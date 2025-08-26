From Resistance to Relevance Crisis: AGP’s Shrinking Space in Assam Politics

In Assam’s shifting political landscape, the alliance between the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a double-edged sword. Once hailed as the voice of Assamese regionalism, AGP today finds itself struggling to retain its identity and relevance.

With internal rifts growing louder ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the party stands at a critical juncture, its survival now hangs in the balance.

AGP was born from the historic Assam Movement in the 1980s, representing the aspirations of indigenous Assamese people, especially on issues of illegal immigration and regional autonomy. For years, it enjoyed mass support and even formed governments in the state. However, its long-standing alliance with the BJP has sparked a silent erosion of its ideological clarity and popular base.

This is not a phenomenon unique to Assam. Across India, regional parties that have allied too closely with national parties, have often found themselves sidelined. A recent case is that of Maharashtra, where after the formation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena government, it became increasingly clear that BJP’s dominance had relegated Eknath Shinde himself to a secondary position, eventually taking up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post despite leading the rebellion back then.

Today, AGP appears to be facing a similar fate. Once a powerful player in Assam’s politics, the party is now grappling with visible fractures within its ranks. There is growing resentment among grassroots workers and senior leaders alike over their alliance with BJP.

The tension became palpable recently when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly referred to a senior AGP leader as a “duplicate AGP”, accusing him of secretly collaborating with the Congress. This was not just a political jibe, it was a public disavowal that revealed the internal crisis brewing within AGP.



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Further evidence of the discord came during a meeting in Chhaygaon, where a senior AGP leader was heckled and prevented from speaking by the party’s own grassroots workers. In another striking development, the Majuli unit of AGP reportedly threatened to walk out of the NDA alliance, alleging mistreatment and disrespect from BJP leadership.

These flashpoints are no longer isolated incidents, they represent the widespread sense of alienation and powerlessness felt by AGP’s cadre in a BJP-dominated NDA alliance.

One of the most significant blows to AGP’s regional credibility came during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2019–2020. While the people of Assam poured into the streets in massive numbers to oppose the law, AGP-despite its historical stand against illegal immigration, failed to take a firm position against it, largely due to its alliance with BJP.

This ambivalence cost AGP dearly in terms of public trust. Many young Assamese voters, who once saw AGP as a symbol of resistance and identity, turned away from the party. Though AGP managed to win nine seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, more than other emerging regional parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (which won zero) and Raijor Dal (which won one), the credibility damage was done.

Critics argue that these victories were largely due to the BJP-led NDA wave rather than AGP’s own strength. Its identity as a regional party has been eclipsed by its role as a junior ally to a national giant.

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the fault lines within AGP are becoming more visible. On one hand, some AGP leaders are seeking to preserve the alliance at all costs. On the other, a growing faction feels that aligning too closely with BJP is turning AGP into a rubber stamp.

This internal contradiction is now playing out publicly, as seen in recent clashes and heated exchanges during party events. Local units are beginning to openly question the benefits of remaining in the NDA, especially when they feel ignored or sidelined in decision-making.

At this juncture, public sentiment in Assam is watching closely. There is space for a strong regional party that speaks for Assamese identity, culture, and autonomy. AGP still has the infrastructure and history to play that role, but time is running out.