How two currents of Islam shaped the modern Middle East

At first glance, the contemporary Islamic world appears to present a paradox.



The puritan religious current most often associated with radicalism, Wahhabi or Salafi Islam, spread globally from Saudi Arabia and influenced religious discourse across vast parts of the Muslim world. Yet the most organised geopolitical confrontation with Israel and the Western order today comes not from the Sunni heartland but from Iran, the centre of Twelver Shiite Islam, a minority tradition within the broader Islamic world.



Understanding this apparent contradiction requires stepping back and examining three historical layers: the Sunni–Shiite divide, the global diffusion of Saudi religious influence, and the distinct revolutionary statecraft developed by Iran.



Once these layers are understood, the paradox dissolves. Saudi religious influence spread broadly across societies, while Iran’s revolutionary ideology penetrated more deeply into political power structures.



The difference is one of breadth versus depth.



The Sunni–Shiite Divide: Authority, Memory, and the Birth of Two Traditions



The Sunni–Shiite divide began not as a theological dispute but as a political question of succession.



When the Prophet Muhammad died in 632 CE, the early Muslim community had to decide who would lead the rapidly expanding ummah. A majority accepted Abu Bakr, one of the Prophet’s closest companions, as the first caliph. This laid the foundation of what later became Sunni Islam, where legitimacy ultimately rests on the consensus of the community and fidelity to the Prophet’s example—the Sunnah.



Another group believed leadership rightfully belonged to Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, and thereafter to his descendants through the Prophet’s daughter Fatimah. From this belief eventually emerged Shiism, which holds that the rightful leaders of the Muslim community were divinely guided Imams from the Prophet’s family.



The conflict became emotionally irreversible with the tragedy of Karbala in 680 CE.



Ali’s son Husayn, refusing to recognise the Umayyad ruler Yazid, was killed along with his small band of followers. Karbala became far more than a battle. It became the defining symbol of Shiite historical consciousness: the righteous minority confronting illegitimate power.



From that moment, two different historical sensibilities began to crystallise.



Sunni traditions tended to emphasise preserving unity, order, and continuity within the community, even under imperfect rulers.



Shiite traditions preserved a sharper memory of betrayed legitimacy, martyrdom, and resistance to unjust authority.



Over centuries these differences developed into distinct structures of religious authority. In Twelver Shiism, the dominant branch in Iran today, believers recognise twelve Imams, the last of whom is believed to have entered occultation and will return as the Hidden Imam. In the Imam’s absence, authority came to rest heavily with learned jurists and clerical scholars.



Another historical irony complicates the picture. Shiism did not originate in Iran. Its early centres were in Iraq, particularly in Kufa and Najaf. Iran became decisively Shiite much later when the Safavid dynasty in the sixteenth century adopted Twelver Shiism as the state religion.



This transformation was decisive. What had once been a theological divide became a civilizational frontier, especially in the rivalry between Safavid Iran and the Sunni Ottoman Empire.



Sectarian identity had become geopolitics.



Saudi Arabia and the Global Diffusion of Salafi Islam



The second major development came in the twentieth century with the worldwide spread of Wahhabi or Salafi religious influence.



The origins of this current lie in eighteenth-century Arabia, when the reformer Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab called for a return to what he regarded as the pure practices of early Islam. His movement eventually formed a political alliance with the Saudi dynasty, linking religious reform with state power.



Yet the real expansion of this ideology occurred much later, particularly after the oil boom of the 1970s.



Saudi Arabia possessed unique advantages in projecting religious influence.



Oil wealth financed thousands of mosques, Islamic centres, publishing initiatives, and educational institutions across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. Scholarships brought students from across the Muslim world to Saudi universities. Missionaries, charities, and clerical networks circulated Saudi religious interpretations internationally.



The result was a broad diffusion of Salafi religious norms: scriptural literalism, scepticism toward shrine traditions and local devotional practices, and a call to return to the earliest generations of Muslims.



This influence spread widely but not uniformly. It was not a centrally controlled political project but rather a diffuse cultural transformation affecting sermons, textbooks, religious authority, and everyday practices across much of the Sunni Muslim world.



Salafism therefore became something like a global religious atmosphere.



Militant movements such as al-Qaeda later emerged from more radical strands of this ecosystem, often described as Salafi-jihadism, though these groups represent only a small and extreme branch of the broader Salafi tradition.



In geopolitical terms, Saudi religious influence remained broad but shallow. It reshaped religious discourse across vast regions but did not produce a unified political bloc under Saudi direction.



Its reach was expansive, but its organisational depth limited.



Iran’s Revolutionary Model: Strategic Depth Instead of Breadth



Iran’s influence operates very differently.



The Islamic Revolution of 1979 did not merely change Iran’s government; it created a new theory of political authority. Under Ayatollah Khomeini’s doctrine of velayat-e faqih, or guardianship of the jurist, senior clerics could exercise political authority in the absence of the Hidden Imam.



This transformed Twelver Shiite theology into a revolutionary state ideology.



Unlike Saudi Arabia, Iran did not attempt to convert the Muslim world en masse. Demography alone made such a project impossible: Shia Muslims represent only about 10–15 percent of the global Muslim population.



Instead Iran pursued a strategy of strategic embedment.



Through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its external arm, the Quds Force, Tehran cultivated alliances with armed movements and political networks across the Middle East. Over time these relationships formed what Iran calls the Axis of Resistance.



This network includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Iraq, Syrian regime allies, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and links with Palestinian militant groups.



These alliances extend beyond military cooperation. They involve ideological training, welfare networks, media institutions, and political coordination.



Iranian influence therefore penetrates deeply into the power structures of a smaller number of states and movements.



Where Saudi religious outreach spread horizontally through mosques, schools, and cultural influence, Iran’s revolutionary project spread vertically through militias, political parties, and security institutions.



Saudi influence changed the religious climate.



Iran constructed a strategic architecture.



Making Sense of the Paradox



The modern Middle East therefore reflects two different ways religion travels through history.

One way is diffusion. Religious ideas spread through education, preaching, and cultural exchange, shaping societies gradually and widely. This is largely how Saudi-backed Salafi influence travelled.



The other way is institutionalisation. Religious ideas become embedded in states, movements, and security structures capable of organised mobilisation. This is the path taken by Iran’s revolutionary Shiite statecraft.



The difference is therefore not simply between Sunni and Shiite Islam, nor between moderate and radical theology. It is the difference between religious atmosphere and strategic architecture.



Saudi influence altered the religious climate across much of the Muslim world. Iran built a smaller but more disciplined geopolitical system capable of sustained confrontation with regional adversaries.



Seen in this light, the paradox disappears. Saudi Arabia exported a religious vocabulary that travelled widely but loosely. Iran built a political system that travelled less widely but with greater cohesion and strategic depth.



The deeper lesson is that religions rarely shape politics through doctrine alone. They shape it through the structures that carry doctrine into the world. And in geopolitics, the structures that organise belief often matter more than belief itself. Ideas can change the weather of history, but it is organised power that builds the storms.



Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretation, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility.