teachers, the apparent dilution or withdrawal of certain benefit schemes such as student stipends, and the government’s decision to take on additional debt are presented as evidence of a collapsing governance model once sustained by electoral expediency.



Here again, the concerns themselves are not without merit. The treatment of contractual teachers raises valid questions of fairness and sustainability. Welfare schemes can and should be debated in terms of design, targeting, and long-term outcomes. Public borrowing, too, deserves scrutiny.



But the critique stops short of analysis. The suggestion that welfare measures such as direct benefit schemes are inherently suspect overlooks a broader policy reality: across the world, targeted welfare interventions—whether in the form of cash transfers, nutrition support, or educational stipends—have become mainstream instruments of governance. Institutions such as the World Bank and UNESCO have repeatedly endorsed such schemes when well-designed, as tools for improving educational access, reducing poverty, and enhancing human capital. To critique them without engaging this global policy consensus risks appearing either analytically incomplete or selectively framed.



Similarly, the claim that taking on debt reflects economic weakness is asserted without context. No comparison is made with other Indian states, nor is there any reference to debt-to-GSDP ratios, fiscal deficit norms, or borrowing patterns. Governments—across parties and geographies—routinely borrow within structured fiscal frameworks. To treat borrowing itself as evidence of failure, without comparative grounding, risks becoming fiscal insinuation rather than fiscal analysis.



The argumentative structure further reinforces this pattern. Issues are not developed in sequence but accumulated—student politics, party positioning, contractual employment, welfare policy, state debt, and then judicial processes. The result is a sense of systemic decline, achieved through proximity rather than causation. This is a form of associative reasoning in which disparate elements are brought together to produce a narrative effect without establishing analytical connections.



It is within this cascade that the reference to Pawan Khera becomes particularly revealing. The post acknowledges that a court denied bail, noting that authorities considered certain documents forged. Yet this is immediately followed by an anecdotal suggestion—“I have heard from a lawyer”—that such documents may have been used in a demonstrative or contextual manner elsewhere.



This move introduces a mitigating interpretation based on hearsay, without engaging with the seriousness of the allegation itself: that questionable or forged documents were used to level charges against a public figure’s family in a politically sensitive period, close to an election. Whether or not one takes a position on the legal merits, the method of engagement here lowers the evidentiary standard at precisely the point where greater rigour is required.



What follows sharpens the inconsistency. The post invokes the maxim that “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion,” applying it to the spouse of the Chief Minister in the context of alleged preferential treatment. The principle is sound. But its force lies in universality. When strict suspicion is applied in one context, while another involving allegations of document fabrication and politically timed accusations is approached with contextual leniency, the imbalance becomes evident. This is not a question of legal equivalence; it is a question of consistency in moral reasoning. Without that consistency, critique risks sliding into selective application—what classical logic would recognise as special pleading.



Taken together, the posts reveal a broader pattern. Complex developments are reduced to singular explanations. Democratic ambiguity is recast as weakness. Economic critique is advanced without comparative grounding or engagement with global policy frameworks. Disparate issues are linked through rhetorical sequencing rather than analytical structure. Evidentiary standards fluctuate. And moral frameworks, though invoked with conviction, are not consistently applied.



None of this invalidates the underlying concerns. Assam’s public life requires scrutiny. Student politics deserves examination. Governance must be questioned. Ethical standards must be upheld.



But critique, to remain persuasive, must be even-handed, evidence-based, and structurally coherent.



A public intellectual derives authority not merely from questioning power, but from the discipline with which those questions are framed. It is the ability to apply standards consistently, to engage complexity without prematurely resolving it, and to remain open even while being critical.



This was the concern raised in the earlier essay. This recent intervention reinforces it.



Closing

There is, ultimately, a quiet irony here. A thinker who once expanded the terrain of public reasoning now risks narrowing it—not by the questions he asks, but by the answers he settles on. When complexity is repeatedly compressed into certainty, and standards are applied with uneven intensity, critique begins to resemble the very tendencies it seeks to challenge. At that point, the issue is no longer whether one stands against power, but whether one has begun to mirror its most enduring flaw: the belief that conviction can substitute for proof.



(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)