Humans adapt away from bad equilibria

How innate human adaptation leads to the evolution of communication environments, counteracting harmful effects over time.



Every major communication technology arrives carrying a promise of empowerment. The printing press was expected to democratise knowledge. Radio was meant to unite nations. Television would educate the masses. Social media, too, began with an idealistic vision: friends reconnecting across distance, families staying in touch, communities finding one another, voices previously unheard finally gaining a platform.



History suggests that communication technologies soon reveal a darker side—sensationalism, manipulation, commercial capture, and cultural distortion. What seems new in social media, outrage cycles, impulsive consumerism, narcissism, are familiar patterns. Yet, quietly, people are beginning to adapt away from a harmful equilibrium.



This process, which might be called behavioural homeostasis, is not driven by ideology or regulation but by fatigue, mistrust, and cognitive overload. When environments become too extractive, noisy, or manipulative, people gradually withdraw, recalibrate, and seek new balances. They do not do this collectively or consciously, but individually, as nervous systems tire, attention saturates, and trust erodes.



Social media is a hybrid, an emergent system shaped by engineered pressures; the false binary between organic social behaviour and platform manipulation does not hold.



Human beings enter these platforms carrying ancient predispositions—status-seeking, belonging, novelty bias, threat sensitivity, and imitation. These are evolutionary inheritances, not inventions of Silicon Valley. When millions of such agents interact inside networked environments, predictable dynamics arise. Information spreads contagiously. Clusters form. Polarisation intensifies. A small minority captures most attention. These are classic network effects.



Nevertheless, platforms add a crucial layer. They design the terrain on which these instincts play out. Algorithms rank content. Interfaces reduce friction. Notifications interrupt daily rhythms. Metrics quantify approval. Advertising systems target vulnerabilities. Continuous experimentation tunes engagement. None of these controls individuals directly. Instead, they shape probabilities. They determine which behaviours are rewarded with visibility and which quietly disappear.



The result is not centralised control but selective amplification.



People adapt, often unconsciously. They learn that certainty outpaces nuance, that outrage eclipses reflection, that beauty tops competence, and that spectacle beats sincerity. Thoughts shorten, identities sharpen, and self-packaging for attention grows. Impulsivity and belonging become the norms.



This looks like moral decline. More accurately, it is environmental adaptation.



Much contemporary commentary diagnoses social media culture as narcissistic. There is some truth in that. But the deeper phenomenon is structural. Humans evolved in small tribes where status was contextual, relational, and bounded. Today, billions operate inside metricised environments where visibility is constant and comparison unavoidable. Likes, shares, and follower counts act as public hierarchies.



Under such conditions, people do not become narcissists en masse. They become self-monitoring.



They curate identity because they are watched. They seek validation because attention has become currency. They align with tribes because uncertainty invites attack. What appears as vanity is often status anxiety under surveillance. What appears to be tribal extremism is often defensive simplification in an unpredictable crowd.



Similarly, impulsive consumption is not merely a weakness of character. It is an adaptation to frictionless commerce layered onto emotional feeds. Moral theatre is not always hypocrisy; it is virtue made legible to algorithms. Outrage is not necessarily cruelty; it is what spreads.



These behaviours emerge from the system’s reward design, not individual choices.



None of this is historically unprecedented. The printing press unleashed pamphlet wars and religious polemics. The late nineteenth century saw yellow journalism thrive on sensationalism. Radio enabled charismatic mass mobilisation. Television centralised narrative power. Each phase produced moral panic, followed by institutional response, cultural adjustment, and new norms.



The pattern repeats with remarkable consistency. Publishing becomes cheap and fast. Attention becomes monetised. Emotional content outcompetes sober analysis. Public trust erodes. Societies introduce friction through regulation, literacy, and standards. A new equilibrium emerges.



Social media differs mainly in speed, scale, and personalisation. It compresses feedback loops and intensifies psychological entanglement. But the underlying dynamics are familiar.



History also offers a surprisingly consistent timeline. Major communication shocks typically take between ten and twenty-five years to move from explosive expansion into visible reorganisation. Newspapers required roughly two decades to professionalise. Radio’s persuasive peak in the 1930s gave way to broadcast standards within fifteen to twenty years. Television followed a similar arc.



Feed-based social media effectively began around 2008 to 2010. By 2025–2026, we find ourselves approximately fifteen to seventeen years into the cycle—precisely the window in which earlier systems began showing fatigue, trust erosion, regulatory response, and migration toward alternative formats.



This does not signal collapse. It signals transition.



Complex systems shift because they reach limits, not because of moral awakening.



The first limit is biological. Human attention is finite. There are only so many waking hours, so much cognitive bandwidth, and so much emotional energy. Doomscrolling fatigue, declining public posting, and preference for private spaces all point toward saturation. Once attention reaches capacity, platforms compete for the same minutes. Growth becomes cannibalistic.



The second limit is trust. Every attention economy consumes social capital. Repeated exposure to misinformation, low-quality products, performative outrage, and now synthetic content depletes confidence in the medium itself. Trust is like topsoil—slow to build, easy to destroy. When it thins, productivity falls.



The third limit is psychological. Nervous systems rebel. People disengage not because they understand algorithmic design, but because they feel overwhelmed. Emotional fatigue triggers behavioural homeostasis. They retreat into smaller circles. They reduce posting. This is not conscious resistance. It is physiological regulation.



These constraints drive system reorganisation.



Social media will not disappear, just as television did not vanish. Instead, it is becoming something else. Public feeds increasingly resemble media channels dominated by creators, entertainment, and commerce. Most users consume rather than broadcast. Real social life migrates to private and semi-private spaces: messaging groups, trusted communities, and bounded networks.



Identity becomes modular. People maintain different selves for different rooms. Authenticity becomes scarce and therefore valuable as AI-generated content floods public channels. Commerce bifurcates into trusted purchases on one side and viral novelty on the other. Algorithms remain, but they are increasingly shaped by regulation and user preference.



This mirrors what happened to newspapers and television. They became components in a diversified media ecosystem rather than universal forums. Social media is undergoing the same normalisation.



At the heart of this transformation lies a simple but profound truth: humans adapt away from bad equilibria, thereby initiating environmental and cultural change over time.



Systems seldom collapse from excess; they exhaust their growth. When environments overreach, humans withdraw attention, reconfigure, invent norms, and migrate. This behavioural homeostasis is driven by biology, trust, and fatigue.



What appears as cultural deterioration is better understood as a mismatch between ancient psychology and industrial-scale attention systems. Less admirable aspects of human nature have been amplified because they propagate efficiently in networks optimised for engagement. But humans are not passive endpoints of algorithms. They are adaptive organisms.



They always have been.



The printing press eventually produced literacy. Radio led to broadcast standards. Television gave rise to media diversification. Social media will lead to smaller circles, deeper filters, and renewed emphasis on trust.



The new equilibrium will not be perfect, but it will differ from the old one.



And it will emerge not from idealism or technological optimism, but from something far older and more reliable:

The human capacity to adapt away from bad equilibria.