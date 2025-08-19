Her name is Pranamika, Pranamika Sarma.



She was born in Dergaon, a small yet soulful town of Assam. Dergaon rests quietly between the Gelabeel River and the temple bells of the ancient Negheriting Shiva Doul. For generations, this town has shaped disciplined, hardworking, and spiritually resilient people. Pranamika was one of them. From her childhood, she carried an energy that was both graceful and inspiring. She is educated, cultured, polite, and deeply human in her values. Later, she settled in Guwahati with her husband, Tapan Sarma, and their teenage son, Pratas Pawan Sarma, leading a happy family life. Those who knew her always described her as vibrant. But life, as it often does, had prepared her for a battle that would test every fibre of her strength.





It began with something ordinary, a dull stomach pain that seemed harmless. A routine ultrasound was followed by a few blood tests, and the doctors casually suspected gallbladder trouble. But the reports revealed something unusual. Her creatinine level was 1.9. At that time, the number meant nothing to her. The doctors mentioned that her kidneys showed “patches,” yet no one took the time to explain its seriousness. Life went on as usual for a while, until one morning her legs swelled and her eyes became puffy. That was the moment her reality changed forever.

Her kidneys had failed.



The condition was called ESRD(End Stage Renal Disease). In this stage, the kidneys are no longer able to filter toxins, balance fluids, or maintain life without medical support. For survival, dialysis or a transplant became the only choices.



The shock of hearing this was beyond words. Ordinary illnesses like fever or infection may come and go, but kidney failure felt like the collapse of the very system that sustains life itself. It did not only weaken her body, it also struck at her mind, filling it with fear, anxiety, and hopelessness. Many patients break under the weight of such news, but something deep within Pranamika refused to let go of hope. With quiet determination and an inner resilience that she had carried since childhood, she told herself, I must recover. Psychologists often describe the mind’s instinctive reaction to extreme stress as the “fight or flight” response. In that moment, Pranamika chose the path of fight. She decided not to escape, not to surrender, but to battle her illness with every ounce of strength she possessed.

Dialysis began.



Twice a week, she would spend long hours attached to machines that cleaned her blood. Every session was draining. Each time she walked out, she felt weaker, more exhausted. The financial burden was another mountain to climb. For a middle-class family, the costs of dialysis, medicines, and hospital visits felt unbearable. But she refused to let her family collapse under the weight of her illness.



To her teenage son, she never appeared like a patient. When I visited her home to see how she was coping, she behaved as if nothing unusual was happening in her body and continued to live with dignity. She carried one simple belief, if the mind accepts defeat, the body will follow. For her this was not mere optimism, it was a psychological strategy. She was encoding her mind to build strength in the very places where weakness tried to grow.

Because of social responsibilities, she had kept quiet at first and did not tell anyone. Before starting dialysis she had already begun to feel physically unwell, but the thought that work might be left incomplete if her illness worsened kept troubling her. She also wanted to finish some tasks by running around as much as possible.

She was serving as the Girls’ Education Coordinator of Vidya Bharati for the North East zone. That is why, despite being unwell, she went to Arunachal for the All India meeting and also attended the Matri Sammilan in Shillong.

On the day of her second dialysis at Health City Hospital, Guwahati Vidya Bharati had organized a webinar for the North East zone. For this, the hospital kindly arranged an empty cabin for her so that she could conduct the program from there.



Even in the middle of dialysis, just before her transplant, she had conducted the mid-term session of the Dispur Kabita Sammilan at Neha Agarwala Bhavan of Asam Sahitya Sabha, where she was serving as the General Secretary. The session was beautifully organized, and many eminent poets of Assam such as Sameer Tanti, Nilim Kumar, Anis Uz Zaman, Ujjal Pawgam, Purabi Bora, Dr Sikha Sharma and Devaprasad Talukdar were present. They blessed her and inspired her, and she knew that they had gathered that day only to give her courage.

For every social responsibility she was carrying, she tried her best to attend almost every event before her operation. The reason was simple that she always felt that if everything went well, she would return and continue these responsibilities. And if things did not go well, then at least her absence should not cause difficulties for anyone.



There is one more thing she can never forget. Just before her transplant, one of her teacher friends spoke with her husband and a publisher and secretly arranged to publish a collection of her poems. It was released at the mid-term session of the Dispur Kabita Sammilan in the presence of all the distinguished poets, leaving her deeply surprised and emotional.



These were her sources of inspiration. Each social event gave her strength, it did then and it still does now.

