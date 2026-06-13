Homemakers are 'nation builders', their work is worth at least Rs 30,000 a month: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 11 June 2026, delivered a judgment that may reshape how the law values the unpaid work of women at home, holding that a homemaker is not merely a keeper of the household but a "nation builder" whose lost labour must be compensated at a minimum notional income of Rs 30,000 a month.



A division bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh ruled that the loss of a homemaker's services must henceforth be treated as a distinct and independent head of compensation in motor accident claims — separate from, and additional to, the standards already laid down by the Court in the 2017 Constitution Bench ruling in National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Pranay Sethi.



"We have evolved a new principle and laid down that loss of domestic care should be monetised as minimum Rs 30,000 per month, in addition to all other available avenues under the Supreme Court judgment in the Pranay Sethi case," Justice Karol said while pronouncing the operative part of the judgment.



A new head of compensation



The significance of the ruling lies in how it reclassifies domestic work. For years, tribunals deciding accident claims tended to assess the value of a homemaker's contribution by equating it with the minimum wage paid to skilled or unskilled labour, or by reference to the cost of hiring domestic help. The bench rejected that approach, observing that the constant care, guidance and affection a woman provides to her family cannot be reduced to the wage of an employee.



Instead, the Court fixed Rs 30,000 a month as a baseline notional income, a floor, not a ceiling, to be applied where a homemaker earns no formal salary. For women who are part of the workforce, the bench held that this figure may be added as a separate head over and above their actual income, recognising that paid employment does not erase the domestic and caregiving work many women continue to shoulder. To guard against inflation eroding the figure over time, the Court directed that the amount be enhanced by 10 per cent every three years.



The bench was careful to distinguish this new head from "loss of consortium," which the Court has recognised in earlier rulings such as Pranay Sethi (2017), Rajesh v. Rajbir Singh (2013) and Magma General Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Nanu Ram (2018). Consortium compensates the emotional loss of companionship; "loss of domestic care," by contrast, is meant to correct what the bench described as the systematic economic undervaluing of household work.



'Housewives build the nation'



Much of the judgment's language was directed at the question of recognition. The bench observed that describing a woman who runs a household merely as a "homemaker" understates a role that extends to nurturing children, sustaining families and, in turn, building communities and the nation itself. Domestic labour, the Court said, cannot be dismissed as economically insignificant simply because it does not generate a pay cheque.



The judges expressed the hope that the very vocabulary used in such cases would shift, that the term "nation builder" might come to replace "housewife" in legal and public usage, and characterised the long-standing devaluation of women's unpaid work as a historical wrong that the law must now begin to set right.



The ruling builds on a line of earlier Supreme Court decisions that had already gestured towards recognising the economic worth of homemakers, including Kirti v. Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (2021) and Arun Kumar Agrawal v. National Insurance Co. Ltd. (2010), as well as Lata Wadhwa v. State of Bihar. Thursday's judgment goes further by translating that recognition into a concrete, standardised monetary floor.



A two-decade wait for justice



The principles were laid down while deciding an appeal arising out of a road accident in Punjab in 2001, in which a woman was killed, and her family spent more than two decades pursuing adequate compensation through the courts. Hearing the matter, the bench substantially enhanced the award to the deceased's legal heirs to roughly Rs 62.78 lakh, up from the Rs 8.43 lakh ordered by the High Court.



The protracted history of the case prompted the Court to address judicial delay directly. It held that motor accident claim cases should ordinarily be decided within a year and called on the Chief Justices of all High Courts to monitor the timely disposal of such cases. The bench also urged that the summary procedure prescribed under Section 169 of the Motor Vehicles Act be implemented in both letter and spirit, so that grieving families are not made to wait a generation for relief.



Why it matters



Beyond the immediate facts of the appeal, the judgment sets a precedent likely to ripple through accident-compensation jurisprudence across the country, raising the floor for thousands of families who lose a homemaker. More broadly, it adds judicial weight to a long-running argument made by feminist economists and women's rights advocates: that the care work which underpins households and, by extension, the wider economy has a measurable value that public policy and the law have too often ignored.



For women across India, including in regions like the Northeast, where household and care economies rest heavily on women's unpaid labour, the ruling is both symbolic and practical. It puts a number on work that has long been treated as priceless precisely because it was never paid for, and in doing so, insists that the absence of a salary is not the absence of worth.



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