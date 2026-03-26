Gaurav Gogoi: The reader who is his best asset and worst liability

I first met Gaurav Gogoi more than 15 years ago, when his only political credential was his surname. He was Tarun Gogoi’s son, nothing more, nothing less. In 2011, I became the first journalist to profile him, though he had not yet formally entered politics. Since then, he has become a three-time Member of Parliament, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, and president of the party’s Assam unit, all by the age of 43. By any measure, this is an impressive political ascent. And yet the most interesting thing about Gogoi is not how far he has come but the manner in which he has come: unhurriedly, almost reluctantly, as if politics were something that happened to him rather than something he pursued.

Part of his rise can, of course, be attributed to lineage. Being Tarun Gogoi’s son opened doors that remain shut for most, particularly the door to the Gandhi family, and to Rahul Gandhi’s personal trust. But legacy alone does not explain a career of this duration. The family name gave him a seat at the table, his parliamentary performance kept him there. In the Lok Sabha, he distinguished himself as a speaker of unusual composure, coherent in argument, fluent in both English and Hindi, which remains a rarity among parliamentarians from the Northeast. He avoided the shrill rhetoric that characterises so much of Indian legislative debate, and this restraint, paradoxically, amplified his voice. The Congress and the national media, eager for a credible young face from the region, were happy to oblige.

The real test came in 2024. Gogoi’s traditional constituency, Kaliabor, with its sizeable minority population and reliable Congress vote bank, had been dissolved through delimitation. He wanted Nagaon, another minority-dominated seat, but the incumbent, Pradyut Bordoloi, would not vacate. He was left with Jorhat, his ancestral ground but unfamiliar electoral territory. Many assumed he would lose, particularly against the full force of a campaign personally orchestrated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi even appeared, at times, to be a reluctant contestant.

But the voters of Jorhat saw something his detractors missed. They saw a young leader who made sense when he spoke, who did not traffic in bombast, who framed the contest—shrewdly, if quietly—as David versus Goliath. The goodwill was spontaneous, the margin of victory was handsome. Even Tarun Gogoi, in his time, had struggled to hold off Sarma’s ascent, managing to remain Chief Minister largely through Rahul Gandhi’s patronage rather than political dominance within the state. Gaurav’s win in Jorhat, by contrast, was entirely his own.

What has consistently endeared Gogoi to a certain kind of voter is his public temperament. Despite relentless provocation—Sarma has repeatedly accused him of being a Pakistani agent—he has refused to retaliate in kind. He was evasive in his responses, sometimes frustratingly so, and critics wondered if his silence was letting the Chief Minister build a narrative that would prove costly. But the restraint paid a quiet dividend: the Pakistan allegations fizzled, gaining minimal traction on the ground. Even those disinclined to vote Congress found the smear unconvincing.

Sarma’s role in Gogoi’s rise deserves its own accounting, because it is laced with irony. When Gaurav entered Assam politics in 2011, it disrupted the internal calculus of the Congress, particularly the succession question that had long favoured Sarma. At the time, Sarma was the most powerful Congress leader in the state and the presumptive heir to Tarun Gogoi. But the young Gogoi’s emergence, and Rahul Gandhi’s personal investment in the family, upended those calculations.

In one of his more colourful complaints, Sarma alleged that a pivotal 2014 decision within the Assam Congress had been influenced by external forces, including what he called the “American deep state”. The decision he alluded to, though never explicitly named, was almost certainly the denial of his claim to the Chief Minister’s chair, despite reportedly having the backing of 54 of 78 Congress MLAs. Mallikarjun Kharge, dispatched as an AICC observer, was informed of this support, but Rahul Gandhi stood by Tarun Gogoi. The scales tipped and Sarma departed.

