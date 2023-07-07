GenAI has taken the industry by storm and it's applications are immense. The emergence of technology in marketing has elevated the effectiveness and efficacy of marketers. With generative AI marketing can be elevated to a whole new level as generative AI aids to quickly create personalised and tailored content for an identified target audience as well as while adhering to tone of voice and organisational brand guidelines.

GenAI can help to fine tune and optimise marketing strategies through A/B testing of multiple parameters such as page layouts, ad copy, and Search Engine Optimization strategies, thereby leveraging predictive analytics and data-driven recommendations to ensure higher RoI.

GenAI can enable marketing teams with Search Engine Optimization (SEO). SEO increases the visibility of the company's websites and increases the traffic they receive via search engines. As search engines are also machines, it’s only obvious that AI could help in finding the way to success by suggesting efficient keywords to be used into the website content.

Use of technology in marketing generates a high volume of simple texts, such as product feedback for an online retailer or movie summaries for an online database of cinema. It can help to masively cut down on time needed in proofreading, providing grammatically correct and well-structured write-ups in a short time span

AI is effective at analysing large data sets. Marketing teams can therefore ask GenAI tools like ChatGPT to analyze customers’ feedback to find common patterns that could later help them address the most common concerns and thereby prioritizing the most common feedback and act on it first. AI can help analyse specific market trends and help position the business or product in a more effective way.

Salesforce in its Generative AI Snapshot Series survey of over 1,000 marketers found:



● 51% of marketers are currently use genAI, whereas 22% plans to use it very soon, which is nearly three-quarters of marketers.

● 39%, which is over a third, also said they don’t know how to safely use generative AI. Concerns were raised about its accuracy and emphasised a need for human oversight, as well as proper training of the AI tools and protection of trusted customer data, to leverage the technology effectively at work.

● Marketers in areas of marketing such as content creation (76%) and writing copy (76%) are already using GenAI and it is only a matter of time until we see more marketers adopting it completely.

● 53% marketers do agree that GenAI is a ‘game changer.’ Some of the key reasons for this include its ability to transform the way they analyse data, personalise user messaging content, create marketing campaigns, and envision/optimise SEO strategy.

● These actions can invariably continue through the customer journey, with GenAI automating areas such as lead-nurturing campaigns based on evolving customer preferences.

GenAI is already part of our lives but it cannot (yet) replace humans or entire marketing teams. It It obviously is capable of helping out with certain tasks and gets it done faster, just excell helped in easier accounting but never cost the accountant its job, unless the accountant didn't know how to use excel. When it comes to creativity – which is the major aspects of marketing – humans are irreplaceable.

