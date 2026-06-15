How long will New Delhi turn a blind eye to the Manipur crisis?

Nearly three years after the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, Manipur remains far from normal. While significant progress has been made since then, the situation on the ground continues to remain fragile. The perception in many parts of India that normalcy has returned does not fully reflect the realities experienced by communities still living with the consequences of the conflict.

At a time when Manipur endured immense pain, displacement, and suffering, the response from New Delhi was widely perceived as inadequate. For many in the region, this reinforced a long-standing belief that Northeast India, and Manipur in particular, continues to remain on the margins of national attention.



Origins of the crisis

Manipur is home to three major ethnic communities—the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga. The Meitei community, residing predominantly in the valley, holds a political majority with 40 seats in the 60-member Legislative Assembly. The remaining 20 seats are represented by the hill areas, with Kuki and Naga communities sharing political representation.

This disparity in representation has long shaped debates over governance and development. In a democratic system where political influence is often determined by numbers, concerns raised by minority communities regarding political, social, and economic inequalities have remained unresolved.

Many among the Kuki and Naga communities have consistently argued that the hill districts have not received equitable treatment compared to the valley. These grievances contributed to growing mistrust and tensions over the years. The ATSUM rally organised on May 3, 2023, against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community became one of the events that preceded the unprecedented conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Former Ukhrul MLA and current Member of Parliament Alfred Arthur, who has long spoken on issues concerning the hill districts, stated during a Manipur Assembly session that a significant portion of funds allocated for the hills were not utilised there, with resources allegedly diverted elsewhere. Such concerns have deepened perceptions of inequality and widened the divide between the hills and the valley in matters of governance, infrastructure, and economic development.

Furthermore, since May 2023, members of the Kuki community have largely been unable to access the state capital, Imphal, under normal circumstances. Kuki civil society organisations have repeatedly urged both the Centre and the State Government to ensure equitable distribution of development funds and balanced infrastructure growth across all districts.

Instead, developmental disparities continue to remain a matter of concern. Comparisons between Naga-inhabited and Kuki-inhabited districts reveal visible gaps in healthcare, connectivity, and public infrastructure. Residents of Kangpokpi often rely on facilities in Senapati for better medical treatment. Across several sectors, Kuki-inhabited districts continue to lag behind Naga- and Meitei-dominated areas.



A state still divided

The events that followed May 3, 2023, marked one of the darkest chapters in Manipur's history. Decades of coexistence and mutual understanding between the Kuki and Meitei communities appeared to collapse almost overnight. Violence replaced dialogue, while segregation and mistrust became deeply entrenched. The number of internally displaced persons remains significant, and the social fabric of the state continues to bear the scars of the conflict.

Even as Manipur attempts to recover from the trauma of 2023, fresh ethnic tensions have emerged. This time, the confrontation involves the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and members of the Kuki community.

Tensions escalated following an incident at Thawai Kuki Village in Ukhrul district, where four Kuki civilians were reportedly taken hostage on 11 March , 2026. While two were later released, two others were found dead, according to FIR No. 09(3)2026 dated March 11, 2026, registered at Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. The incident marked a turning point in relations between the two communities and contributed to further escalation.

The Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul, in Report Letter No. CC/11/36/2026-SP(UKL) dated March 17, 2026, addressed to the Director General of Police, Manipur, reportedly established the involvement of NSCN-IM in the planning and execution of the attack that led to the deaths of Thangboimang Lunkim and Thengkhogin Baite, both residents of Thawai Kuki Village.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs, through communication to the National Investigation Agency under F. No. 11011/24/2026/NIA, directed investigation into the matter, underscoring the seriousness of the case.

Since the Thawai incident, attacks on Kuki villages and killings of Kuki civilians have continued to be reported across different districts. On April 24, Letlal Sitlhou and Paominlun Haolai of Songphel Village were killed. On May 13, three pastors—Rev. V. Sitlhou, Pastor Psogoulen, and Pastor Kaigoulun—known for advocating peace and non-violence, were ambushed. No organisation has claimed responsibility for their deaths, and the State Government subsequently handed the case over to the NIA.

In the weeks that followed, seven more Kuki civilians reportedly lost their lives in separate incidents. Three were killed on June 5 in Loibol Village, two others in Kultuk Village, while the latest two deaths were reported from Lasan Village on June 11 and June 14.



Will justice be served?

The killing of the three Kuki pastors on May 13 triggered widespread public outrage. In the aftermath, 28 Kukis were reportedly taken hostage in the Leilon area by members of the Liangmei community and SDSA. In retaliation, Kuki groups also detained 14 hostages.

Three days later, 14 hostages from both sides were exchanged. However, reports indicated that 14 Kukis remained in captivity. Subsequently, the Liangmei community alleged that six of its members had gone missing and accused Kuki militants of involvement.

The issue soon attracted national attention. Yet much of the public discussion centred on the six missing Liangmei hostages, while comparatively little attention was paid to the fate of the Kuki hostages.

Speculation dominated public discourse until the eventual release of the Kuki hostages. Thereafter, the bodies of six Liangmei individuals were recovered during operations conducted by Manipur Police and security forces. The circumstances surrounding the killings remain contested and continue to raise questions about accountability and justice.



Why the rest of India should care

The crisis unfolding in Manipur is not merely a regional issue. The shutdowns, highway blockades, and continuous protests organised by various communities have disrupted economic activity and daily life across affected areas.

For instance, the economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council affected supply chains in both Kangpokpi and Imphal, contributing to shortages of goods, rising prices of essential commodities, and increasing hardship for ordinary citizens.

More importantly, Manipur represents a broader challenge confronting India's democratic framework: how to address ethnic tensions, competing political aspirations, and allegations of inequality within a diverse society. When communities remain displaced for years and questions of justice remain unresolved, the consequences extend beyond state boundaries.

Peace, security, and reconciliation in Manipur are therefore not only regional concerns but matters of national importance.



Conclusion

From the perspective of many within the Kuki community, the present crisis can only be resolved through a political arrangement that separates Kuki areas from Naga and Meitei administrative control. This position is rooted in the deep mistrust, insecurity, and misunderstanding that have emerged among the communities, with ordinary civilians often becoming the primary victims of prolonged conflict.

Whether such a solution is politically achievable remains a matter of debate. What is undeniable, however, is that three years after the violence began, the fundamental questions of justice, security, and political resolution remain unanswered.

Until these issues are addressed through a credible and lasting framework, Manipur's wounds will remain unhealed.

The question therefore remains: How long will New Delhi continue to turn a blind eye to the Manipur crisis?