How ‘Jonaki’ Lit Up an Era of Assamese Literature

In 1889, a journal born from the intellectual circles of young Assamese students in Calcutta opened a new chapter in the literary history of Assam. At its centre stood Chandra Kumar Agarwala, Lakshminath Bezbarua and Hemchandra Goswami.

Sometimes a literary revolution begins far from home.

In the late 19th century, a generation of young Assamese students had travelled to Calcutta for higher education. They had entered one of British India's great centres of intellectual activity, encountering Bengali and English literature, Western ideas, and a world considerably larger than the one they had known in Assam.

Yet that distance from home brought another realisation - if Assamese literature was to have a future, Assamese itself had to be strengthened.

On August 25, 1888, a gathering of Assamese students at their mess at 67 Mirzapur Street in Calcutta helped set in motion an organisation devoted to that cause - the Asamiya Bhashar Unnati Sadhini Sabha, or Society for the Development of the Assamese Language. Months later, its ambitions found a literary voice.

In February 1889, Jonaki appeared.

It was more than a magazine. It became the radiating centre of a young literary generation and eventually gave its name to one of the defining periods of Assamese literary history.

The Jonaki era is often called the age of Romanticism in Assamese literature. But to understand why Romanticism took such firm root in Assam, one must first understand the struggle that preceded it.

The foundations had already been laid by figures such as Hemchandra Barua, Gunabhiram Barua and their contemporaries. The restoration of Assamese in schools and courts had marked an important victory, but the cultural influence of Bengal remained strong. The younger generation saw the development of Assamese literature as inseparable from the strengthening of Assamese identity.

The Sabha's ambitions reflected that urgency. It sought not merely to produce new writing, but to enrich and regulate the language, encourage books, preserve older texts, translate works from Sanskrit and other languages, engage with Assam's history and traditions, and address the scarcity of Assamese literary material.

Jonaki, with financial support from Chandra Kumar Agarwala, became an important vehicle for that programme. Agarwala also served as its first editor.

Then something unexpected happened.

The young Assamese writers who were trying to build a literature of their own were looking westward for inspiration.

By 1889, the Romantic movement had already passed its high point in English literature. Yet its sensibilities, its fascination with nature, beauty, emotion, individuality and the human experience were remarkably suited to a young literary culture finding its own voice.

Assam offered fertile ground for this new sensibility. Its landscapes had not yet been transformed by the industrialisation and urbanisation that had reshaped much of Europe. Nature was not simply scenery; it was part of everyday life, memory and imagination. But Assamese Romanticism was never merely a copy of Wordsworth, Shelley, or Keats.

The writers of the Jonaki era absorbed romantic ideas and made them their own. Literature moved increasingly towards the human being and the world around him; i.e, love, beauty, nature, emotion and the pursuit of joy began to occupy a central place. At the same time, the literature remained firmly rooted in Assamese experience.

The result was a remarkable expansion of literary possibility.

Lyric poetry and ballads flourished. New forms of prose, satire and criticism appeared. Western literary influences mingled with indigenous traditions, creating a literature that was outward-looking without surrendering its own identity.

At the centre of this transformation were three names - Chandra Kumar Agarwala, Lakshminath Bezbarua and Hemchandra Goswami.

Agarwala helped provide the movement with its platform. His role in launching Jonaki placed him at the beginning of a literary transformation that would extend far beyond the pages of the journal.

Bezbarua gave that transformation an extraordinary range. Being a poet, writer, and cultural figure, he brought Romantic ideas of love and beauty into conversation with Assamese folklore, nature, and social life. His ballads helped establish the form in Assamese poetry, while his poetry repeatedly returned to two powerful forms of love: love of the beloved world and love of the land and its people.

His literary influences included major English poets, but Bezbarua did not simply reproduce their voices. He used what he encountered in Western literature to strengthen the possibilities of his own language.

Hemchandra Goswami represented yet another dimension of the period's experimentation. A poet and scholar, he helped expand the formal vocabulary of Assamese poetry. His Priyotomar Sithi, published in Jonaki, is regarded as the first Assamese sonnet, a small but significant milestone in a period when writers were testing how far their language could travel.

That experimentation was central to the Jonaki spirit.

The journal became a meeting place where Eastern and Western literary traditions could mingle. English and European influences entered Assamese writing, but they were filtered through local history, landscape, folklore and language. The ambition was not to become less Assamese by looking outward, but to make Assamese literature capable of standing alongside the literatures of the wider world.

And the movement was never entirely removed from the changing politics and society around it.

The rise of nationalist consciousness, social reform movements in Bengal and elsewhere, and the growing political awakening in India for independence did shape the literary climate. The Jonaki writers could celebrate nature and beauty while also thinking about society, language and the future of their people.

Their nationalism was therefore not simply political. It was cultural.

To strengthen a language was to strengthen the community that spoke it. To preserve old literature while creating new forms was to establish continuity between Assam's past and its modern future.

That cultural awakening continued beyond Jonaki. The Asam Sahitya Sabha, established in 1917, provided an enduring institutional platform for Assamese literature, art and culture. Later literary periods would take their names from journals such as Abahan and Ramdhenu.

Yet none quite carried the same symbolic weight as Jonaki.

Jonaki itself had a relatively short publishing life, 14 years with an interruption in between, but its name survived as the name of an entire literary age. That may be its most remarkable legacy.

The young men who gathered in Calcutta in search of ways to strengthen their language could hardly have known how far their efforts would travel. What began as an attempt to enrich Assamese literature became something larger - a literary awakening, a cultural assertion and a confident step into modernity.

With October 14 marking Lakshminath Bezbarua’s birth anniversary, it is worth taking a moment to remember the contribution of all three stalwarts - Agarwala, Bezbarua and Goswami - who helped turn a flicker of literary ambition into a light that would illuminate an entire era.