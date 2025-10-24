From Wood Despatch of Sir Charles Wood to National Education Policy of K Kasturirangan: A Crucial Framework for Achieving SDG4

We are not comparing the educational system of India from pre-independence India with the existing education system, but we are highlighting the rich Indian education system during the ancient, medieval and modern education systems, as well as the Vedic education system and the Buddhist education system. The education system in the British era was shaped by the Wood Despatch (1954), the Sadler Commission (1970), the Hunter Commission (1882), the Raleigh Commission (1902), the Hartog Committee (1929), and the Sargent Plan (1994). All of these commissions and committees were emphasised on the spread of Western education and recommended primary and secondary education, and not only that, these committees were emphasised on higher education, and Vocational education.

In 1950’s the post-independence period started and education system evolved in a modern perspectives started from Radhakrishnan Commission (1948-49) focused on university education; Mudaliar Commission (1952-54) emphasised on secondary education and Kothari Commission (1964-66) proposed to implement National Education Framework and emphasised on teacher education, secondary education as well as primary education that laid to the foot note of National Policy on Education, 1968 which focused on integration of education with life that was again reviewed by Acharya Rammurti Committee, 1990. Again, the Program of Action, 1992, worked on to see the actual achievement of the National Policy on Education, 1986.

In between another commission, the National Education Commission, 2005-2009, was initiated to think and strengthen knowledge in intensive sectors. In the present date, the K Kasturirangan Committee drafted the New Education Policy, which was finally called the National Education Policy, 2020, emphasising equity and equality in education and child care education, as well as it stressed on curriculum restructuring, innovation and a holistic approach to education.

NEP, 2020

National Education Policy, 2020 came into existence on July 29, 2020, and aims to bring transformation in school and higher education, especially focused on access, equity, equality and affordability. This policy suggested implementing holistic and multidisciplinary learning as well as mother tongue as a medium of instruction that can be expanded to early childhood care education, higher education and teacher professional development. NEP 2020 recommends holistic education, equitable and inclusive education, higher education, teacher education, multilingualism in education, reforms in school curricula and pedagogy, flexible subjects and school governance. The key objective of the National Education Policy is to achieve equitable and inclusive education; it means no child is denied the opportunity to learn due to their background, with special needs of achieving education, irrespective of socio-economically disadvantaged groups, girls, and children with disability. This policy highlights comprehensive learning experiences that can be integrated with academic, vocational and extra-curricular activities, which can foster all-round development and critical thinking.

At the foundational level, quality can be achieved by overtaking root memorisation and, simultaneously, creativity and higher-order thinking skills will be developed. To achieve accessibility and affordability in high-quality education, quality instruction both online and offline is provided to achieve 50 per cent of accessibility and affordability by 2035. Not only to strengthen teacher training and empower educators, but a dynamic and engaging learning environment is also created by the curriculum framers. Besides that, education technology is used to improve teaching and learning, and the resources. Like other commissions and committees, Indian languages and knowledge systems are promoted by the NEP, 2020. It means multilingualism and a rich Indian knowledge system are incorporated in the curriculum for achieving culture-based life-long learning and skills for the 21st century.

In addition, the new 5+3+3+4 school structure, teaching in the mother-tongue, is significantly shifting English to mother-tongue, local language or regional languages up to grade 5, and preferably beyond. However, skill development, technological integration are transforming school libraries into vibrant and interactive spaces to promote reading, critical thinking, creativity and cooperative learning. NEP 2020 encourages equity in education, ensures all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their background and circumstances. It means equal treatment is provided by overcoming the barriers like socio-economic status, languages or learning disabilities. That is why the stakeholders should be provided with equal opportunity to access, fairness in treatment, high quality learning environment for promoting addressing biasness, inclusiveness, adaptive technologies and teacher training.

NEP and SDG4

In corporate with UNO’s Sustainable Development Goals, NEP 2020 is acting as a crucial framework to achieve the 4th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) that aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long educational opportunities for all. Besides these, personal development, social change, poverty reduction and economic growth should be achieved by 2030. The target of SDG 4 can be achieved with the help of the National Education Policy, 2020, which can ensure free primary and secondary education by 2030. Along with this, equitable access to education, eliminating gender disparity, improving education facilities, increasing the number of youth and adults with relevant skills, promoting global citizenship education and enhancing education quality. For ensuring free primary and secondary education, different programs and policies are implemented by the stakeholders for achieving equitable access to education. Quality technical education, vocational education and affordable higher education are provided to the students for all categories of students irrespective of religion, caste, class, and gender. Similarly, for eliminating gender disparities, equal education and vocational training are provided to children with vulnerable situations, and persons with disabilities, along with all indigenous people, irrespective of their situation.

For upgrading the facilities, children with normal as well as disabilities and gender sensitive are provided with a safe, non-violent, inclusive and effective learning environment for all. By 2030, through secondary and higher education, technical and vocational skills will be provided for employment that can reduce poverty. Promoting global citizenship, formal, informal and non-formal education, e-learning, and other technology-based education will be provided. Quality education can be achieved if the teachers are qualified and have the necessary competencies and skills, which can be achieved by providing quality teacher training. This is why an integrated teacher education program is being implemented through international cooperation in India. National Education Policy, 2020 is a strategy for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) through expanding access to education, improving quality education, supporting teachers, investing in educational infrastructure and encouraging life-long learning by 2030. Increasing access to education for minority, marginalised societies, disadvantaged groups, including girls, children with disabilities and children from low-income families.

Now the question raised is how we can improve the quality of education. The answer is for achieving quality education, a better teaching method is essential, which can be provided through multilingual approaches, regional languages. Students' understanding, achievement of skills and creativity development need the mother tongue that is implemented through NEP 2020. Not only this, curricula are upgrading as per the requirements of international standards, and that is why financial allocation is provided by the government for infrastructure development and resource allocation. For achieving life-long learning, both formal, non-formal, and informal education are provided for all individuals, including through adult education and vocational training.

SDG 4 is at the centre of the Sustainable Development Goal 2030 agenda, as education empowers individual development for economic development, social inclusion, community participation, democracy and political development, as well as global citizenship education. By inclusive and equitable quality of education, we can create opportunities for youth skill development, teachers' training, students’ technical, vocational education, disability’s disability-inclusive education in both formal, informal settings. NEP 2020 is a landmark or the master of policy development that can achieve the inclusive and equitable quality of education and promote life-long learning is an opportunity for all.

The National Education Policy, aimed to achieve SDG 4, aims to ensure inclusive, equitable, quality education that can promote life-long learning for all. Out of different targets, primary and secondary education, early childhood development, and access to vocational and higher education, relevant skill development, eliminating discrimination among religion, caste, disabilities and marginalised societies, universal literacy, and education for sustainable development will be achieved with the help of NEP 2020. Because the vision of NEP 2020 is a holistic approach that can be touched by the learner, teacher, curriculum framework, and stakeholders, which develops their cognitive, social, ethical and emotional skills to meet the global commitment of SDG 4.