For years, Sarma did not regard Gaurav as a serious political threat. In his estimation, Gogoi was merely his father’s son, a man whose weak Assamese, aloof manner, and unmistakable air of entitlement would limit his reach. Whether the aloofness was a character trait or simply the product of limited exposure to the state’s grassroots remained an open question. Many believe he grapples with this perception still. But during his second term as MP, the rivalry sharpened. A heated social media exchange over the allocation of agricultural land to the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, for an industrial project turned caustic. By most neutral assessments, Gogoi emerged the winner, not on the strength of his facts, necessarily, but by maintaining a dignity in public exchanges that Sarma did not. More significantly, by engaging Gogoi directly, Sarma elevated him. You do not publicly spar with someone you consider beneath you.

Since 2025, Sarma has only intensified his offensive, reviving the Pakistan allegations and targeting both Gogoi and his wife. The aggression may be partly personal, a retribution, some believe, for Gogoi’s earlier targeting of Sarma’s spouse. But rarely in Indian politics has a sitting Chief Minister sustained such a campaign against an opposition leader so junior in age and experience. In doing so, Sarma has conceded what he would never say aloud: that he considers Gogoi a credible threat.

Or, perhaps, a convenient one.

This is where the Gogoi story acquires its most interesting dimension, and its most uncomfortable parallel. There is a resemblance to the dynamic between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, a dynamic in which the ruling party’s leader appears to prefer a particular opponent, because that opponent’s limitations serve as a foil.

The basis for such a reading lies in what makes both Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, in a sense, non-political politicians. Like Rahul, Gogoi does not live politics around the clock. He has compartments in his life. He needs time to switch off, to read, to savour a meal—I can personally attest that Gogoi is a committed foodie—to simply be elsewhere. There is nothing wrong with this. It may even be the healthiest way to live. But it is not electorally optimal, particularly when the opponent is an electoral machine who breathes politics every waking hour.

Like Rahul, Gogoi does not perform warmth in public. He does not do the theatre of mass affection that Indian politics demands. He is not always accessible to workers and voters. The Congress, organisationally decrepit not merely in Assam but across the country, needed its state president to work double shifts. Gogoi received command of the party barely a year before the polls, and inherited an apparatus riddled with what insiders delicately call “double agents” of Himanta Biswa Sarma. For any Congress president in Assam, the question of whom to trust is existential.

And yet Gogoi did not alter his style. The very qualities that had endeared him to people—composure, decency, a refusal to treat politics as warfare—became, in the crucible of an election, liabilities. He would not scream to secure tickets for allies. He would not lose sleep over party spies. When leaders like Bhupen Bora and Pradyut Bordoloi defected, he took the Rahul Gandhi line: the Congress was better off without those who left over denied privileges. He initially resisted Akhil Gogoi’s theatrics, refusing to bend merely to cobble together an alliance with Raijor Dal.

He was ready to make amends on the counsel of trusted advisers, but he did not display desperation, because desperation is not in his nature. Someone once told me that on the day he was announced as the Congress candidate from Jorhat, he was found in a café, reading a book over coffee, with what can only be described as Zen-like calm. There is nothing right or wrong in this. It is simply who he is.

Himanta Biswa Sarma knows this well. In the treacherous calculus of Indian politics, such an opponent can be a blessing in disguise. But there is a flipside. The opponent who does not appear organised or aggressive, who takes life as it comes, and yet has reaped surprising dividends. Gogoi is 43. He has been in electoral politics for just over a decade and is already the second most popular leader in Assam after Sarma, the undisputed face of the Congress in the state, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance.

The party’s electoral arithmetic, too, works in his favour. While the Congress remains confident of its minority vote bank, its great haemorrhage has been in Upper Assam. Gogoi is positioned to staunch that bleeding. His roots in Upper Assam, his father’s enduring legacy in the region, and his identity as an Ahom leader give him a cultural and caste grammar that no other figure in the party can credibly speak. If the Congress is to stage a revival in the upper districts, the road almost certainly runs through him. For someone still building, that is a considerable foundation.

Whether the foundation holds, or whether the very temperament that built it will prove its undoing, is the question that animates Assam’s most compelling political rivalry. Gogoi may be reading a book. But the pages are still turning. And it’s a thick book.



(Kaushik Deka is the Managing Editor of India Today Magazine and Editor of India Today NE)





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