Political ideologies don’t appear out of thin air. They evolve from centuries of human struggle, philosophy, and revolutions. Many of the ideas influencing today’s political systems were born out of resistance to oppression, inequality, and authoritarianism. In India, and even in a unique region like Mizoram, the impact of global and local ideological currents still flows through our policies, protests, and principles. To truly understand the politics of today, we must begin by learning from the past.

From Kant to Marx

Some scholars argue that Immanuel Kant (1724–1804) deeply influenced Karl Marx (1818-1883). While their conclusions differ, both thinkers were committed to the idea of human dignity. Kant’s vision of a universal moral law resonates with Marx’s idea of universal human emancipation. However, Kant emphasized moral responsibility through rational will, while Marx focused on the material conditions and social structures that shape our lives.

Much like how Mahatma Gandhi admired Jesus without being a Christian, Marx drew inspiration from Kant despite their ideological distance. These intersections remind us that even opposing thinkers can shape each other’s ideas, helping us understand the layers of thought behind any political movement.

From Chiefs to Capitalists

Before the age of Marx, societies were generally structured into rigid classes: kings and commoners, masters and slaves. In Mizo society, before the arrival of the British, the distinction was clear—chiefs and commoners (Lal leh Hnamchawm). Even among commoners, differences in roles such as warriors or farmers created unspoken hierarchies. Karl Marx challenged this order. In The Communist Manifesto, he argued that the modern capitalist class (the bourgeoisie) had replaced kings as the new oppressors, and the working class (the proletariat) now bore the burden of exploitation. His message resonated deeply with the masses, who began to see their own struggles reflected in his words.

He didn’t just exist—he lived, and through his writings, he ignited revolutions across the world. From Cuba to China, leaders like Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Lenin, and Mao used Marx’s theories to inspire people to rise against oppression. His legacy reminds us that the division of power and the desire for justice are not new ideas—they are as old as civilization itself.

Old Ideas in New Movements

Classical Marxism focused on the class struggle and the abolition of capitalism. Today, its influence can be seen in broader movements: environmental justice, gender equality, democratic socialism, and progressive politics. While not all of Marx’s ideas are applied today, the spirit of resistance and equality still burns. In India, many youths are drawn to figures like Che Guevara and Marx, seeing them as icons of courage and change. Religious interpretations are also evolving—Christian values are often re-examined through the lens of justice and equality, aligning with the ethics of social change.

Similarly, nationalism—once a tool for liberation from colonialism—is now used to promote cultural pride. While love for one’s country is important, nationalism can be twisted into exclusion and division if not handled with care. Classical liberalism, originally centered on individual freedom and limited government, now often supports state intervention to ensure social welfare and inclusivity. These transformations show that ideologies must evolve with the times—but they still carry the DNA of the past.

The Power of One

Without the number 1, a million cannot exist. Every movement starts with a single person who dares to think differently. Hitler was influenced by Mussolini. Gandhi was inspired by Tolstoy. Marx gave voice to the working class. Martin Luther King Jr. lit the torch for civil rights.

In a democracy, each vote carries equal value. Each person holds the potential to change a system. In Mizoram, we’ve also seen how one youth leader, one social thinker, or one honest administrator can ignite change. Ideologies begin with individuals, but they survive through collective belief.

The Importance of Learning from History

History is our teacher—if we are willing to learn. Yet many still ignore it. Nations fall when they forget why they rose. Dictatorships flourish when people forget how democracies were earned. Racial and economic injustice continues when we don’t reflect on the past. The past reveals which ideologies empower and which deceive. Some start with noble promises but end in tyranny. Others, born in small protests, grow into revolutions that improve lives. The choice lies in our ability to think critically.

In Mizoram, our peace, our identity, and our progress have all come from a balance between tradition and change. History has shown us that violence might bring attention, but dialogue brings solutions. Today, some ideologies are revived not for their values but for aesthetic or intellectual fashion. Like how atheism in some places becomes a trend, people can follow ideologies without understanding their depth. We must ask ourselves: is this ideology useful? Does it uplift society or divide it? Will it build or burn?

Guiding the Youth: Passion with Purpose

The youth are the future—that’s true. But passion without knowledge can become dangerous. Young people today are quick, connected, and bold. But they must also be patient, informed, and humble. Technology gives us the power to speak fast, but we must learn to think deeply. Before posting on social media, let’s understand the issue. Before protesting, let’s study the history. Before idolizing, let’s reflect on values.

Youth must lead, but they must also learn. A democracy survives on informed participation. We, the older generation, must guide without forcing. And the youth must question without dismissing. Only then can we build a future worth living in.

Conclusion

Our political choices, our ideologies, and our hopes for a better society are not created in a vacuum. They are shaped by history—sometimes bright, sometimes brutal. If we want to move forward, we must look back not to repeat, but to rethink. We live in a time where information is everywhere, but wisdom is rare. Let’s not follow trends blindly. Let’s build ideologies that are not just loud, but lasting. The past may shape us, but the future belongs to those who are willing to learn, adapt, and lead with heart and mind.

Let us keep our democracy alive. Let us value what we have. And above all, let us remember that even one voice, when guided by truth, can echo for generations.