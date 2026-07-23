How a border village school in Arunachal is helping secure the India-China frontier

Nestled among Arunachal Pradesh's verdant hills, tiny Papikrung Village in Shi Yomi District looks like countless other border outposts — rustic, sparsely populated, and shaped more by rugged terrain than by maps. It's the second-last settlement before the Line of Actual Control, often called India's "first line of defence" in strategic terms. Yet administrative constraints, fuelled by extreme remoteness, left it among the last to gain consistent public services.

For years, Papikrung's Government Residential School existed more on paper than in practice. Designed for 100 students, it enrolled just 12 by 2021. Harsh access conditions, lack of accommodations, and teacher absenteeism meant classes rarely took place. Gaon bura Tasar Pujen recalls periods when there was only one teacher, teaching for barely three months a year. "It didn't feel like a school," he says. "The students didn't feel like students."

Extreme isolation amplified every shortfall. Weather-dependent roads force treks of up to 2 hours to Monigong, the nearest administrative hub. Mobile signals flicker, electricity is absent, and healthcare demands day-long journeys to Aalo, Pasighat, or Dibrugarh. Water flows abundantly from mountain streams but arrives via leaky plastic pipes rigged with bamboo. When taps fail, residents trek to the nearby spring to fetch water by hand.

In this world, education vied poorly against survival needs. Families who could afford it relocated inland to towns like Aalo and Mechuka for better schools, thinning Papikrung's population, and that of border villages along the 1,200-km frontier with China. Local hunters, farmers, and shepherds who roam up to the boundary serve as vital eyes and ears for security forces, spotting and reporting infiltrations to Army border sentinels. Village depopulation threatened this human intelligence network and national security.

Recognising education's role in curbing migration, Shi Yomi MLA P.D. Sona, then Arunachal's Assembly Speaker and current Education Minister, invited Sunbird Trust to revive the Papikrung school in 2022. This non-religious nonprofit, with deep experience building schools in remote, conflict zones across six northeastern states, aligned perfectly with its mission: Building Peace Through Education. As a result, the state signed an MoU with Sunbird to build the school's capacity. Drawing on the organisation's experience across the region, the team adapted a proven approach to Papikrung's unique context. As Aliasgar Janjali, CEO of Sunbird Trust, explains, "Borrowing from our School Transformation Programme run in other parts of Northeast India, the work at Papikrung became much simpler and quicker. Our focus on building the required infrastructure, together with dedicated team members on the ground, ensured that enrolment numbers surged within a short span of time." He adds, "Our strategy towards holistic development starts with these two critical inputs to begin with." By July 2022, Sunbird staff had arrived, prioritising daily classes, academic routines, and rebuilding parental trust alongside government teachers.

Seeing steady administration, two dedicated Sunbird staff, plus improving government teacher attendance, families sent their children back. Midday meals from the education department sweetened the deal. Lessons blended phonics, numeracy, music, dance, art, and stories, rekindling lapsed learners. Reliable textbooks and teaching materials, enforced by local officials, demystified education.

The news of a functional, viable school in the neighbourhood spread beyond the campus. Families who had migrated inland for their children's education began returning. "Before, parents left with their kids," says the gaon bura. "Now they stay. Education worries are easing."

Another parent,Yachi jempen reflects on the shift more personally: “After Sunbird’s intervention, students began showing greater interest in both their studies and in attending school regularly. Families who had earlier moved out in search of better education have started returning to Papikrung because the quality here has improved. Education is very important for our children, and that is why I chose to enroll my child in this school. Other parents feel the same. Today, students from here are among the toppers in Shi Yomi district.”

Parents like Meena Pujen note enthusiastic students and the easing of hostel access, which reduces commutes from distant hamlets. Enrolment soon surged past the 100-capacity limit in 2023, with teacher attendance much improved. This steady transformation, fuelled by consistent government backing and NGO commitment, delivered consistent classes, clear goals, and rising performance.

The Indian Army amplified momentum as a national security co-stakeholder, building hostels, retaining walls, solar power for nighttime study, and donating materials. Visits from subedars to brigadiers sparked student performances, turning initial wariness into fondness for the uniformed guests, as former Sunbird staffer Meenatchi Prabhu recalls.

Progress shows in results: Annual Class 5 district toppers, plus six recent Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya admissions, a gold standard for secondary education. Students like Class 5's Tage Yorpen (16 km from home, now hostelled) cherish story time and future studies. Joyce Jempen walks 30 minutes daily; Yaku Pysayang remembers her near-empty Class 3 enrolment.

Behind the scenes, Sunbird managed finances, supplies, hostels, and paperwork, eased by state support. Amazingly, thanks to the backing of generous contributors, the NGO took no financial remuneration whatsoever from the state while itself renovating the campus and constructing classrooms and a hostel. Broader challenges linger — meagre livelihoods (poultry, firewood), erratic rations, weak healthcare, shaky roads, and spotty telecom. "With our remote location, roads, electricity, and medical care, problems persist," the gaon bura admits. "But things are improving."

Papikrung proves education anchors frontier demographics. Border villages buffer threats, but only viable social infrastructure sustains them. Revived schooling hasn't fixed livelihoods or roads, yet it has stemmed outflows, rebuilt confidence, and is fostering a thriving ecosystem.

Unique here: a five-way partnership of state government, Sunbird Trust, donors, Indian Army, and locals. Success has sparked a Teacher Training Academy in Mechuka and capacity-building in five more Shi Yomi schools, ably supported by CSR from Axis Bank.

On India's first line of defence, this classroom alliance rivals any fortification in its ability to bolster security.