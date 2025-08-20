India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad: Ambition, surprises, and selection dilemmas

The announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has triggered a wave of outrage and debate among fans and cricket experts, spotlighting deep concerns over the selection process and the long-term vision of Indian cricket. These major talking points aren’t just about who made the cut, but more about those who didn’t and why.

Shubman Gill’s Return and the Captaincy Question?

Shubman Gill’s comeback as vice-captain is a significant narrative. Fresh off a successful campaign in England, both as an top order batter and leader, Gill’s elevation signals that the selectors are grooming him as a likely all-format captain. His maturity under pressure and tactical awareness have been widely praised, positioning him as India’s next long-term leader.

However, a closer look at the strike rates reveals an interesting dimension. In T20 cricket, Shubman Gill’s career strike rate hovers around 138, while Yashasvi Jaiswal boasts a tremendous figure over 160, with several match-defining knocks at a strike rate of 200 in the IPL. Jaiswal with such firepower and proven ability to boss the powerplay did not find a place in the 15-member squad has left the cricketing community stunned.

Shreyas Iyer's Omission: Personal Grudge or Team Balance?

Perhaps the fiercest backlash has come from the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer. Fans and critics allege “personal grudges” after his omission, particularly as Iyer was handed a central contract in 2025 normally a sign of the board’s faith in a player’s future. Iyer’s form has been nothing short of brilliant, both in the Champions Trophy and IPL 2025, Iyer played 17 matches, scoring 604 runs at an impressive average of 50.33 with a strike rate of 175+, including 4 fifties where he anchored the top order with experience and explosive batting. Many, rightly, believe his versatility and big-match temperament make him integral to India’s white-ball strategy and also an all format player.

Questions for the Selection Committee

Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee is under the microscope for these choices. Not only were both Iyer and Jaiswal central contract holders, but their sustained domestic performance outshines many selected names. “Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, said that Shreyas Iyer has done nothing wrong while addressing the media, adding that they could only pick 15. Fair point. I don’t have a single problem with the 15 that they have picked. But then, he went on to announce five standbys, and that included a third wicketkeeper in Dhruv Jurel. In all honesty, I can’t get my head around the inclusion of a third wicketkeeper for a three-week-long tournament, at the expense of Shreyas, who is one of the very best we have,” veteran journalist Boria Majumda said while echoing the sentiment of many fans.

Ajit Agarkar has further clarified “With respect to Shreyas, who can he replace? It's not his fault, but neither ours.” This statement, however, is highly debatable. It implies that even consistent performances may not guarantee a place you must fit into an ever changing puzzle, regardless of your recent heroics.

Adding to the confusion, the inclusion of Sanju Samson feels almost like a move to simply fill out the squad list. It’s hardly convincing when Ajit Agarkar himself explained, “Sanju Samson’s place in T20Is was only due to the absence of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.” That’s quite an admission—it sends the message that, when everyone’s available, Samson’s spot isn’t truly secure, which begs the question: is this really about assembling the best possible squad, or just ticking boxes?

Balance or Imbalance?

Squad balance has also come under scrutiny. Shivam Dube’s inclusion alongside established all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel raises questions about role clarity. With Axar already proving himself as a credible top-order option, it’s unclear where Dube fits into the playing XI, leaving fans puzzled about the thought process behind these selections.

In major tournaments, experiments have often proved costly. Fans and experts argue that selection should reward performance and consistency, not just momentary form or the urge to tinker with team balance. When players like Iyer and Jaiswal who have excelled in the IPL and on the global stage are sidelined in favour of experimentation, the message to aspiring cricketers becomes questionable.

This Asia Cup squad is a blend of youthful promise and experienced heads. But the exclusion of stellar performers for ambiguous “balance” and the presence of three wicketkeepers in a short tournament cannot be explained away as mere strategy. As the tournament approaches, the only certainty is that every move from here will be watched through the lens of these debated decisions—and that the selectors will face tough questions if results don’t follow.