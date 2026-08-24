India Has Always Had a Gen Z

From Vivekananda and Kanaklata to the young Indians taking to the streets today, the country’s youth have never lacked the courage to challenge the status quo. The question is whether that courage will become a force for renewal or merely another instrument of political disruption.

Every generation eventually discovers its own language of rebellion. The slogans change, the streets change, the technology changes, but the instinct remains familiar: when young people begin to believe that the institutions around them no longer answer their aspirations, they refuse to remain silent. India’s Gen Z is now discovering the extraordinary power of that refusal. It is a generation capable of turning a grievance into a national conversation through a smartphone, mobilising thousands before political parties have decided how to respond and challenging authority before millions of people. Its anxieties are real—employment, competitive examinations, institutional credibility, economic uncertainty and the fear that years of effort may not necessarily translate into opportunity. A democracy that dismisses such anxieties risks losing the confidence of the generation that will inherit it. Yet beneath every discussion of youth protest lies a more difficult question: when anger acquires power, what does it choose to do with that power?

The emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party and its founder Abhijeet Dipke has offered a striking glimpse of this new political energy. What began as a digitally driven movement around grievances relating to examination irregularities and accountability grew into a high-profile youth mobilisation with an influence far beyond the immediate issues that gave birth to it. Its appeal cannot simply be dismissed. Young Indians have legitimate reasons to demand fair examinations, employment opportunities and institutions they can trust. Their grievances deserve to be heard, investigated and debated. But democratic sympathy for a grievance cannot become an automatic endorsement of every method adopted in its pursuit. The events surrounding the July 20 Parliament march, during which protesters and security personnel were injured and police alleged damage to public property, demonstrated how quickly a legitimate grievance can become entangled with confrontation and disorder. At the same time, allegations of excessive police action deserve due scrutiny. A mature democracy must be capable of examining the conduct of both the state and protesters without surrendering its principles to partisan convenience.

One principle, however, should remain beyond political negotiation: a legitimate grievance does not confer legitimacy on vandalism, and the right to protest does not include a right to destroy. The state must protect peaceful dissent, but citizens exercising that right must also respect the law, public property and the safety of others. This is not an argument for an obedient youth. A democracy needs young people who question governments, expose failures and demand accountability. But there is a profound difference between dissent and destruction, between civil disobedience and indiscriminate disorder, between courage and the intoxication of the crowd. The strength of a democratic movement is not measured by the damage it can inflict, but by the seriousness of the change it can bring about without destroying the civic foundations upon which that change depends.

It is precisely here that the conversation about Gen Z encounters an uncomfortable problem of selective morality. Sections of India’s political and intellectual establishment have sometimes developed an expansive vocabulary for celebrating youth protest when the politics of that protest fits their preferred narrative. The young protester becomes a symbol of resistance, an icon of democratic awakening or the face of a new revolution. Yet the vocabulary can become noticeably less generous when young people mobilise around causes that unsettle a different political constituency or challenge an establishment that happens to enjoy ideological sympathy. The issue is not that every protest deserves identical coverage; public debate will naturally differ in its assessment of movements. The deeper issue is whether the moral standard itself changes. If violence is wrong, it must remain wrong when committed by those whose politics we like. If peaceful dissent is legitimate, it must remain legitimate when it embarrasses those whose politics we support. A principle that survives only when politically convenient is not a principle at all.

Jharkhand offers an instructive counterpoint because it reveals another dimension of India's youth awakening. Young aspirants have mobilised over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, demanding transparency, accountability and confidence in a system that directly determines their futures. Their agitation ultimately contributed to a political response, including the state government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, although that decision itself generated a fresh dispute, with selected candidates challenging the cancellation and the matter moving through the courts. The episode is therefore far from a simple morality tale. There have also been confrontations in the course of the agitation, and those incidents cannot be romanticised merely because the underlying cause appears sympathetic. Yet the larger significance of the movement lies in the questions being raised: Can young Indians trust institutions to conduct examinations fairly? Can merit survive administrative failure? Can a government be held accountable when a recruitment process affects the future of an entire generation? These are not peripheral political questions. They lie at the heart of the social contract between the young citizen and the state.

And yet, where is the same vocabulary of generational awakening? Why does one expression of youth anger so quickly become a grand story about the arrival of a new political generation, while another receives comparatively less attention because its demands do not comfortably fit established ideological narratives? The question should not be confined to the Left or to liberals; every ideological camp is capable of selective outrage. But the selective celebration of youth protest by sections of the liberal establishment deserves particular scrutiny because it can quietly turn young people into political symbols rather than treating them as citizens with minds of their own. Gen Z does not need ideological custodians. It does not need political parties to tell it whom to admire, whom to hate or which kind of protest is fashionable. Its greatest democratic strength may lie precisely in its ability to question every establishment, including those claiming to speak on its behalf.

