History Cannot Be Rewritten for Political Convenience: The Legacy of Chowna Mein

Politics has always been about disagreement. It thrives on debate, criticism and competing ideas. But there is a line that separates questioning a leader's politics from questioning his identity. When that line is crossed, the debate ceases to be about governance and becomes one about history itself.

Recent remarks by some vested-interest individuals questioning the identity of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein fall into that category. Ironically, rather than weakening his position, the controversy has reopened a fascinating chapter in the history of the Tai Khamti community, one that stretches back more than two centuries and is documented not merely through oral traditions, but through British records, Ahom chronicles, parliamentary history and archival photographs.

History, unlike politics, leaves behind evidence.

Chowna Mein was born into one of the most distinguished Tai Khamti families of the eastern frontier. His paternal grandfather, Chow Chali (Mein) Gohain, was an influential figure, while his maternal grandfather, Chow Kanan Namchoom, was one of the most respected Tai Khamti chiefs of his generation. These were families whose influence extended beyond their own community and into the political evolution of what is today Arunachal Pradesh.

Their story also explains one of the most misunderstood aspects of the present controversy the surname "Gohain."

Many today assume "Gohain" to be a family surname. Historical evidence suggests otherwise. It was not originally a Tai Khamti clan name but an honorific title attached to the office of the Sadiya Khowa Gohain, conferred during the Ahom period around 1793–94. The title represented authority over the strategically important Sadiya frontier. Over time, because of the prestige associated with that office, many eminent Tai Khamti families, whether they belonged to the Mein clan or the Namchoom clan began using "Gohain" alongside their names.

It was, in essence, a title of office rather than a marker of clan identity.

Ironically, one of the strongest arguments against the present controversy comes from within the Tai Khamti community itself.

After Independence, Chow Khamoon Gohain the first nominated Member of Parliament from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in 1952 and one of the most respected Tai Khamti leaders of his time encouraged families to abandon the honorific title and return to their original clan names. His own descendants adopted the surname Namchoom, while other branches reverted to names such as Mein and Namshum.

Far from diluting their identity, this restored it.

It acknowledged that while the title "Gohain" belonged to history, their clan names represented who they truly were.

The historical trail is remarkably well documented.

A rare photograph preserved in the British Library, captured by Sir Robert Neil Reid in February 1941, shows Chow Chali Gohain Khamti and Chow Kanan with their entourage at Namsai Timber Camp. Another image taken during the Governor's visit to the residence of the Mein headmen captures the social standing and influence of the family decades before Independence.

These are not family albums produced for political purposes.

They are archival records preserved in one of the world's most respected repositories.

British administrative records further reinforce the historical position of the Tai Khamtis.

In 1826, after the British established control over Upper Assam, David Scott formally recognised Tai Khamti authority over Sadiya instead of replacing it. Captain Neufville conferred the title of Sadiya Khowa Gohain upon the Tai Khamti chief Chausalan and authorised him to collect taxes. The agreement signed on May 15, 1826, remains one of the earliest documentary recognitions of Tai Khamti political authority by the colonial administration.

John M'Cosh, writing in Topography of Assam in 1837, referred to Sadiya as "the capital of the Kangti (Tai Khamti) country."

Captain St. John F. Michell's extensive survey in 1883 documented numerous Tai Khamti settlements across the Tengapani, Noa Dihing and Buri Dihing river valleys, recording thousands of inhabitants living in villages such as Jonorghat, Nairgaon, Sonkam and Palampan. Colonel Adam White's observations in 1839 and F.J. Needham's correspondence in 1900, including references to commercial activity at Chongkham, provide further evidence of a settled, prosperous and politically organised Tai Khamti society.

These references matter because they establish continuity.

They demonstrate that the identity being debated today cannot be reduced to political interpretation when a substantial body of historical documentation exists to provide context.

Yet legacy is never inherited automatically.

Every generation must earn its own place.

That is where Chowna Mein's public life deserves independent consideration.

Since entering electoral politics in the early 1990s, he has represented the Lekang constituency through multiple terms, served as one of the youngest Speakers of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, held cabinet portfolios and, by 2025, became India's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister.

More importantly, he has attempted to position himself not merely as an administrator but as a custodian of cultural heritage.

Whether through the revival of Tai Khamti festivals, promotion of indigenous knowledge systems, restoration of Buddhist heritage, preservation of traditional architecture, environmental conservation or support for community-based development, his political identity has increasingly been associated with cultural renaissance as much as governance.

Perhaps nothing symbolises this more than the Willys Jeep Rally he undertook in February 2026.

For many, it appeared to be just another commemorative event. But for Chowna Mein, it was deeply personal. The rally retraced the route his grandfather, Chow Chali, had travelled in 1946 along the Stilwell Road to Myitkyina in search of relatives separated by war. It was not merely a political programme; it was an attempt to reconnect with family history and preserve a memory that might otherwise fade with time.

That gesture reflects something larger.

Political office is temporary.

Historical memory is not.

This does not mean Chowna Mein should be beyond criticism. No elected leader should be. His policies, decisions, governance and politics remain open to scrutiny like those of any public representative.

But questioning documented ancestry in the face of substantial historical evidence serves neither democracy nor scholarship.

The Northeast has always been a mosaic of identities shaped by migration, kingdoms, colonial frontiers and constitutional evolution. Surnames changed. Administrative boundaries shifted. Titles evolved into family names and, in some cases, disappeared altogether. To judge these histories through the narrow lens of present-day politics is to oversimplify one of the richest historical landscapes in India.

In the end, perhaps the debate is not really about Chowna Mein.

It is about whether we choose to engage with history through archives, documented evidence and scholarship or through political rhetoric.

History cannot answer every political question.

But politics should be careful before attempting to rewrite history.

Because long after today's controversies fade, it is the archives, not slogans, that will continue to tell the story.