Her nephrologist, Dr. Anup Barman of GMCH, stood by her like a godly figure, treating her selflessly without ever charging a fee. Her husband, Tapan Sarma, became her strongest pillar, never allowing her to collapse mentally. Alongside them were the constant prayers of her father, Poresh Kr. Sarmah, her mother, Mrittika Sarmah, her sisters Maina, Pomi, and Kaku with their respective families, and countless well-wishers. Together, these forces formed her invisible armour.



Even her professional life offered support in ways that deeply touched her. Her headmaster, Bhabesh Dauka, and all her colleagues continued to support her in whatever possible way they could. They offered her unwavering relief and understanding. For the past two years, her colleagues have consistently supported her, allowing her to focus entirely on survival.

Dialysis continued.



The only hope for a better life was a transplant. No family member turned out to be a suitable match, so an external donor had to be located. This wait was long and painful. Nine months and seventy-two dialysis sessions later, the moment finally arrived.



The transplant surgery at first looked successful. Within four days, she was able to walk again. The family rejoiced, believing the nightmare was finally over. But life had yet another test waiting. Her body began rejecting the new kidney.



The condition was antibody-mediated rejection. For patients who have waited months for a transplant, this rejection feels like a cruel betrayal. The treatment was intense and torturous. Plasma exchanges lasting eight hours, repeated needles, endless drugs. The medicines caused her body weight to rise from 57 to nearly 80 kilograms. Her arms and neck darkened from constant injections. The physical suffering was unbearable, but what kept her alive was her inner therapy.



As she lay in the hospital bed, she created her own psychological exercise. She looked at the ceiling and imagined writing the names of her loved ones across the segments of the air ducts. Her husband, Tapan Sarma, her son, Pratas Pawan Sarma, her father, mother, and sister. Each name became a silent inscription in her mind and each one gave her a reason to survive. They reminded her that she was not fighting for herself alone but for those who loved her deeply.



She broke her recovery into small steps. One more night without fear. One more walk down the hospital corridor. One more injection without complaint. Psychologists call this cognitive reframing, a way of transforming suffering into challenges. And step by step, she built her road back to life.



The financial struggle was heavy. Loans were taken. Help arrived from friends, students, and well-wishers. Through this, she discovered the reality of human relationships. Some people stood by her with love, while others quietly distanced themselves. Instead of bitterness, she chose gratitude. She focused on those who helped, not those who disappeared. That choice saved her from drowning in negativity.



Recovery after discharge was not simple. A strict diet, endless medicines, and daily walks became her routine. Then came another infection in her swollen leg. More antibiotics, more pain. Yet she never allowed despair to take hold. Her sister sang prayers every day, and she joined even when she was too weak to sit. These prayers were not just rituals. They became a form of spiritual therapy, calming her nerves, uplifting her spirit, and connecting her to a higher dimension of being, the one we call God.



Healing, she realised, was never about medicines alone. It was about the refusal of the mind to give up. It was about the prayers of a mother whispered in silence. It was about the sleepless vigils of a husband who refused to leave her side. It was about doctors who treated her with humanity as well as medical knowledge. She often spoke with deep gratitude about doctors like Dr. D. S. Roy, Dr. Amar Pratap Singh, and Dr. Amar Nath Jha of Narayana RN Tagore Hospital in Mukundapur, Kolkata, who reminded her that medicine and kindness must always walk together.



Her journey was not without scars. Some doctors in Assam failed to provide her with the minimal mental support she so deeply needed. After she underwent fistula surgery for dialysis, her left hand became weak and throbbed with the constant rush of blood. When I touched it, the vibration travelled through my fingers and sent a shiver down my spine, as though a sieve was passing through it. The pain she endured was beyond words. I must confess, had it been me, I might not have had the strength to survive.



Today, when Pranamika looks back, she knows her survival was not only medical. It was the triumph of psychological strength, spiritual faith, and unconditional love. She transformed the consequences of illness into the consequences of resilience. She turned despair into hope.



Her story is not only about kidneys. It is about the human mind’s power to choose its narrative. It is about how resilience, faith, love, and prayers can weave together to save a life even when science reaches its limits.

At the end of her long journey, Pranamika’s survival teaches us something profound. Illness can weaken the body, but if the mind stands unshaken, healing becomes possible. In psychology, this is the triumph of resilience, where the brain encodes hope even in the face of despair. Through a process similar to neuroencoding, she trained her thoughts to replace fear with courage and weakness with strength. When faced with the fight or flight situation that illness imposes, she chose the fight response and held onto it with quiet determination. What saved her life was not medicine alone but the strength of mental health, the devotion of her family, the power of prayers, and the humanity of doctors who reminded her that empathy is as vital as science.

Pranamika’s story is a reminder to us all that when the body trembles, the mind must stand tall, for it is the mind that decides whether we perish or prevail.