India’s own civilisational experience offers a more demanding conception of youth. Long before “Gen Z” became a demographic category, Swami Vivekananda spoke to India’s young people about strength, fearlessness, character and service. His conception of youth was neither passive nor anarchic. He did not ask young people to accept the world as it was, but neither did he celebrate rebellion for rebellion’s sake. He wanted strength disciplined by character, confidence joined to responsibility and individual energy directed towards the larger good. His message remains relevant because it identifies a truth contemporary politics often forgets: the worth of youthful energy is determined not by how loudly it rejects the present, but by what it possesses the character to build in its place. Anger can expose a

failure; only responsibility can repair it. Protest can challenge authority; only constructive citizenship can strengthen a nation.

Assam has its own unforgettable answer to the question of what youthful courage can mean. Kanaklata Barua was only seventeen when she led an unarmed procession at Gohpur during the Quit India Movement in 1942 and was killed while carrying the national flag towards the police station. She had no smartphone, no social-media campaign, no television audience and no algorithm capable of transforming an act of courage into instant visibility. What she possessed was conviction. Her story should not remain merely a heroic episode in Assam’s history; it should make contemporary India reconsider what it means to be young and courageous. Kanaklata’s generation did not inherit freedom as a finished inheritance. Young men and women of that generation accepted personal risk because they believed that something larger than themselves was worth defending. Her courage was therefore not simply resistance. It was responsibility expressed through sacrifice.

The comparison between Kanaklata’s generation and today’s Gen Z is not an invitation to romanticise the past or condemn the present. Every generation has its weaknesses, and every generation faces circumstances that cannot simply be compared. Today’s young Indians confront intense competition, technological disruption, economic uncertainty and an information environment in which truth, misinformation and political persuasion travel at extraordinary speed. They also possess freedoms and communication tools that earlier generations could never have imagined. A smartphone can expose an injustice, mobilise public opinion and compel an institution to respond within hours. That is an extraordinary democratic power. But every expansion of power creates an expansion of responsibility. A generation capable of mobilising millions must also learn restraint; a generation capable of exposing wrongdoing must also learn fairness; and a generation capable of challenging authority must understand that institutions are larger than the individuals who temporarily occupy them.

India therefore does not need an obedient Gen Z. A democracy without questioning citizens becomes stagnant, complacent and eventually brittle. But neither does India need a permanently angry Gen Z, because anger without direction can consume the very institutions and social relationships that young people will eventually inherit. It needs a generation that is fearless without being reckless, questioning without being destructive, politically conscious without becoming politically captive, and proud of its country without becoming intolerant of disagreement. It needs young Indians who can challenge authority without hating institutions, demand justice without abandoning due process and protest without treating public property or public servants as legitimate targets. Above all, it needs a generation capable of understanding that governments are temporary, political parties are transient, but the nation and its social fabric are inherited responsibilities.

The debate over Gen Z should therefore move beyond the easy binaries of rebellion and obedience, Left and Right, protester and establishment. The more consequential question is whether India’s young people can transform frustration into citizenship and anger into constructive action. The CJP mobilisation has demonstrated the speed and scale with which Gen Z can challenge the political establishment; the controversies surrounding its protests have simultaneously demonstrated why democratic rights must remain inseparable from civic responsibility. Jharkhand’s recruitment-exam protests have shown another dimension of the same generation: young people willing to persist in demanding institutional accountability over issues that directly determine their futures. Neither phenomenon should be romanticised,

and neither should be dismissed. Both deserve to be examined by the same democratic standard.

Perhaps this is where India needs to rediscover an older understanding of youth. Vivekananda did not ask India’s young people merely to rebel against weakness; he asked them to become strong enough to overcome it. Kanaklata did not become immortal merely because she defied authority; she became immortal because her courage was placed in the service of something larger than herself. Today’s Gen Z has inherited a country shaped by generations of sacrifice, struggle, reform and institution-building. It now possesses the technological power to challenge almost everything around it. That is both its opportunity and its test.

The question, therefore, is not whether Gen Z will change India. It almost certainly will. The question is what kind of India it will leave behind. A generation that directs its energy towards clean institutions, fair opportunity, accountable governance, social harmony and national renewal can become one of the country’s greatest democratic assets. A generation reduced to a political instrument will merely become another constituency to be managed. A generation taught to mistake destruction for courage may discover too late that tearing down institutions is easier than rebuilding them.

India has always had a Gen Z. It was once expressed through Vivekananda’s call for strength and character; it was embodied in Kanaklata’s courage; and it appears today in young Indians demanding answers from governments and institutions. The language has changed, the technology has changed and the political landscape has changed, but the essential question has not: What is your courage for?

Kanaklata carried a national flag because she believed India was worth sacrificing for. Today’s young Indians carry something even more powerful—a device capable of carrying their voices to millions. The difference is technological; the responsibility is not. The true measure of a generation is not how effectively it can disrupt the present, but whether it possesses the character to build a future worthy of those who came before it.

India does not need its youth to be silent. It needs them to be fearless without becoming reckless, questioning without becoming destructive, and politically conscious without becoming politically captive. It needs a generation that can look at a broken institution and demand that it be repaired rather than simply torn down; that can confront injustice without abandoning civility; and that can disagree fiercely without forgetting that the country belongs to all of us. The highest form of youthful rebellion is not destruction. It is the courage to imagine a better India—and the character to build it.